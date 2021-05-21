Live events coming up in Fort Myers

newsbreak-logo
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 1 day ago

(FORT MYERS, FL) Fort Myers has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Myers:

KNOW Fort Myers Come Back Party

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1300 Hendry Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Please join us as we celebrate IN-PERSON events being BACK in Fort Myers, FL!

Plant Swap

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 1815-2 Fowler Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Bring a potted plant, cuttings, seeds, or used pots, and take something someone else brought.

Butterfly Gardening Basics

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1815-2 Fowler Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Everything you need to know to get started with a successful butterfly garden!

Larry Venturino

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 8595 College Pkwy # B6, Fort Myers, FL

Al Ernst performing live comedy on Thursday July 29 7:30 PM at Laugh In Comedy Cafe in Ft. Myers

Fort Myers - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 2200 Second Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers, FL
With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Fort Myers Voice

Start immediately with these jobs in Fort Myers

These companies in Fort Myers are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Independent Financial Services Representative - leads, GROWTH!; 2. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule; 5. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING; 6. Remote Health Insurance Sales; 7. Outside Sales / Remote / Virtual; 8. Sales Representative - Work from Home; 9. Virtual Sales Associate - Remote from Home or Office; 10. Inside Sales Consultant- OUTBOUND -LEAD GENERATION;
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Fort Myers Voice

Save $1.12 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Myers

(FORT MYERS, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Myers area offering savings of $1.12 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 5170 Cleveland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3915 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Immokalee, FLPosted by
Immokalee Journal

Work remotely in Immokalee — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - Full Training & Private Mentorship Provided; 2. Remote Customer Service Representatives; 3. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 4. Customer Support Specialist @ ClickUp (Day Shift; Night Shift; Remote); 5. Inside Sales Representative; 6. Remote Inside Sales Consultant; 7. Insurance Agent - Remote; 8. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote - Flexible Work Schedule; 9. Sales/Enrollment Representative Debt Relief ($50,000 - $75,000+); 10. Healthcare Recruiter;
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Fort Myers Voice

A job on your schedule? These Fort Myers positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Fort Myers-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 2. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule - Remote; 3. Class A or B CDL Driver - Both Full and Part-Time; 4. Outside Sales Representative - B2B; 5. Retail Merchandiser; 6. Magazine Merchandiser - Fast Start; 7. Florida Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist; 8. Merchandising Service Associate; 9. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 10. RECREATION SERVICES ASSISTANT;
Fort Myers, FLWINKNEWS.com

Food distributions in SWFL, week of May 17

10 a.m. – Noon. 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916. Lake Meade Community Park, Cape Coral (entrance on NE 11th Ave) St. Matthew’s House, with the aid of the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will hold food distributions at the following locations the week of May 17.
Rotonda West, FLPosted by
Rotonda West Digest

These Rotonda West companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative No Experience Required Paid Training Paid Weekly 2. Auto Damage Adjuster Trainee - Sarasota / Bradenton, FL 3. Assembler - NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY/WILL TRAIN! 4. Benefits Representative - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 5. Customer Service Clerk 6. Administrative Asssociate (Sarasota local only) < 5-yrs exp. 7. Entry Level Data Entry Office Assistant 8. Truck Driver CDL A Dedicated Local - Home Daily 9. MORTGAGE INSURANCE SALES FROM HOME - A Career Opportunity 10. Window Clerk - Postal Service
Lee County, FLgulfshorebusiness.com

Gulfshore Business Daily: May 17

HERTZ SELECTS $6 BILLION BID TO FUND CHAPTER 11 EXIT. Following the completion of the auction previously approved by the bankruptcy court in its Chapter 11 case, Estero-based Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has selected and approved a revised proposal from certain funds and accounts managed by affiliates of each of Knighthead Capital Management LLC, Certares Opportunities LLC and Apollo Capital Management LP to provide the equity capital required to fund Hertz’s revised plan of reorganization and exit from Chapter 11. The proposed agreements with the KHCA Group were approved at a hearing Friday. Under the revised proposal, Hertz’s Chapter 11 plan will be funded through direct common stock investments from the KHCA Group and certain co-investors aggregating $2.781 billion, the issuance of $1.5 billion of new preferred stock to Apollo, and a fully backstopped rights offering to the company’s existing shareholders to purchase $1.635 billion of additional common stock. The revised plan would provide for the payment in cash in full of all administrative, priority, secured and unsecured claims in the Chapter 11 cases and would deliver significant value to the company’s shareholders, including $239 million of cash, common stock representing 3% of the shares of the reorganized company, and 30-year warrants for 18% of the common stock of the reorganized company.
Immokalee, FLPosted by
Immokalee Journal

No experience necessary — Immokalee companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative 2. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Work From Home #DB02 3. Administrative Assistant 4. Entry Level Sales Rep, Earn $100k+/yr! Work Warm Leads From Home! 5. Entry Level Solar Sales Representative (Pre-set appointments) 6. Pharma Sales Rep - Primary Care 7. Sales Representative No Experience Required Paid Training Paid Weekly 8. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 9. Customer Service - Order Entry Representative 10. Administrative Assistanta
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Situated just off the Rubicon canal this REMODELED Two Bedroom Two Bath Condo with amazing Gulf Access is waiting for its new owner(s)...YOU! Just completed New Kitchen Cabinets and Counter Tops with Appliances, New Bath Vanities and Counter Tops, New Flooring, Front Screen Door and More. Low HOA Fees, Community Pool overlooking a wide Rubicon Canal and Basin situated in a Quiet Neighborhood just off Country Club Blvd. This beautiful condo is locate near all the conveniences Cape Coral has to offer and a short ride to Fort Myers and the Beaches. Make this yours TODAY!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ray Santini, RE/MAX Realty Team at 239-242-2000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Check out this WONDERFUL FLORIDA COSTAL COTTAGE located in the highly desirable Yacht Club area of Cape Coral. It's a BOATERS DREAM LOCATION with no bridges and 10 minute cruse to open water with DIRECT GULF ACCESS to the best beaches, shelling and fishing! This HIDDEN CROWN JEWEL features an oversize dock for entertaining along with a boat lift and a second dock to launch kayaks and paddle boards! Property features two bedrooms, living /family room, an open floor plan that leads to an oversized screened lanai! This charmer has many updates and improvements with great indoor and outdoor living areas! Upgrades in the last three years include screen lanai, air conditioning unit, hot water heater, 4 new boat lift pilings, fresh paint both inside and out and many beautiful plantings. Perfect Southeast Cape location with easy bike ride to beach, pool and downtown entertainment district. Call today to schedule your very own personalized showing!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joe Kendall, Keller Williams Realty Fort My at 239-236-4350</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Updated spacious double master suite townhome close to everything in Cape Coral? Then this one is for you! Tile floors throughout the 1st floor bring out the new kitchen cabinets and granite countertops with large breakfast bar. The home is freshly painted throughout and the open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. New carpeting on the upper level helps draw in the light through the southern exposure sliders. That's right! The living room and rear master bedroom southern exposure sliders open to screened lanais with incredible views of the canal which offers a quick ride to the Caloosahatchee River. Now, there is sea wall with the tieups for boats. It's first come first serve so boat lifts are not guaranteed. There is discussion amongst the residents to add more at a later date but hey, if you're like me and don't want a boat, just love the water, and like neighbors with boats, this is perfect for you! A one car attached garage, manual hurricane shutters, and the community pool. New AC in 2018. Roof replaced by HOA within last 10 years. Price reflects credit to purchase new appliances and minor updates. Make this your home in paradise today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Simon Avery, Starlink Realty, Inc at 239-693-7263</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Charming home with 2 Bedrooms + large Den and a fenced in backyard with beautiful mature landscaping. Located in a great neighborhood, in walking distance to Snell Park for sunset viewing on the beautiful Caloosahatchee river front. Very popular school district with Edison Park Elementary & Fort Myers High in close proximity. This home is only six houses from the River, West of McGregor, less than one mile from the Edison Ford Winter Estates and only 1.5 miles from the City of Palms Park, Centennial Park and the revitalized Downtown Fort Myers River District with all its shops and restaurants. The Roof was replaced in 2013. The house has currently no kitchen installed and is in need of some TLC, which is perfect to make it your own, or use it as an investment. Please understand that this home is being sold AS IS (cash buyer only).<p><strong>For open house information, contact Palwascha Robinson, Barclays Real Estate Group 1 at 239-201-2607</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

May 14 fishing report from Byron Stout

The good news is fish everywhere, with no floaters reported. The bad news is, sometimes they don’t want to bite, maybe because red tide sampled in mid-Charlotte Harbor and south Lee County has them in a bit of a funk. That said, reports of snook on the beaches and juvenile...
Fort Myers, FLgulfshorebusiness.com

Weekly Roundup: May 10-14

Catch up on this week’s top business news here. For daily information, subscribe to our free newsletter, Gulfshore Business Daily, and find archived newsletters at GulfshoreBusiness.com. Monday, May 10. Video courtesy of WINK News. FORT MYERS COUNCILMAN WANTS TO DISCUSS DISBANDING FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT. A city councilman wants to...
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Fort Myers Voice

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Fort Myers

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Myers: 1. Virtual Sales Support Representative; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Average Up to $175,000/Year; 3. Insurance Telesales / Virtual Sales- WFH, leads, training, GROWTH; 4. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2088 per week in FL; 5. Operations Manager; 6. Bilingual Spanish Retail Sales Consultant; 7. Clerical Assistant; 8. Earn up to $15/hour as a Papa Pal Caregiver; 9. Remote Sales- No Cold Calls, Work From Home 100K+ First Year; 10. Sales Representative-Work from Home;