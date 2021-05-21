Savannah calendar: Events coming up
(SAVANNAH, GA) Savannah has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Savannah:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 41 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31401
Richmond Hill High School class reunion for the classes of 1990, 1991, 1992, and 1993.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:45 AM
Address: 660 East Broughton Street, Savannah, GA 31401
The Southeast Georgia Leadership will provide attendees with compelling and thought-provoking content focused on building strong leaders.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 AM
Address: 301 Williamson Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Trina and Mystikal Live in Savannah May 28th Concert Bus
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM
Address: 641 Indian Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Laughs on the Go Presents : Comedy and Cocktails at Ghost Coast Distillery
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 2 West Bay Street, Savannah, GA 31401
The National Health Policy and Clinical Practice: Making a Difference Conference