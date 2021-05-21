Live events coming up in Fort Myers
(FORT MYERS, FL) Fort Myers has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Myers:
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 1300 Hendry Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Please join us as we celebrate IN-PERSON events being BACK in Fort Myers, FL!
Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM
Address: 1815-2 Fowler Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Bring a potted plant, cuttings, seeds, or used pots, and take something someone else brought.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Address: 1815-2 Fowler Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Everything you need to know to get started with a successful butterfly garden!
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 8595 College Pkwy # B6, Fort Myers, FL
Al Ernst performing live comedy on Thursday July 29 7:30 PM at Laugh In Comedy Cafe in Ft. Myers
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 2200 Second Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband