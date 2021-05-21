newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

Savannah calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 1 day ago

(SAVANNAH, GA) Savannah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Savannah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1CIK_0a7CN3Lu00

RHHS Class Reunion 1990-1993

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 41 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31401

Richmond Hill High School class reunion for the classes of 1990, 1991, 1992, and 1993.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpA1H_0a7CN3Lu00

Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Address: 660 East Broughton Street, Savannah, GA 31401

The Southeast Georgia Leadership will provide attendees with compelling and thought-provoking content focused on building strong leaders.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L8pA4_0a7CN3Lu00

Concert Bus Memorial Day Weekend to the Trina and

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 AM

Address: 301 Williamson Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Trina and Mystikal Live in Savannah May 28th Concert Bus

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PI7Ce_0a7CN3Lu00

Comedy and Cocktails at Ghost Coast Distillery; Live Stand Up Comedy Event

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 641 Indian Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Laughs on the Go Presents : Comedy and Cocktails at Ghost Coast Distillery

Learn More

National Trends in Policy and Practice: Making a Difference

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 2 West Bay Street, Savannah, GA 31401

The National Health Policy and Clinical Practice: Making a Difference Conference

Learn More
Savannah Times

Savannah Times

Savannah, GA
81
Followers
126
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Richmond Hill, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Trina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Live Theater#Richmond Hill High School#Ga 31401 Trina#Mystikal Live#Live Content#Live Formats#Williamson Street#Sun#Sat#Building Strong Leaders#Bus#Remote Versions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Savannah, GAPosted by
Savannah Times

Friday has sun for Savannah — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SAVANNAH, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Savannah. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Activist Julia Pearce inspires others toward racial parity on Tybee island

Jane Fishman is a contributing lifestyle columnist for the Savannah Morning News. Julia Pearce’s grin is slow and sly. She’s remembering the old days on Tybee Island when people would see her, a Black woman, and her husband Mallory, a white man, enter a room before anyone knew the couple was dating. They would whisper, she said. Tybee was a different place in the late ’90s. The two didn’t pay it no mind. Mallory taught her how to laugh. It saves you from the gossip, he said.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

SCCPSS holding in-person graduations this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County high school seniors will be walking across the stage starting Monday to receive their diplomas. This will be the first in-person graduation ceremony to be held in a year because of the pandemic. Many of the seniors WTOC spoke with said the hardest part...
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Savannah State sorority saving young lives through water safety lessons

Minority children are three times more likely to die from drowning in Georgia than their non-minority counterparts. In fact, Georgia ranks number seven nationally in drowning deaths in children under 4 years old. This is why local members of Alpha Iota Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Inc. reach out...
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Unexpected costs with new Tybee Island Marine Science Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though the new Tybee Island Marine Science Center is open, there are still plenty of things city officials say need to be done. The city is now figuring out how to pay for some unexpected extras. During last week’s council meeting, City Manager Shawn Gillen...
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Senior Citizens, Inc. Celebrates Legends, Leaders, andLife Well Lived Awardees

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recognized the 2021 recipients of the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award at a luncheon at The Palmetto Club at The Landings. The recipients have contributed significantly to their community, inspired others by the difference they have made, and exemplify a life well lived.
Savannah, GAscoopcharlotte.com

15 Summer Weekends Starting Now. Here’s Your First Trip of Summer 2021.

Thank goodness we’re not spending two back-to-back summers in quarantine lockdown. That’d be a real doozy, right? Instead, things are looking up with more and more COVID-19 restrictions being lifted by the day, including those related to mask wearing. Goodbye, maskne and hello summer vacay!. That’s right. Vacations are a...
Savannah, GAPosted by
Savannah Times

Check out these houses for sale in Savannah

(SAVANNAH, GA) Looking for a house in Savannah? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Savannah, GAPosted by
Savannah Times

Take a look at these homes on the Savannah market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: VERY UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A 2 UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT NEAR FORSYTH PARK. THIS IS AN EXCELLENT SCAD STUDENT RENTAL INVESTMENT. 2 COMPLETELY SEPARATE LIVING UNITS, SEPARATE ADDRESSES, SEPARATE METERS, SEPARATE ENTRANCES, ALL INCLUDED. THE UPPER UNIT FEATURES 2 MASTER SUITES EACH WITH A PRIVATE BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING & DINING AREAS, CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, MODERN TILE IN THE VERY CONTEMPORARY KITCHEN. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. THE GROUND LEVEL UNIT IS 1 BED, 1 BATH, FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING AREA, KITCHEN, DINING, AND PRIVATE PATIO. OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 CARS, AND STREET SIDE PARKING. 2 BLOCKS TO SHOPPING AT THE KROGER PLAZA, 2 BLOCKS TO FORSYTH PARK. FINE DINING, RIVER STREET, SCAD, AND MANY OTHER DESIRABLE AMENITIES ARE WITHIN A SHORT WALK OR BIKE RIDE. THIS DREAM HOME OFFERS MODERN CONSTRUCTION WITH THE AMBIENCE OF HISTORIC SAVANNAH. NEW ROOF 2020. NEW HVAC 2019.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Danny H McIntosh, CENTURY 21 Fox Properties at 912-352-2747</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2F2YW5uYWglMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0JPUkdBLTI0NDM1NSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Fantastic furnished condo located in Savannah's Landmark Historic District. Frogtown Lofts were thoughtfully designed to be one of Historic Savannah's most unique energy efficient properties, built with “green” and with LEED Silver standards. This posh furnished condo features a large living space with modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, washer and dryer, full bath, and full one car garage which is currently being utilized as a large bedroom. Parking space provided and walking distance to SCAD, River Street, and Forsyth Park.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Anastasia M Phillips, Keller Williams Realty Coastal Area Partners,LLC at 912-356-5001</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2F2YW5uYWglMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0JPUkdBLTIzMzU0OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Own a piece of Savannah History when you purchase this beautiful home {Sold Furnished} .This historic gem was built in 1870 and comes with all the charm Savannah homes are known for. The home is located less than 800 feet from river street as well as other wonderful hotspots. You can park your car in your own private driveway (rare) and explore all the incredible eateries, museums, theaters, and historic squares in the area with just a short stroll. The home is next to Washington Square & comes with Original hardwood floors, a master suite & a fenced courtyard, perfect for relaxing & entertaining. This home is located in a historic district but the home itself is not a registered historic home. This means the restrictions for changes you want to make aren't as strict. Don't believe the pictures or want to see more?<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michael Heiser, Keller Williams Golden Isles at 912-434-6477</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Located in the heart of the Thomas Square Historical / Starland District this two-story home harmonizes beautifully with its picturesque locale. Comprising 3 bedrooms and 2 baths across 1,556 sq ft, the home offers spacious living just a short walk from Savannah’s renowned Forsyth Park and famed squares, as well as museums, art galleries, many restaurants and several SCAD campuses. In 2020 Thomas Square was named by Southern Living magazine as the best neighborhood in the South. The interior is characterized by ample windows letting in natural light, coffered ceilings, and hardwood and tile floors, with significant attention to design detail evident in the high-quality fittings, such as the separate tiled shower in the master bedroom along with jetted tub, Shaker-style cabinets and granite counter tops in the gourmet kitchen. The open-plan layout is ideal for relaxing with friends and family and entertaining. A tiled floor two car garage, with oriental rugs, completes this offering.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Roy Hill, Seabolt Brokers LLC at 912-233-6609</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2F2YW5uYWglMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0JPUkdBLTI0ODI4NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Saint Leo University hosts military appreciation with free meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - May is Military Appreciation Month and what better way to say “Thank You” to our military men and women, than by giving them a free meal. Saint Leo University-Savannah Center and Culver’s on Montgomery Crossroad in Savannah have teamed up to show some appreciation to our Armed Forces.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Letter: Commission committed to protecting Savannah's historic character

This letter was submitted by Kristopher Monroe, chair of the Savannah-Chatham County Historic Site & Monument Commission. Savannah's brand is its historic character. There are of course numerous individuals and community organizations who regularly engage in various efforts to protect Savannah's historic integrity, but there are also a number of boards and commissions who do that work in an official capacity. It's easy to imagine a city commission as a panel of faceless bureaucrats twiddling their pens and shuffling papers, but at least for the board I've served on for over seven years now, nothing could be further from the truth.