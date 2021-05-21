Shreveport calendar: What's coming up

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Shreveport is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shreveport:

BAK YARD BARBECUE Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1110 Texas Ave, Shreveport, LA 71101

A summer bbq fundraiser for The Giving BAK Foundation. Food, Music, Cash Bar, & More !!

SB Steppers Flappers & Dapper Dons 4th Dance Confe Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 315 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport, LA 71101

Fellowship, instruction, and great time learning line dances and partner dancing!!!

Your Higher Self: Workshop & Art Show Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 1110 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101

Years ago, I wrote down who I wanted to become during my life; the type of job I wanted, the way I wanted to feel every day, and the family

4th Annual Ratchet City Music Fest Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 101 Travis Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

The 4th Annual Ratchet City Music Fest is back with all your favorite local artist, food, and businesses!

10th Annual Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 101 Crockett Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

TK Soul, Wilson Meadows, TILL1, Jeff Floyd, Avail Hollywood, & Jaye Hammer, the Sunday b/f Labor Day @ Festival Plaza in Downto Shreveport