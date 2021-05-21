Coming soon: Gainesville events
(GAINESVILLE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Gainesville calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gainesville:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Address: 6 West University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
FIRST SATURDAY! N.B.A GEMINI BASH AT SHIPH LUCCI EVENT CENTER!
Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM
Address: 2134 NW 6th St, Gainesville, FL
Game night is back! Bring your favorite board games or party games and let's exercise those brain muscles for a change! Bring along some snacks or drinks to share. Friends and family are welcome!
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 11:00 PM
Address: 1 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601
Celebrate the end of the school year at The World's Largest Pub Crawl, a Gator tradition for over 30 years.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM
Address: 619 S Main St, Gainesville, FL
An incredible night of blistering guitar playing on the Heartwood lawn. B Side Vintage presents: Richard Smith, Allen Shad and the Divebombers Richard Smith is an amazingly phenomenal acoustic...