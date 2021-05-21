Ocala calendar: Events coming up

(OCALA, FL) Live events are coming to Ocala.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ocala:

Cher, Elton John, Celine Dion, Streisand Vegas Edwards Twins Impersonators Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Address: 3130 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

Cher, Elton John, Celine Dion, Streisand & More Edwards Twins Impersonators EXTRAORDINARY-NBC TODAY SHOW

MAGICIAN MATT ROBERTS 42nd Street MAGIC comes to Ocala FL - Direct from NYC Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 12:20 PM

Address: 3130 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

Magician Matt Roberts brings his New York hit Comedy Magic Show to OCALA FL JAN 17th (MLK DAY ONLY) - Direct from New York 42nd Street

Ocala Farm Market Ocala, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 310 SE 3rd St, Ocala, FL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - 2PM Location:Corner of SE 3rd St. and SE 3rd Ave

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 02:00 AM

Address: FL-40, Silver Springs, FL

New Moon Gathering | Ocala National Forest | May 27th - 31st | Ocala, FL. at Ocala National Forest, FL-40, Silver Springs, United States on Thu May 27 2021 at 12:00 pm to Mon May 31 2021 at 05:00 am

Beginner Silver Springs Adventure Silver Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 5656 E Silver Springs Blvd, Silver Springs, FL

Come explore one of Florida's most beautiful eco-systems. The crystal clear turquoise water is home to manatees and monkeys. About this event Come explore one of the most beautiful, unique spots...