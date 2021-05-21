Live events on the horizon in Boston

(BOSTON, MA) Live events are lining up on the Boston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boston:

Hunt's Photo Walk: Boston Public Gardens Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 4 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02108

Join Emily Hojnowski of Hunt's Photo Education as we explore and photograph the historic Public Garden in Boston, MA on Memorial Day weekend

Craft Cocktails & Mixology Class (Drinks and Appetizers) Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 45 Bromfield Street, Boston, MA 02108

This is an entertaining, hands-on demonstration and coaching of techniques to prepare flavorful, well-balanced craft cocktails.

60 minute Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — MA Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: City Hall Square, Boston, MA 02203

Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners

Hope in the Age of Addiction Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 88 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02108

During this one day event, Chip Dodd will be sharing about addiction - how it works, why it is so damaging, but how we can have hope.

Boston Freedom Trail Scavenger Hunt by Go Trivia[Go. Find. Fun.] Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: Massachusetts Statehouse, 24 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02133

Uncover Boston's secret history and work with your team to solve puzzles, answer trivia, and compete for the top spot on the leaderboard.