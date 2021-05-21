Brownsville events calendar

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Brownsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brownsville:

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Brownsville Brownsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Brownsville, TX 78520

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

The Rovers Live Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 1425 Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville, TX

The Rovers Live at McCarthy's Irish Pub - Brownsville, 1425 Ruben Torres Blvd. Suite A - 1, Brownsville, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 10:00 pm to Sun May 23 2021 at 12:00 am

Yoga with Coach Pegah Brownsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Brownsville, Brownsville, TX 78520

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Conflict Management Classroom Training in Brownsville, TX Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Welcome to Educera! We thank you for visiting Educera Conflict Management training page. Overview Conflicts are inevitable when people with different personalities and goals are put together to...

Toby Keith: Country Comes to Town Tour Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 1 Event Center, Brownsville, TX

FRIDAY, MAY 21, 2021 • DOORS: 5:30 PM • SHOW: 7:00 PM Don't miss TOBY KEITH'S Country Comes To Town Tour when it rolls into Bismarck! Special guest is COLT FORD and CHANCEY WILLIAMS! The familiar...