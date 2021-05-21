Montgomery calendar: Coming events
(MONTGOMERY, AL) Live events are lining up on the Montgomery calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montgomery:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 7900 Wynlakes Blvd, Montgomery, AL
Tee: Chariman-IV span (6,575 yds - Par 72) Golf at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club offers an experience that is exciting and challenging. Located in Montgomery, Alabama...
Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: 166 Commerce Street, Montgomery, AL 36104
An evening of tastings and networking. Come join Montgomery Ballet and enjoy 5 whiskeys, 2 Greek Liquors and 4 South American spirits.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM
Address: 60 W Fairview Ave, Montgomery, AL
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 7AM - 6PMSundays, 8AM - 4PM Location:60 West Fairview Avenue
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 50 Ocala Dr, Montgomery, AL
Sabel Steel Services presents the inaugural charity golf tournament benefiting NAMI Alabama. This 4 man scramble style tournament will shotgun at 10:00 on September 10th. We are currently looking...
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM
Address: 50 Ocala Dr, Montgomery, AL
All Board Members Must Be Present. If you are unable to attend this meeting, please contact another board member to inform them of your absence. […]\n