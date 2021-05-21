Events on the Eugene calendar

(EUGENE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Eugene calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Eugene area:

Locally Produced Short Film Showcase!-POSTPONED Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 43 W Broadway, Eugene, OR 97401

Be sure to click on "discussion" in this event to learn about the films that will be shown. Local filmmakers have been creating some damn cool short films that you got to check out! It's once again time to pack in the Broadway Metro and watch these films. We'll have the 62-seat theater like we did last time. Last time we had too many people come, so we need to sell tickets to prevent overbooking. You'll need to buy a ticket for $5 to reserve a seat. It'll be great to pack in the theater and see

2021 Teacher Appreciation 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5 Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Eugene, OR 97401

Without teachers, life would have no class. Did you know that Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up at the beginning of May?

Friday Night Modern! Eugene, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 26 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR

Friday Night Modern! Every Friday starting at 6:00 PM $5.00 entry Prize based upon attendance Mask Required, 12 player limit NBD!

OCF National Cancer Survivors Day REUNION Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2296 Oakmont Way, Eugene, OR 97401

Over the last 34 years, National Cancer Survivors Day has grown to not only a nationwide, but a worldwide CELEBRATION of SURVIVORSHIP.

Paint and Party - Spring Landscape Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 296 East 5th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401

Paint & Party with Studio33! Painting materials and easy-to-follow instructions provided. All skill levels welcome! Limited seating.