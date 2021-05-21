newsbreak-logo
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery calendar: Coming events

Montgomery Daily
 1 day ago

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Live events are lining up on the Montgomery calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montgomery:

Wynlakes Championship

Montgomery, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 7900 Wynlakes Blvd, Montgomery, AL

Tee: Chariman-IV span (6,575 yds - Par 72) Golf at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club offers an experience that is exciting and challenging. Located in Montgomery, Alabama...

Double Barrel IV

Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 166 Commerce Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

An evening of tastings and networking. Come join Montgomery Ballet and enjoy 5 whiskeys, 2 Greek Liquors and 4 South American spirits.

Fairview Farmers Market

Montgomery, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 60 W Fairview Ave, Montgomery, AL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 7AM - 6PMSundays, 8AM - 4PM Location:60 West Fairview Avenue

NAMI Alabama Golf Charity Classic

Montgomery, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 50 Ocala Dr, Montgomery, AL

Sabel Steel Services presents the inaugural charity golf tournament benefiting NAMI Alabama. This 4 man scramble style tournament will shotgun at 10:00 on September 10th. We are currently looking...

Board Meeting

Montgomery, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 50 Ocala Dr, Montgomery, AL

All Board Members Must Be Present. If you are unable to attend this meeting, please contact another board member to inform them of your absence. […]\n

ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Montgomery vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Montgomery: 1. 3000 Rosa L Parks Ave (334) 263-0225; 2. 4790 Mobile Hwy (334) 281-4119; 3. 1525 Forest Ave (334) 263-9272; 4. 55 Ray Thorington Rd (334) 215-4381; 5. 7076 Atlanta Hwy (334) 290-4507; 6. 4045 Atlanta Hwy (334) 260-7788; 7. 7700 Vaughn Rd (334) 290-4922; 8. 3026 Zelda Rd (334) 244-4487; 9. 1080 Eastern Blvd 334-272-0277; 10. 10 W Fairview Ave 334-265-3336; 11. 3892 Atlanta Hwy 334-270-0757; 12. 2281 E South Blvd 334-286-6678; 13. 6680 Atlanta Hwy 334-409-0611; 14. 2920 Carter Hill Rd 334-262-1169; 15. 3801 Eastern Blvd 334-284-4181; 16. 6495 Atlanta Hwy 334-272-0263; 17. 10710 Chantilly Pkwy 334-272-7377; 18. 1600 Federal Dr 334-777-5865; 19. 8035 Vaughn Rd 334-777-5881; 20. 851 Ann St 334-223-7177; 21. 4724 Mobile Hwy 334-286-8182; 22. 7946 Vaughn Rd 334-272-1510;
Montgomery, ALPosted by
Montgomery Daily

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Montgomery: 1. 3000 Rosa L Parks Ave (334) 263-0225; 2. 4790 Mobile Hwy (334) 281-4119; 3. 1525 Forest Ave (334) 263-9272; 4. 55 Ray Thorington Rd (334) 215-4381; 5. 7076 Atlanta Hwy (334) 290-4507; 6. 4045 Atlanta Hwy (334) 260-7788; 7. 7700 Vaughn Rd (334) 290-4922; 8. 3026 Zelda Rd (334) 244-4487; 9. 1080 Eastern Blvd 334-272-0277; 10. 10 W Fairview Ave 334-265-3336; 11. 3892 Atlanta Hwy 334-270-0757; 12. 2281 E South Blvd 334-286-6678; 13. 6680 Atlanta Hwy 334-409-0611; 14. 2920 Carter Hill Rd 334-262-1169; 15. 3801 Eastern Blvd 334-284-4181; 16. 6495 Atlanta Hwy 334-272-0263; 17. 10710 Chantilly Pkwy 334-272-7377; 18. 1600 Federal Dr 334-777-5865; 19. 8035 Vaughn Rd 334-777-5881; 20. 851 Ann St 334-223-7177; 21. 4724 Mobile Hwy 334-286-8182; 22. 7946 Vaughn Rd 334-272-1510;
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Historic Montgomery marker honors Rev. Robert and Jeannie Graetz

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The efforts of Reverend Robert and Jeannie Graetz to end segregation in Montgomery during the civil rights movement continues to impact people today. On Sunday, the city of Montgomery placed a historic marker in front of the Graetz former home located at 1558 Dunbar Street. Meta...
Montgomery, ALPosted by
Montgomery Daily

Check out these homes for sale in Montgomery now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stuart-Hostetter House: Award winning Rare 1904 Greek Revival on National Register of Historic Homes in heart of Montgomery’s Historic District. Meticulously restored to its original beauty while incorporating many luxurious upgrades. Stately Corinthian columns Historians credit to the original Alabama Capitol building line the wide front porch. Leaded glass solid oak doors welcome all into the grand foyer with its coffered ceiling, Ionic columns and sweeping French staircase accented by an original Stained-Glass window. The foyer and Ladies Parlor feature antique crystal chandeliers while a rare Sheffield four globe pan light lends masculinity to the Gentlemen’s Parlor. Each downstair fireplace displays original wrought iron surrounds and subway tile, all fitted with working gas logs although chimneys are capped. Unique mantels in walnut (1848), tiger oak and mahogany lend distinction to each room. The home features original Montgomery millwork, Norwalk brass hardware, exceptional antique lighting, heart pine hardwood floors, working transom windows, plaster walls, beadboard wainscot throughout. The updated Chef’s kitchen combines elegance with functionality. Period custom cabinetry with antique German Glass fronted doors, long honed Black Pearl granite countertops accentuating the unique Winter Leaf marble backsplash, soft close drawers and pullout shelving provide an abundance of storage and workspace. Top of line KitchenAid 5-burner gas cooktop over a large Dacor convection/microwave oven and two 30” wall ovens deliver cooking excellence. A 48” Sub Zero delivers the Rolls Royce in refrigeration. Extra space for a large Chef’s rack or tall cabinet available in the service hall off kitchen. A 1950 fully restored elevator provides easy upstairs access where a wide hallway with French doors open to a front balcony. Please have your agent print/email attached supplements for full renovation detals.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Pamela Ryan, House & Home Real Estate at 334-230-5777</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>GARDEN DISTRICT DUTCH COLONIAL HOME CLOSE TO HUNTINGDON AND DOWNTOWN. 2 OR 3 BEDROOM, 1 AND I/2 BATH, PLUS SUN ROOM OFF THE LIVING AREA, KITCHEN,STUDY/BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS WITH THE BEDROOMS, DECK OFF THE BACK. SHADED FENCED YARD. VERY QUIET AREA. VERY ATTRACTIVE STAIRCASE TO THE SECOND FLOOR DOWNSTAIRS UNIT IS GAS HVAC, UPSTAIRS HVAC IS A HEAT PUMP. BASEMENT, STORAGE AREA UNDER DECK AREA<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bo Goodson, The Goodson Group at 334-551-0225</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Your opportunity to restore a beautiful Victorian home! Charming front porch runs the width of the home. FIVE fireplaces, 3 downstairs and 2 upstairs. Original pocket doors (we think) separate the living room and dining room. Downstairs is living room, library, dining room, kitchen, huge laundry room, and bedroom. Upstairs potential includes a nice landing space at the top of the stairs, with living area, 3 bedrooms, breakfast room and potential kitchen. It is in the process of being restored, with some electrical work, plumbing and drywall work done by previous owner. New French doors separate office and bedroom downstairs. Historical designation.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Slade McElroy, KW Montgomery at 334-277-8920</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Stunning, turnkey home with brand new master bath by owner/designer Ashley Gallion. The NEW master suite features a large walk in closet and luxurious bath with double vanities w/marble, gorgeous shower w/marble, free standing tub, water closet and beautiful finishes. This majestic home sits on an acre in the heart of the historic Garden District. The large, updated eat in kitchen features cool granite counters, stainless appliances(including gas cooktop) and tons of cabinetry. Adjacent breakfast room is lovely with a fireplace, and large picture window overlooking backyard and flows nicely into a cozy den. Ten foot ceilings, hardwood floors, custom millwork, and abundant natural light highlights many wonderful living spaces. Formal living and dining rooms are perfect for entertaining and the sunroom with mosaic tile floor is ideal for relaxing. Fantastic playroom just off the kitchen has new flooring, new paint, new cabinetry and a half bath. 3 spacious guest bedrooms upstairs and 2 nice full baths complement the upstairs master suite. Outside this park like property boasts mature trees, large front and back yard and rear private patios. Do not miss this professionally designed one of a kind home! Purchaser to verify school zones and square footage.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Phelps Reid, Davis & Copeland REALTORS, LLC at 334-244-0550</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>