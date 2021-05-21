Greenville events coming soon

newsbreak-logo
(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqVxg_0a7CNEye00

Retirement U Workshop & Dinner [Magellan]

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 123 Venue St., City , SC 29601

Join us for a free master class and complimentary gourmet dinner at _______________.  All Attendees will receive free resources to keep as a reference. You don't want to miss this important event! WHY THIS CLASS MATTERSMany of the retirement strategies utilized by our parents have grown outdated and may no longer have application for those looking to retire today. This class compares and contrasts the old retirement paradigms of yesteryear and the new paradigms of today.  Attendees will discover

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcL6k_0a7CNEye00

House Party: Local Improv Teams

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 E Coffee St, Greenville, SC 29601

This show features a rotating line-up of long-form House Teams or students and is always headlined by Haymaker, our Flagship Harold team.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeUO9_0a7CNEye00

Peace of Triune Art Auction...Sharing your Heart through Art!

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 06:30 PM

Address: 912 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

The 8th Annual Peace of Triune Art Auction benefiting Triune Mercy Center and produced by the Upstate Woman's Club will be on April 7, 2022.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQrpT_0a7CNEye00

Hyatt Downtown, 2022 Wedding Festival

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

General Admission Bride Festival Attractions: Tons of Prizes 1st 600 Brides through the door can register for the GRAND PRIZE GIVEAWAY! Oppo

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eieg5_0a7CNEye00

Advanced Mead Making Class Series

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: 1320 Hampton Avenue, #3, Greenville, SC 29601

Advanced Mead Making will enable you to take your meads to the next level with all the tests, processes, and science to make great mead!

Learn More
ABOUT

With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related
Greenville, SCPosted by
Greenville Voice

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Greenville require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Call Center Sales $18.00 Hourly plus Commissions 2. Sales Coordinator - $20/hr 3. Entry Level Appointment Setter 4. Entry Level Outside Sales - Appointment Setter 5. Appointment Setter $16-21/hr No Experience Required! 6. Class A Truck Driver 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $50,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome
Greenville, SCPosted by
Greenville Voice

These Greenville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Greenville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. SALES REPRESENTATIVE, WORK FROM HOME, FULL TRAINING; 2. Sales Representative, Work from Home, Remote, Qualified Leads; 3. Remote Call Center Representative; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 5. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Greenville, SC; 6. Inside Sales Representative;
Greenville, SCPosted by
Greenville Voice

Greenville vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Greenville: 1. 2801 Pelham Rd (864) 549-7261; 2. 4102 Old Buncombe Rd (864) 371-3651; 3. 1509 Roper Mountain Rd (864) 213-1082; 4. 2210 Laurens Rd (864) 288-8280; 5. 1200 E Butler Rd (864) 297-2501; 6. 1068 N Church St (864) 702-2365; 7. 10 Memorial Medical Dr (864) 220-1200; 8. 100 Wade Hampton Blvd (864) 900-6167; 9. 1720 Augusta St (864) 977-8045; 10. 1335 Stallings Rd 864-322-2813; 11. 1500 Poinsett Hwy 864-235-7183; 12. 355 Woodruff Rd #201 (864) 438-4619; 13. 400 E McBee Ave #100 (864) 240-2020; 14. 1750 Woodruff Rd (864) 987-7086; 15. 5000 Old Buncombe Rd (864) 246-1190; 16. 235 S Pleasantburg Dr (864) 250-4709; 17. 215 Pelham Rd (864) 370-8215; 18. 1211 Woodruff Rd 864-987-7220; 19. 902 Pelham Rd 864-234-6462; 20. 2018 Augusta St 864-232-4781; 21. 3501 SC-153 864-295-2029; 22. 2616 Anderson Rd 864-537-4062; 23. 6057 White Horse Rd 864-295-0243; 24. 2700 Wade Hampton Blvd 864-268-7123; 25. 2323 E North St 864-233-9401; 26. 1 The Parkway 864-288-9334; 27. 1451 Woodruff Rd 864-297-3031; 28. 6134 White Horse Rd 864-295-3181; 29. 2014 Wade Hampton Blvd 864-214-8700; 30. 11410 Anderson Rd 864-605-6039; 31. 5009 Old Buncombe Rd 864-605-6309; 32. 3925 Pelham Rd 864-288-8081; 33. 3405 White Horse Rd suite f (864) 671-0300;
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

The Malcolm X Festival returned to Greenville on Sunday

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville’s Malcolm X Center for Self Determination and WMXP 95.5 fm Community Radio said they hosted the Malcolm X Festival on Sunday to join the national celebration of Malcolm X's 96th birthday. The event took place at Cleveland Park in Greenville from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00...
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Op-ed: Where will our wings take us?

In recent days there has been intense community dialogue surrounding the Wings of the City art exhibit in Greenville, South Carolina. This is a good thing. Art is supposed to elicit emotion and stimulate conversations. The beauty of diversity is that each one of us sees the world through the unique lens of our lived experiences and when different perspectives are shared and welcomed, our view of the world is enriched. Public art is so powerful because it widens our lens. By design, it alters the environment as we know it and forces us to rediscover it. It is approachable and feels deeply proximate. It speaks to us in a language that feels familiar, so it is just natural that we experience a dialogue within ourselves.
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Lisa Dwight

Lisa Dwight was named vice president, marketing and communications for technology company ABB, Dodge Bearings and Power Transmission. She comes from DP3 Architects where she was director of marketing for the past nine years. Dwight has worked with Upstate organizations such as United Way, March of Dimes, The Greenville Chamber...
Greenville, SCgreenville.com

Meals on Wheels of Greenville Announces Inaugural Golf Tournament

Meals on Wheels of Greenville has announced its inaugural golf tournament, Meals on Cart Wheels, to be held at Holly Tree Country Club in Simpsonville on Monday, October 4, 2021. Thirty teams of four will enjoy a top-tier golf experience on a pristine course while providing over 6,500 nutritious meals...
Greenville, SCWYFF4.com

Check your tickets! $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Thursday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000. The ticket was sold at QuikTrip at 1460 Woodruff Road in Greenville. (Video above: Friday morning headlines) The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Thursday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when...
Greenville, SCsprudge.com

Coffee Design: Methodical Coffee In Greenville, SC

Coffee Design is proudly sponsored by Savor Brands, your boost in coffeedence through maximizing designs in packaging, sustainability and tech. Greenville, South Carolina is a city on the grow. Ranked as one of the fasted growing cities in the United States, Greenville rests comfortably between booming coffee cities Atlanta, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina—it's no wonder that Greenville is home to Methodical Coffee, one of the country's best coffee bars with a three-page wine menu. But today we focus our attention on their gorgeous packaging design. With beautiful florals accents across the brand's range, and a unique wrapped-and-letterpressed approach to reserve coffees, Methodical's implementation of both design and packaging stands out. We spoke with co-owner Marco Suarez digitally to learn more.
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

Monster Jam returns to Greenville after pandemic pause

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monster Jam is making a return to Greenville for five shows at the Well this weekend!. After taking a pandemic pause, the motorsports experience will be at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16. The Monster Jam Pit Party...