IDPH Announces Additional COVID-19-Related Deaths In Madison and Macoupin Counties
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison and Macoupin Counties. The deaths in Madison County were a female in her 50s and a female in her 70s. In Macoupin County, the COVID-19-related death was a person his 90s. Madison County has topped the 30,000 mark in COVID-19 cases with 30,684 and 522 deaths. Macoupin County has 4,744 positive COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths. Jersey has 2,699 COVID-19 cases and Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com