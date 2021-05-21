newsbreak-logo
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga events coming up

Chattanooga Voice
 1 day ago

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Chattanooga is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chattanooga:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPbRD_0a7CNCDC00

Instant Pot 201 - IN-PERSON CLASS

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 302 West 6th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

So, you've mastered the basics with your Instant Pot - now what?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfAAJ_0a7CNCDC00

Marriage Retreat 2021

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 107 West Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37402

We are excited to be able to present our Marriage Retreat again to the world! Get ready to fellowship with other couples and have fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHwXZ_0a7CNCDC00

Black Dads Matter Father's Day Jazz Bruch Cruise 2021

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 151 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Black Dads Matter Father’s Day Jazz Brunch Cruise aboard the Southern Belle Chattanooga River Boat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGHt7_0a7CNCDC00

Micro Wrestling Returns to Chattanooga, TN!

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Carter Plaza, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Let's get ready to rumble at the Chattanooga Convention Center with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ksziy_0a7CNCDC00

Destiny Church of Chattanooga (DCC)10 Year Church Anniversary Gala

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1201 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

We're celebrating a Decade of Destiny, and we're celebrating big! Bring out your formal-wear, and join us for this night to remember!

ABOUT

With Chattanooga Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

