Live events Santa Rosa — what’s coming up

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Santa Rosa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Rosa:

Free Qi Gong for Beginners Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:30 AM

Address: 2500 Patio Ct, Santa Rosa, CA

Felipa Jones leads Qi Gong on Mondays from 10:30am-11:30am. please check our calendar. We are located across from Montgomery Village. ALL ARE WELCOME! FREE - Donations are appreciated. Thank you!

Yoga in the Vineyards at DeLoach Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 1791 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Come and visit beautiful DeLoach WInery for an outdoor class overlooking the vineyards with Kelliann! Tasting options to follow if desired!

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Santa Rosa Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 312 S. A Street, santa rosa, CA 95401

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Santa Rosa. This will be a concert with live music. 35 tickets

Rebel Junk Market VIP Friday Night Santa Rosa, California Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA

REBEL JUNK VINTAGE MARKET Covid restrictions per CDC and California guidelines, Sanitizing Stations, and Social Distancing will be advised. Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds 1350...

Contemplative Spirituality Group Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 1601 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA

During the Shelter-In-Place order, we will meet through an online format called ZOOM. If you would like to attend, please email dale@journeycenter.org to receive the link. A time of prayer and...