Providence, RI

Providence events coming up

Providence Bulletin
 1 day ago

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Providence has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Providence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PNL9o_0a7CN9eG00

Affordable Microblading Training and Certification - Las Vegas

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: TBD, Las Vegas, NV 02903

Seats are LIMITED so be sure to register today!  Our class sizes are kept small, at a 4 person per class max.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3FS2_0a7CN9eG00

Ward Hayden & The Outliers with special guests Sugar Blood Jinx!!

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 150 chestnut street, providence, RI 02903

Join us for a great night of Americana and blues!! Ward Hayden & The Outliers with special guest Sugar Blood Jinx. 7pm doors 8pm show.

"The Hurt We Share" Private Premiere Showing

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 150 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903

Our national premiere screening of "The Hurt we Share", followed by a group discussion about mental health & making the film, and a party!.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec75h_0a7CN9eG00

Season Opener

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 43 Dave Gavitt Way, Providence, RI 02903

The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra returns to the stage to perform our first full-orchestra concert since March 2020!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVeUX_0a7CN9eG00

Whole Food Plant Based: Foods that Protect from Harmful Fats & Cholesterol

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:15 AM

Address: 334 South Water Street, Providence, RI 02903

Combining saturated fat with metals aggravates production of beta-amyloid in your brain cells and lays a foundation for Alzheimer's Disease.

Providence Bulletin

Providence, RI
With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
