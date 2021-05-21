newsbreak-logo
Augusta, GA

Live events Augusta — what's coming up

Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 1 day ago

(AUGUSTA, GA) Augusta is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Augusta area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NI0P_0a7CNHcp00

Spiritual Happy Hour

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 818 4th Street, Augusta, GA 30901

VOOM Ministries present an opportunity for women to share, uplift and inspire in a safe confidential environment. Yes, this means YOU!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdsV4_0a7CNHcp00

2021 Traveling Fashion Designers Runway Showcase

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 2 10th Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Florida Designers Grace The Runway at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZb9W_0a7CNHcp00

Copy of Westside High School Class of 1980 40th Reunion

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1450 Greene Street, #Suite 600, Augusta, GA 30901

A evening to reconnect , reminisce and have a ball. We will have music, food, cash bar and a dance floor. We hope to see as many of our cla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeCZH_0a7CNHcp00

Palestine Solidarity and End Apartheid Demonstration

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 830 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Stand for Justice, Stand for Peace, Stand for Humanity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIuXX_0a7CNHcp00

Juneteenth Paint and Sip 8:00 PM Session

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1135 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Join us for the fun! Paint your own masterpiece, sip on 2 complimentary drinks,& enjoy a delicious entrée to some throwback R&B & Hip Hop!

