IDPH Announces Additional COVID-19-Related Deaths In Madison and Macoupin Counties

HARTFORD - The Alton Fire Department received a call Friday for its fire boat to assist in a body recovery near Hartford by the Phillips 66 docks in the Mississippi River. The Alton Fire Department confirmed a team was sent to the scene to assist Hartford Police and Fire Department and other law enforcement in the situation and a body had been recovered from the search. The Madison County Coroner has not yet released any information about the recovery, but should on Saturday. Continue Reading