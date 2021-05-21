Greenville events coming soon

(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

Retirement U Workshop & Dinner [Magellan] Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 123 Venue St., City , SC 29601

Join us for a free master class and complimentary gourmet dinner at _______________. All Attendees will receive free resources to keep as a reference. You don't want to miss this important event! WHY THIS CLASS MATTERSMany of the retirement strategies utilized by our parents have grown outdated and may no longer have application for those looking to retire today. This class compares and contrasts the old retirement paradigms of yesteryear and the new paradigms of today. Attendees will discover

House Party: Local Improv Teams Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 E Coffee St, Greenville, SC 29601

This show features a rotating line-up of long-form House Teams or students and is always headlined by Haymaker, our Flagship Harold team.

Peace of Triune Art Auction...Sharing your Heart through Art! Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 06:30 PM

Address: 912 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

The 8th Annual Peace of Triune Art Auction benefiting Triune Mercy Center and produced by the Upstate Woman's Club will be on April 7, 2022.

Hyatt Downtown, 2022 Wedding Festival Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

General Admission Bride Festival Attractions: Tons of Prizes 1st 600 Brides through the door can register for the GRAND PRIZE GIVEAWAY! Oppo

Advanced Mead Making Class Series Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: 1320 Hampton Avenue, #3, Greenville, SC 29601

Advanced Mead Making will enable you to take your meads to the next level with all the tests, processes, and science to make great mead!