Shreveport, LA

Shreveport calendar: What's coming up

Shreveport Dispatch
 1 day ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Shreveport is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shreveport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4y7z_0a7CMzuo00

BAK YARD BARBECUE

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1110 Texas Ave, Shreveport, LA 71101

A summer bbq fundraiser for The Giving BAK Foundation. Food, Music, Cash Bar, & More !!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXKXT_0a7CMzuo00

SB Steppers Flappers & Dapper Dons 4th Dance Confe

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 315 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport, LA 71101

Fellowship, instruction, and great time learning line dances and partner dancing!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXN4Y_0a7CMzuo00

Your Higher Self: Workshop & Art Show

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 1110 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101

Years ago, I wrote down who I wanted to become during my life; the type of job I wanted, the way I wanted to feel every day, and the family

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kllEz_0a7CMzuo00

4th Annual Ratchet City Music Fest

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 101 Travis Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

The 4th Annual Ratchet City Music Fest is back with all your favorite local artist, food, and businesses!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUixG_0a7CMzuo00

10th Annual Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 101 Crockett Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

TK Soul, Wilson Meadows, TILL1, Jeff Floyd, Avail Hollywood, & Jaye Hammer, the Sunday b/f Labor Day @ Festival Plaza in Downto Shreveport

ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Shreveport-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Territory Sales Representative; 2. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING; 3. Mobile Class A CDL Driver Shreveport LA; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 6. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 7. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 8. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 9. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance; 10. Insurance Agent - Sales - Business Owner - $150k+ first year!;
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sales Representative Customer Service; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. Sales Representative - Remote; 5. Sales Representative- Work From Home; 6. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/Flexible (LICENSE REQUIRED); 7. Virtual Sales Associate - Remote from Home or Office; 8. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+); 9. Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01; 10. Customer Service Representative WFH remote work from home;
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Vaccine database: Shreveport sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Shreveport: 1. 2551 Greenwood Rd #110 318-631-2005; 2. 5828 Line Ave 318-869-0669; 3. 3000 N Market St 318-424-3251; 4. 388 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-687-7558; 5. 9250 Mansfield Rd 318-686-6311; 6. 3620 Pines Rd 318-631-9804; 7. 510 Kings Hwy 318-424-0896; 8. 1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-681-5435; 9. 1540 N Market St (318) 424-1429; 10. 2755 Hollywood Ave (318) 631-7483; 11. 3300 Youree Dr (318) 869-3453; 12. 7004 Youree Dr (318) 797-3665; 13. 6935 Pines Rd (318) 688-7912; 14. 5819 E Kings Hwy 318-861-7898; 15. 1625 David Raines Rd 318-425-2252; 16. 9155 Mansfield Rd (318) 688-2582; 17. 9484 Ellerbe Rd #100 (318) 517-6973; 18. 6652 Youree Dr (318) 795-9966; 19. 1501 Kings Hwy 318-813-1907; 20. 1849 Line Ave 318-221-0691; 21. 1541 Kings Hwy 318-626-0863; 22. 105 Southfield Rd 318-861-2431; 23. 7400 Youree Dr 318-798-2043; 24. 2640 Waggoner Ave 318-631-2065; 25. 745 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy 318-861-3985; 26. 761 Pierremont Rd 318-861-3666; 27. 9209 Mansfield Rd 318-671-0271; 28. 3555 Greenwood Rd 318-525-0144; 29. 3124 Line Ave 318-222-4807; 30. 6101 W 70th St 318-688-1448; 31. 3100 N Market St 318-681-1083; 32. 1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-797-5970; 33. 6235 Westport Ave 318-688-7700; 34. 9550 Mansfield Rd 318-688-0538; 35. 412 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-840-0480; 36. 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy 318-861-9202; 37. 4701 Northport Blvd 318-929-3502; 38. 2600 Greenwood Rd 318-212-4039;
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Hidden Beach in Louisiana is a Seashell Collectors Dream

Why lie, I am so jealous of all of my friends who are making their way to Gulf Shores and to Florida's 30A right now. I am always thinking of ways to get my taste of summer all while staying in Louisiana. Have you seen gas prices lately? Although this summer may be one for the books, I am not trying to go broke just trying to fill up my gas tank.
Louisiana StateMySanAntonio

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said in a Facebook post Monday that south Lake Charles got the heaviest...
Ringgold, LAPosted by
Ringgold News Beat

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ringgold

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ringgold: 1. We train life insurance agents to Make $100k+ First Year; 2. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 3. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 4. Travel Vascular Interventional Tech - $2,100 per week; 5. Project Engineer - Commercial & Mechanical Construction - JO-2105-4481; 6. Mechanic; 7. Apartment Maintenance Technician; 8. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 9. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Train Day celebration in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La - Train enthusiasts and folks just curious about railroads and Shreveport history spent some time on Saturday at the Railroad and Water Works museum. Model train displays, photographs, tours, talks, music and just whole lot of fun during Railroad Day at the Museum. "We have a new generation...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

1 wounded in Mooretown shooting early Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Mooretown neighborhood is the scene of one of the latest shootings in Shreveport. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Rufus. Police are releasing limited information, but KTBS 3 News has learned that one person was hit, and that he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!