Ocala, FL

Ocala calendar: Events coming up

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 1 day ago

(OCALA, FL) Live events are coming to Ocala.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ocala:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMAft_0a7CN8lX00

Cher, Elton John, Celine Dion, Streisand Vegas Edwards Twins Impersonators

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Address: 3130 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

Cher, Elton John, Celine Dion, Streisand & More Edwards Twins Impersonators EXTRAORDINARY-NBC TODAY SHOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TShTJ_0a7CN8lX00

MAGICIAN MATT ROBERTS 42nd Street MAGIC comes to Ocala FL - Direct from NYC

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 12:20 PM

Address: 3130 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

Magician Matt Roberts brings his New York hit Comedy Magic Show to OCALA FL JAN 17th (MLK DAY ONLY) - Direct from New York 42nd Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LcpD_0a7CN8lX00

Ocala Farm Market

Ocala, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 310 SE 3rd St, Ocala, FL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - 2PM Location:Corner of SE 3rd St. and SE 3rd Ave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsdqR_0a7CN8lX00

New Moon Gathering | Ocala National Forest | May 27th - 31st | Ocala, FL.

Silver Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 02:00 AM

Address: FL-40, Silver Springs, FL

New Moon Gathering | Ocala National Forest | May 27th - 31st | Ocala, FL. at Ocala National Forest, FL-40, Silver Springs, United States on Thu May 27 2021 at 12:00 pm to Mon May 31 2021 at 05:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PinCK_0a7CN8lX00

Beginner Silver Springs Adventure

Silver Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 5656 E Silver Springs Blvd, Silver Springs, FL

Come explore one of Florida's most beautiful eco-systems. The crystal clear turquoise water is home to manatees and monkeys. About this event Come explore one of the most beautiful, unique spots...

Ocala Updates

Ocala Updates

Ocala, FL
ABOUT

With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Ocala-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative (Top Comp 145%); 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Customer Service Specialist; 5. Store Lead Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 6. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 7. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 8. WAREHOUSE STOCKER - Part Time - GR290 DC Ocala; 9. House keepers, Floor Technicians, & Supervisors at Ocala Regional; 10. Grocery Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr;
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Hiring now! Jobs in Ocala with an immediate start

These companies in Ocala are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 2. Work From Home - Consultative Sales; 3. Sales Representative (Work remotely and make your own schedule!!); 4. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Customer Service Representative (Sales Support); 7. Registered Nurse / RN; 8. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote - Flexible Work Schedule; 9. Property Manager / Administrative Assistant;
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Sun forecast for Ocala — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(OCALA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ocala. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Ocala COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ocala: 1. 2401 SW 27th Ave (352) 237-6206; 2. 1720 W Hwy 326 (352) 351-5888; 3. 6042 SW State Rd 200 (352) 873-0984; 4. 8290 SW State Rd 200 (352) 509-7890; 5. 8075 SW State Rd 200 #111 (352) 291-0372; 6. 3035 SE Maricamp Rd (352) 351-2374; 7. 2765 NW 49th Ave #301 (352) 401-3606; 8. 2575 SW 42nd St #100 (352) 237-3648; 9. 2647 NE 35th St (352) 867-1270; 10. 303 SE 17th St (352) 368-2921; 11. 3450 E Silver Springs Blvd (352) 671-3770; 12. 7578 SE Maricamp Rd #100 (352) 687-2464; 13. 5400 SW College Rd #200 (352) 873-1038; 14. 3921 SW College Rd 352-873-0500; 15. 1260 NW 35th St 352-867-0373; 16. 260 Marion Oaks Blvd 352-307-1304; 17. 89 Midway Rd 352-261-1273; 18. 7921 SW State Rd 200 352-854-9600; 19. 474 SW 17th St 352-368-1886; 20. 4899 NW Blitchton Rd 352-622-8753; 21. 4747 SW College Rd 352-873-9806; 22. 3529 E Silver Springs Blvd 352-622-5298; 23. 807 E Silver Springs Blvd 352-629-8721; 24. 6015 SW State Rd 200 352-291-9435; 25. 3500 SE Maricamp Rd 352-694-4193; 26. 2600 SW 19th Avenue Rd 352-237-7155; 27. 4980 E Silver Springs Blvd 352-236-1188; 28. 34 Bahia Ave 352-537-3095; 29. 7855 SW State Rd 200 352-512-6628; 30. 9570 SW State Rd 200 352-291-7512; 31. 184 Marion Oaks Blvd 352-347-3115; 32. 7131 N US Hwy 441 352-351-2477;
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ocala

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ocala: 1. Work from home sales representative - $1500+ per week; 2. Life Insurance Producer (Lead Match for Fast Start); 3. Class A Drivers 6 Mos Exp $0 Down LP - No Credit Check-No Touch; 4. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 5. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $2,875 per week; 6. General Manager; 7. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home #DB02; 8. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Associate Account Executive; 9. Reset Merchandising and New Store Setup Team Lead; 10. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver;
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Marion County, FLvillages-news.com

Health alert issued for presence of blue-green algae at Lake Weir

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County has issued a health alert for the presence of Cylindrospermopsis raciborskii and Botryococcus braunii toxins in surface water at Lake Weir. These toxins are related to the presence of blue-green algae. The health department has said the sample which included the blue-green-algae...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

New restaurants sprouting up throughout Ocala

Although it has been just over a year since the business world was essentially shut down on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, new restaurants have steadily been sprouting up throughout the city. From downtown to southwest Ocala, multiple restaurants are under construction and others have recently celebrated grand openings. That...
Marion County, FLBay News 9

Health alert issued because of toxins in Lake Weir

OCALA, Fla.— A health alert has been issued in Marion County for the presence of Cylindrospermopsis raciborskii and Botryococcus braunii toxins in Lake Weir, the Florida Department of Health in the county announced Monday. What You Need To Know. Health officials warn people to stay out of Lake Weir. Blue-green...
Ocala, FLStar-Banner

Table and chair not made in the time period they represent

Q: I have this table and one chair and would like to know what they are worth? The table has two drawers. I have no information on the chair. I attached four pictures of the table and one for the chair. Any information you are able to give will be much appreciated. — A.S., internet.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Wildflowers In Ocala Field At Dusk

A reader writes that her daughter often tells her that weeds are still important. They are simply plants and flowers that grow efficiently in unexpected places. How right she is! The wildflowers were breathtaking this year all over Marion County! Thanks to Andrea Proeber for sharing!. Share your local photos...
Florida Stateequimanagement.com

Florida Reports 22nd Equine Strangles Case

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported a confirmed case of equine strangles at a boarding facility in Marion County. Twenty-nine horses were considered exposed. This was the 22nd confirmed case of strangles in Florida this year. For a Fact Sheet on equine strangles, click here. Information for...