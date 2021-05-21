newsbreak-logo
Santa Rosa, CA

Live events Santa Rosa — what’s coming up

 1 day ago

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Santa Rosa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Rosa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qvq11_0a7CNARk00

Free Qi Gong for Beginners

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:30 AM

Address: 2500 Patio Ct, Santa Rosa, CA

Felipa Jones leads Qi Gong on Mondays from 10:30am-11:30am. please check our calendar. We are located across from Montgomery Village. ALL ARE WELCOME! FREE - Donations are appreciated. Thank you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zGqo_0a7CNARk00

Yoga in the Vineyards at DeLoach

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 1791 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Come and visit beautiful DeLoach WInery for an outdoor class overlooking the vineyards with Kelliann! Tasting options to follow if desired!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUPLy_0a7CNARk00

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 312 S. A Street, santa rosa, CA 95401

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Santa Rosa. This will be a concert with live music. 35 tickets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDw3B_0a7CNARk00

Rebel Junk Market VIP Friday Night Santa Rosa, California

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA

REBEL JUNK VINTAGE MARKET Covid restrictions per CDC and California guidelines, Sanitizing Stations, and Social Distancing will be advised. Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds 1350...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384fJB_0a7CNARk00

Contemplative Spirituality Group

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 1601 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA

During the Shelter-In-Place order, we will meet through an online format called ZOOM. If you would like to attend, please email dale@journeycenter.org to receive the link. A time of prayer and...

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Santa Rosa vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Santa Rosa: 1. 2075 Mendocino Ave (707) 542-4182; 2. 2771 4th St (707) 528-3311; 3. 463 Stony Point Rd (707) 528-7810; 4. 2700 Yulupa Ave (707) 545-7500; 5. 1980 Santa Rosa Ave (707) 575-0982; 6. 950 Coddingtown Center (707) 596-5588; 7. 1900 Santa Rosa Ave 707-578-1711; 8. 955 Stony Point Rd 707-526-3015; 9. 1793 Marlow Rd 707-544-8875; 10. 1551 Farmers Ln 707-544-4050; 11. 2785 Yulupa Ave 707-524-4648; 12. 2300 Mendocino Ave 707-569-3111; 13. 100 Calistoga Rd 707-539-2129; 14. 1799 Marlow Rd 707-528-3730; 15. 3093 Marlow Rd 707-569-8504; 16. 4610 Sonoma Hwy 707-538-9275;
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Saturday has sun for Santa Rosa — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SANTA ROSA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Santa Rosa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Santa Rosa require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative / Customer Service 2. Entry Level Sales-Work from Home-Life Insurance-Will Train 3. Insurance Sales/Financial Services-Work from home 4. Sales Representative/Weekly Pay/ IMMEDIATE HIRE-SR 5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service - Hiring This Week 6. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $50,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 7. Long Haul Truck Driver 8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 9. Class A Truck Driver 10. Entry Level Appointment Setter
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Santa Rosa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Santa Rosa: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+; 3. Lead Recruiter, Alpha (an EDU Startup) - $200,000/year USD; 4. RN - Peds - Pediatrics - Up to $180K/year - Santa Rosa , CA; 5. General Manager - Adventure Resort; 6. Retail Solar Sales Advisor; 7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 8. Librarian I or II, 2 Locations, 1 Adult Services & 1 Teen Services; 9. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/20/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 10. Sales Representative ($20k commissions monthly);
Sonoma County, CAsonomalibrary.org

Calling All Musicians, Storytellers, Poets & More!

Are you a musician, storyteller, poet, or have a special talent? Have you learned a new skill during the last year? All of Sonoma County is invited to participate. Film your performance and submit it for a chance to win! The community will vote for their favorites and the top three vote-getters will win gift cards of $50, $30, and $20 in value.
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Volunteers prepare Santa Rosa park for influx of summer visitors

A group of volunteers came together Saturday at Taylor Mountain to get the regional park ready for summer visitors. The “Happy Trails” event was an opportunity for the park to enlist locals to help with trail maintenance. With a focus on clearing higher brush that might make the trails difficult...
Santa Rosa, CAksro.com

Pipeline Work in Santa Rosa Starts Today, Expected Until September

Pipeline work is slated to begin today in Santa Rosa. The North Trunk Sewer Replacement project will take place in the Chanate Road and Mendocino Avenue area. A larger sewer pipeline will be installed under Chanate Road to upgrade the performance of the existing system. Drivers should be aware of a detour on Chanate between Terra Linda Drive and Humboldt Street. Work is expected to continue into September.
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

KRCB expands its reach with 104.9 FM

On Friday, May 14, Sonoma County’s public radio station KRCB FM began broadcasting on a new frequency: 104.9 FM. “We are now truly Sonoma County’s NPR Station,” said Northern California Media’s President and CEO Darren LaShelle. “With this expanded coverage, we aim to serve everyone in the county, highlighting established and emerging Sonoma County musicians and providing more news coverage of local politics, issues, and fire season breaking news.”
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Santa Rosa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Santa Rosa: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Outside Sales - SOLAR - $4K Training Bonus!!!; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Recruitment Specialist, Alpha (an EDU Startup) - $200,000/year USD; 5. Insurance Broker; 6. Project Manager (Multi-sector GC, $50+ MIL Annual Volume); 7. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,197 per week; 8. Towing Operator; 9. Administrative Services Officer II - Promotional; 10. Diesel Technician / Mechanic;
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

Sonoma Land Trust hosts virtual hikes throughout spring season

The Luther Burbank Center’s garden, museum, and gift shop have reopened from 1- 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays. The center is still under pandemic restrictions, requiring everyone to wear a mask when entering the museum or while on a tour. There is also a modified mini-tour for $5 that...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Santa Rosa, CAksro.com

Today Marks Official Start to Fire Season in Santa Rosa

Fire season officially begins today for the city of Santa Rosa’s Fire Department. The department says they expect “another long and significant fire season” which is not being helped by recent hot and dry weather and drought conditions. The department will begin weed abatement inspections making sure that property owners cut weeds and seasonal grasses that are over four inches in height and maintain this practice throughout the fire season. There will also be a series of Wildfire Ready Community Workshops starting next Monday to help the community further prepare for the wildfire season. Learn more at srcity.org/wildfireready.
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Chanate Road detour starts Monday for Santa Rosa pipeline work

Starting Monday and continuing into September, westbound traffic will be detoured on Chanate Road between Terra Linda Drive and Humboldt Street as part of the city of Santa Rosa’s North Trunk Sewer Replacement project in the Chanate Road and Mendocino Avenue area. The detour will allow for the installation of...
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Work remotely in Santa Rosa — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Entry Level Sales-Work from Home-Life Insurance-Will Train; 2. General Manager - Adventure Resort; 3. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 4. Sales Representative; 5. Customer Service Experience Needed - Benefits Rep (Work from home); 6. Marketing Coordinator - Remote; 7. Account Services Representative; 8. Remote Sales Rep; 9. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell with us for SEP while working remote!; 10. Remote Insurance Advisor;