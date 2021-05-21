newsbreak-logo
Gainesville, FL

Coming soon: Gainesville events

Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 1 day ago

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Gainesville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gainesville:

First Saturday! N.B.A “Gemini Bash”

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 6 West University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

FIRST SATURDAY! N.B.A GEMINI BASH AT SHIPH LUCCI EVENT CENTER!

B3 Gym Game Night

Gainesville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 2134 NW 6th St, Gainesville, FL

Game night is back! Bring your favorite board games or party games and let's exercise those brain muscles for a change! Bring along some snacks or drinks to share. Friends and family are welcome!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

GATOR STOMPIN' 2022

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 11:00 PM

Address: 1 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

Celebrate the end of the school year at The World's Largest Pub Crawl, a Gator tradition for over 30 years.

Richard Smith, Allen Shad the Divebombers

Gainesville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 619 S Main St, Gainesville, FL

An incredible night of blistering guitar playing on the Heartwood lawn. B Side Vintage presents: Richard Smith, Allen Shad and the Divebombers Richard Smith is an amazingly phenomenal acoustic...

