Providence events coming up
(PROVIDENCE, RI) Providence has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Providence:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: TBD, Las Vegas, NV 02903
Seats are LIMITED so be sure to register today! Our class sizes are kept small, at a 4 person per class max.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Address: 150 chestnut street, providence, RI 02903
Join us for a great night of Americana and blues!! Ward Hayden & The Outliers with special guest Sugar Blood Jinx. 7pm doors 8pm show.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:30 PM
Address: 150 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903
Our national premiere screening of "The Hurt we Share", followed by a group discussion about mental health & making the film, and a party!.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 43 Dave Gavitt Way, Providence, RI 02903
The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra returns to the stage to perform our first full-orchestra concert since March 2020!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:15 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:15 AM
Address: 334 South Water Street, Providence, RI 02903
