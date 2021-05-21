newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Live events on the horizon in Boston

Posted by 
Boston Times
Boston Times
 1 day ago

(BOSTON, MA) Live events are lining up on the Boston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZKmB_0a7CN60500

Hunt's Photo Walk: Boston Public Gardens

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 4 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02108

Join Emily Hojnowski of Hunt's Photo Education as we explore and photograph the historic Public Garden in Boston, MA on Memorial Day weekend

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R06zg_0a7CN60500

Craft Cocktails & Mixology Class (Drinks and Appetizers)

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 45 Bromfield Street, Boston, MA 02108

This is an entertaining, hands-on demonstration and coaching of techniques to prepare flavorful, well-balanced craft cocktails.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tg5f_0a7CN60500

60 minute Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — MA

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: City Hall Square, Boston, MA 02203

Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBgJX_0a7CN60500

Hope in the Age of Addiction

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 88 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02108

During this one day event, Chip Dodd will be sharing about addiction - how it works, why it is so damaging, but how we can have hope.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15d56O_0a7CN60500

Boston Freedom Trail Scavenger Hunt by Go Trivia[Go. Find. Fun.]

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: Massachusetts Statehouse, 24 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02133

Uncover Boston's secret history and work with your team to solve puzzles, answer trivia, and compete for the top spot on the leaderboard.

Learn More
Boston Times

Boston Times

Boston, MA
46
Followers
136
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Free Events#Event Venues#Memorial Day Weekend#Ma 02203 Join#Ma 02133 Uncover#Massachusetts Statehouse#Tremont Street#Charles Street#Bromfield Street#In Person Events#Live Content#Live Talks#City Hall Square#Craft Cocktails#Beacon Street#Stand Up Comedy#Entertainers#Technologies#Formats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Times

Want to know what is TRENDING around Boston?

1. Boston police seize 11 motorized vehicles as safety, noise complaints abound | 2. Labor secretary denies he knew about domestic violence allegations against Boston police commissioner he appointed while mayor | 3. Old records shed new light on smallpox outbreaks in 1700s
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Times

Boston vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Boston: 1. 55 Summer St (617) 426-2690; 2. 350 Longwood Ave (617) 731-5753; 3. 874 Harrison Ave (617) 442-0309; 4. 218 Hanover St (617) 720-4935; 5. 1065 Commonwealth Avenue 617-782-4585; 6. 90 Causeway St 857-409-3410; 7. 757 Gallivan Blvd 617-282-5246; 8. 825 Morton St 617-298-3114; 9. 1890 Columbus Ave 617-445-5457; 10. 278 Blue Hill Avenue #288 (617) 652-7679;
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Times

Where's the cheapest gas in Boston?

(BOSTON, MA) According to Boston gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.62 per gallon on gas. King Petroleum at 353 Salem St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 584 Columbus Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.29.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Times

Boston calendar: What's coming up

1. Beethoven op. 130 and the Grosse Fugue; 2. Free 60-Minute Virtual Online Yoga with Jenn Dodgson -- MA; 3. DANCEHALL BRUNCH; 4. WomenTech Boston - Connect Online (Employer Tickets); 5. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!;
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Fenway Park to return to full capacity later this month

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park will begin operating at full capacity for baseball games and concerts starting later this month, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy announced Monday. Kennedy’s announcement comes after Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. “Today’s update...
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Hemming, but no hawing

The folks at the Boston City Archives report this photo comes from one Boston department's annual report. Can you place the scene?
Boston, MANECN

Halfway Cafe in Marlborough Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A small local group of comfort food restaurants is now down to just two, as another location has shut down. According to multiple sources, the Halfway Cafe in Marlborough is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the company saying the following:
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Times

Local news digest for the past few days in Boston

1. ‘Everyone’s ready’: Restaurateurs react to the restrictions lifting in Mass. | 2. A Boston TV crew covering a dog theft found the missing pet and its alleged kidnapper, and caught it all on camera | 3. Massachusetts to reopen all venues at 100 percent capacity on May 29
Boston, MAPosted by
NESN

Fenway Park, TD Garden Can Resume 100 Percent Capacity Next Week

You might not have to wait much longer to hear the roar of a packed crowd at Fenway Park or TD Garden. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced the state will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and rescind its mask order May 29. Additionally, the State of Emergency will end June 15. The state originally was set to fully reopen Aug. 1.
Boston, MAPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fenway to be at full capacity starting May 29

BOSTON — On Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on May 29, which will allow Fenway Park to begin operating at full capacity. The announcement from the Red Sox includes all baseball games and concerts throughout the summer. Fenway seats 37,731 fans when sold...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Delta to add new flights between Boston and 3 cities

The service begins Oct. 4. Delta Air Lines is expanding service at Logan International Airport this fall by adding routes to three North American cities, the airline announced Friday. The Atlanta-based airline will launch service between Boston and Dallas/Fort Worth, Charlotte, and Toronto beginning Oct. 4. The carrier will also...