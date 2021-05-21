newsbreak-logo
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo events coming up

Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 1 day ago

(AMARILLO, TX) Amarillo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Amarillo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNdrn_0a7CN0hj00

How To Improve Your Memory - Amarillo

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: Amarillo, TX 79101

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HvJf_0a7CN0hj00

APD Academy Graduation

Amarillo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

APD Academy Graduation May 21, 2021 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Grand Plaza Entrance #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vmkk_0a7CN0hj00

Non Profit Networking Luncheon

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 South Tyler Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

Join us for lunch! If you are involved in the nonprofit community, you are welcome to attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKSGa_0a7CN0hj00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wllpz_0a7CN0hj00

Pickleball Open Play

Amarillo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

This Open Drill is for ALL ages and levels and is designed to improve skills and offer a fun environment that also works in some point play. Open Play will run concurrent to the drill and all...

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo, TX
ABOUT

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

