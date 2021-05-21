Live events Oxnard — what’s coming up

(OXNARD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Oxnard calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oxnard area:

Comedy Under The Stars Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 951 North Rice Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93030

Join us at the beautiful Strey Cellars Winery for comedy under the stars! A special summer series event!

HHM Spring Workshop with Maia Marie Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, CA 93030

JOIN us for an intermediate Hip Hop workshop with Maia Marie coming down from LA to teach in Oxnard!

Clases Bautismales: Padres y Padrinos Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: Centro Parroquial, 323 South E Street, Oxnard, CA 93030

CLASES PARA PREPARACIÓN DE BAUTISMO Esta clase tiene el propósito de preparar a padres y padrinos a celebrar el Sacramento del Bautismo de acuerdo a nuestra Fe y Tradición Católica. Les pedimos por favor ser puntuales y vestir con modestia al asisitir a la clase y en el día del Bautizo. Éstas clases son sólo por reservación y no se aceptán registraciones el día de la clase. No se permiten niños ni menores de edad cuando se de la clase. Los padrinos deberán haber recibido el Bautismo, 1a. Comunió

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Oxnard Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Oxnard, CA 93030

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Adult Figure Drawing Class Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, CA 93030

Join OPAC for a live figure drawing class, facilitated by artist Ken Brill and featuring live solo guitar by Christopher Hall.