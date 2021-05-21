Live events on the horizon in Boston
(BOSTON, MA) Live events are lining up on the Boston calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boston:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM
Address: 4 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02108
Join Emily Hojnowski of Hunt's Photo Education as we explore and photograph the historic Public Garden in Boston, MA on Memorial Day weekend
Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:30 PM
Address: 45 Bromfield Street, Boston, MA 02108
This is an entertaining, hands-on demonstration and coaching of techniques to prepare flavorful, well-balanced craft cocktails.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM
Address: City Hall Square, Boston, MA 02203
Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 88 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02108
During this one day event, Chip Dodd will be sharing about addiction - how it works, why it is so damaging, but how we can have hope.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM
Address: Massachusetts Statehouse, 24 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02133
Uncover Boston's secret history and work with your team to solve puzzles, answer trivia, and compete for the top spot on the leaderboard.