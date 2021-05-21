Coming soon: Port St Lucie events

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Port St Lucie is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Port St Lucie area:

Treasure Coast Arts & Mindfulness Fest Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 9221 Southeast Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie, FL

Bringing Art and Inner Peace The Alliance and partner, MIDFLORIDA Event Center host the first annual Treasure Coast Art and Mindfulness Fest on Sat., May 22 and Sun, May 23. Perfect for the...

Station 12 - Dr. Zomorrodi - SLMC Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 AM

Station 12 - Dr. Zomorrodi - SLMC Thursday, May 27, 2021 hr div

Midweek Moonrise Night Hike Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 7793 State Hwy 613, Port St. Lucie, FL

Wednesday, May 26 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Midweek Moonrise Night Hike at Steven J. Fousek Preserve, 7793 State Highway 613, Port St. Lucie. See the sunset and the moonrise over the stunning...

Franco Corso - The Voice of Romance Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 9501 Reserve Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL

Franco Corso is the most captivating Recording Artist on the International scene since Andrea Bocelli! Corso hypnotizes audiences with his sensual and powerful vocals, from Baritone to Tenor...

May Events at a glance ? Sat May 8, 8:00 PM - Mon May 31, 12:00 PM Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 1046 SE Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL

We have some great events coming up this month! Starting with live music with Flint Blade this Katurday night! Open mic EVERY Monday 7-10pm. An art auction on May 22nd! Find us at local, outside...