Providence events coming up

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Providence has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Providence:

Affordable Microblading Training and Certification - Las Vegas Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: TBD, Las Vegas, NV 02903

Seats are LIMITED so be sure to register today! Our class sizes are kept small, at a 4 person per class max.

Ward Hayden & The Outliers with special guests Sugar Blood Jinx!! Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 150 chestnut street, providence, RI 02903

Join us for a great night of Americana and blues!! Ward Hayden & The Outliers with special guest Sugar Blood Jinx. 7pm doors 8pm show.

"The Hurt We Share" Private Premiere Showing Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 150 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903

Our national premiere screening of "The Hurt we Share", followed by a group discussion about mental health & making the film, and a party!.

Season Opener Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 43 Dave Gavitt Way, Providence, RI 02903

The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra returns to the stage to perform our first full-orchestra concert since March 2020!

Whole Food Plant Based: Foods that Protect from Harmful Fats & Cholesterol Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:15 AM

Address: 334 South Water Street, Providence, RI 02903

Combining saturated fat with metals aggravates production of beta-amyloid in your brain cells and lays a foundation for Alzheimer's Disease.