Savannah calendar: Events coming up

VERY UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A 2 UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT NEAR FORSYTH PARK. THIS IS AN EXCELLENT SCAD STUDENT RENTAL INVESTMENT. 2 COMPLETELY SEPARATE LIVING UNITS, SEPARATE ADDRESSES, SEPARATE METERS, SEPARATE ENTRANCES, ALL INCLUDED. THE UPPER UNIT FEATURES 2 MASTER SUITES EACH WITH A PRIVATE BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING & DINING AREAS, CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, MODERN TILE IN THE VERY CONTEMPORARY KITCHEN. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. THE GROUND LEVEL UNIT IS 1 BED, 1 BATH, FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING AREA, KITCHEN, DINING, AND PRIVATE PATIO. OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 CARS, AND STREET SIDE PARKING. 2 BLOCKS TO SHOPPING AT THE KROGER PLAZA, 2 BLOCKS TO FORSYTH PARK. FINE DINING, RIVER STREET, SCAD, AND MANY OTHER DESIRABLE AMENITIES ARE WITHIN A SHORT WALK OR BIKE RIDE. THIS DREAM HOME OFFERS MODERN CONSTRUCTION WITH THE AMBIENCE OF HISTORIC SAVANNAH. NEW ROOF 2020. NEW HVAC 2019. Fantastic furnished condo located in Savannah's Landmark Historic District. Frogtown Lofts were thoughtfully designed to be one of Historic Savannah's most unique energy efficient properties, built with “green” and with LEED Silver standards. This posh furnished condo features a large living space with modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, washer and dryer, full bath, and full one car garage which is currently being utilized as a large bedroom. Parking space provided and walking distance to SCAD, River Street, and Forsyth Park. The home is located less than 800 feet from river street as well as other wonderful hotspots. You can park your car in your own private driveway (rare) and explore all the incredible eateries, museums, theaters, and historic squares in the area with just a short stroll. The home is next to Washington Square & comes with Original hardwood floors, a master suite & a fenced courtyard, perfect for relaxing & entertaining. This home is located in a historic district but the home itself is not a registered historic home. This means the restrictions for changes you want to make aren't as strict. Own a piece of Savannah History when you purchase this beautiful home {Sold Furnished} .This historic gem was built in 1870 and comes with all the charm Savannah homes are known for. Comprising 3 bedrooms and 2 baths across 1,556 sq ft, the home offers spacious living just a short walk from Savannah’s renowned Forsyth Park and famed squares, as well as museums, art galleries, many restaurants and several SCAD campuses. In 2020 Thomas Square was named by Southern Living magazine as the best neighborhood in the South. The interior is characterized by ample windows letting in natural light, coffered ceilings, and hardwood and tile floors, with significant attention to design detail evident in the high-quality fittings, such as the separate tiled shower in the master bedroom along with jetted tub, Shaker-style cabinets and granite counter tops in the gourmet kitchen. The open-plan layout is ideal for relaxing with friends and family and entertaining. A tiled floor two car garage, with oriental rugs, completes this offering.