Coming soon: Gainesville events

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Live within walking distance of downtown Gainesville's best restaurants, night life, concerts and festivals in this classic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick townhome. Completely renovated down to the studs in 2013, the home is warm and open, with top of the line design features and finishes. The large open kitchen includes Italian Calcutta Gold marble counters, a butcher block island that seats six, a Wolf gas range and Wolf microwave drawer, a Subzero refrigerator, a wine-cooler and a Bosch dishwasher and Bosch built-in wall coffee station. The custom kitchen two-tone cabinetry is built to the ceiling. The great room includes a custom built floor to ceiling entertainment center in cerused oak. The master bedroom includes Phillip Jeffries wallpaper, while the large master shower is designed in marble with a ceiling rain shower and Rohl side jet fixtures. All lighting by Visual Comfort. Herringbone porcelain flooring throughout the living room and walkways, and Stark carpet in all bedrooms. Carrier 2-zone high efficiency HVAC in 2018 Rohl plumbing fixtures throughout. Balconies off of both the kitchen and the master bedroom. Gated parking courtyard. All exterior maintenance, including roof, maintained by the Association. What a charmer!! This 3 bedroom cutie features an additional flex space that can be an office, workout space, game room~whatever works for you. You will love the easy bike ride to downtown Gainesville and it is close to P & G , Satchels and the awesome challenge park behind Phalanx's office. A large corner yard gives you even more room to enjoy your space. Plant a garden, swing a swing, so many possibilities. This ground floor condo has a spacious living/dining space with wood flooring throughout, fireplace, and lots of natural light. Open kitchen features wood cabinets and granite countertops, pantry, and breakfast bar. Huge master bedroom has lots of light and an extra bay window. Walk to Downtown and many local attractions such as the Hippodrome Theater, Bo Didley Plaza, restaurants, coffee shops, and so much more. Newer A/C from 2016. All furniture in the condo is also negotiable. The suite also showcases hickory hand-scraped wood floors, travertine tile, expansive 12’10” ceilings, an open concept living area, crown molding, original exposed brick walls, custom LED lighting, and modern plumbing fixtures. Kitchen was completely remodeled in 2017/2018 w/ new cabinets, engineered stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances including a Subzero below-counter refrigerator/freezer w/ ice maker. The spacious bedroom features a walk-in closet w/ built-in shelves, sink/vanity, and 2017 stackable washer and dryer. The upgraded bathroom has dual shower heads and ample storage space. Additional features include a Nest thermostat, 2019 American Standard HVAC, 2017 water heater, and all new windows (2017). The unit comes w/ a designated parking spot in the parking garage and a large storage unit with electric. Walking distance to Downtown Gainesville, UF, and Midtown. Unit was converted from a 2/2 in 2018 and could be converted back.