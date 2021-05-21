newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Events on the Eugene calendar

Posted by 
Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 1 day ago

(EUGENE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Eugene calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Eugene area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWWdy_0a7CNIVY00

Locally Produced Short Film Showcase!-POSTPONED

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 43 W Broadway, Eugene, OR 97401

Be sure to click on "discussion" in this event to learn about the films that will be shown. Local filmmakers have been creating some damn cool short films that you got to check out! It's once again time to pack in the Broadway Metro and watch these films. We'll have the 62-seat theater like we did last time. Last time we had too many people come, so we need to sell tickets to prevent overbooking. You'll need to buy a ticket for $5 to reserve a seat. It'll be great to pack in the theater and see

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNI4F_0a7CNIVY00

2021 Teacher Appreciation 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Eugene, OR 97401

Without teachers, life would have no class. Did you know that Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up at the beginning of May?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNRwp_0a7CNIVY00

Friday Night Modern!

Eugene, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 26 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR

Friday Night Modern! Every Friday starting at 6:00 PM $5.00 entry Prize based upon attendance Mask Required, 12 player limit NBD!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xsgCa_0a7CNIVY00

OCF National Cancer Survivors Day REUNION

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2296 Oakmont Way, Eugene, OR 97401

Over the last 34 years, National Cancer Survivors Day has grown to not only a nationwide, but a worldwide CELEBRATION of SURVIVORSHIP.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3upPZa_0a7CNIVY00

Paint and Party - Spring Landscape

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 296 East 5th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401

Paint & Party with Studio33! Painting materials and easy-to-follow instructions provided. All skill levels welcome! Limited seating.

Learn More
Eugene Voice

Eugene Voice

Eugene, OR
66
Followers
126
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Local Events#Digital Tickets#Sun Jun#Thu May 05#Prize#Survivorship#97401 Paint Party#Oakmont Way#In Person Events#Theater#Broadway Metro#Live Content#Stand Up Comedy#Limited Seating#Films#Filmmakers#Attendance Mask Required#Digital Tools#Painting Materials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...
Lane County, OREmerald Media

The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art reopens May 22

The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art will reopen May 22 after almost seven months of closure due to COVID-19. This is the longest the museum has ever been closed for health reasons since its opening in 1933, according to Executive Director John Weber. The museum houses over 15,000 pieces of...
Eugene, ORlanecc.edu

SPA Presents “Spring Inspirations” May 21 and 22

EUGENE, Ore. — The Student Production Association (SPA) of Lane Community College presents “Spring Inspirations,” a live virtual festival of short new performance works, written by LCC and local community members, inspired by the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The production is a live-streamed event to be shown on...