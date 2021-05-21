newsbreak-logo
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse calendar: Events coming up

Syracuse News Beat
 1 day ago

(SYRACUSE, NY) Syracuse is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Syracuse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxoDD_0a7CMx9M00

Dawn Williams Boyd talk

Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 401 Harrison St, Syracuse, NY

Join us for a series of artist talks and demonstrations inspired by our latest exhibition, Who What When Where. Done via Zoom, *Click on the talks below to register. Must register separately for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1YoW_0a7CMx9M00

Great New York State Model Train Fair

Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY

This is the largest model train show in New York state and it showcases toy trains which are the main source of interest for the kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rePxt_0a7CMx9M00

2021 Hope & Heels Fashion Show and Brunch

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 E Onondaga St, Syracuse, NY 13202

Hope & Heels Fashion Show and Brunch benefits ovarian cancer. Enjoy shopping, raffles, silent auction, cocktails, beautiful spring fashions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7jBA_0a7CMx9M00

Cato-Meridian Varsity Softball @ Bishop Ludden

Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Address: 815 Fay Rd, Syracuse, NY

The Bishop Ludden (Syracuse, NY) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Cato-Meridian (Cato, NY) on Friday, June 4 @ 4:45a.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAx5g_0a7CMx9M00

Thomas Rhett: The Center Point Road Tour 2021

Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 490 Restoration Way, Syracuse, NY

Thomas Rhett strong at St. Joseph s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on September 16th, 2021 7:30PM - Syracuse NY

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Syracuse News Beat

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Syracuse

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Syracuse: 1. Sales Agent, Work at Home, $75-$250K, No Cold Calls, 90 Day/$12K Bonus; 2. Director of Operations (Direct Hire); 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,700 per week; 5. Customer Service Representative; 6. Paralegal - General Practice; 7. Sponsored Programs Associate - College of Environmental Science and Forestry; 8. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/20/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $2,620 per week; 10. BETTER Than Entry Level Sales- #1 Co NOW hiring!;
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Expect to pay 6 cents more this week at the pump in Syracuse

Central New York — Gas prices are continuing to rise across the country, according to AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.05. This is up eight cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $1.88/gallon. In New York State, the average is $3.06/gallon....
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Section of West Water Street to close for repairs in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, .N.Y. — The City of Syracuse is closing a portion of W. Water St. Monday, according to the city. According to the city, the Department of Public Works will close the 200 block of the street downtown on Monday for a sewer repair. The city said the closure is...
Syracuse, NYNew York Post

Italian-Americans file court petition to save Syracuse’s Columbus statue

An Italian-American group filed a petition in court Sunday to thwart the City of Syracuse’s planned removal of its Christopher Columbus statue, claiming the move is illegal under local law. The petition — filed in Onondaga state Supreme Court by 29 petitioners including the Syracuse-based Columbus Monument Corporation, former Onondaga...
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Visit Syracuse looks to lure out-of-town guests to CNY

This summer is expected to be much better when it comes to tourism in Central New York compared to last year. Visit Syracuse, Onondaga County's tourism promotion agency, is working on a number of initiatives to bring people to the region to enjoy events, sites and restaurants. Visit Syracuse officials said their new location in the state tower building gives the agency more visibility so guests can stop in for information when they're downtown.
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

6 major fires since Saturday in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, .N.Y. — There have been six major fires in the City of Syracuse since Saturday, according to Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds. Fire crews were hard at work early Monday morning as they battled three of the fires in less than a 3-hour time period. The first one on...
Onondaga County, NYsyracuse.com

Annual Cycle the Erie Canal Bike Tour a go with less riders and Covid-19 restrictions

The 21st Annual Cycle the Erie Canal Bike Tour is a go this summer. Registrations opened at the beginning last month and all the spots were taken within six hours.. The event is scheduled from July 11-18. Covering between 40 and 60 miles per day, cyclists will travel along the Erie Canalway Trail, which is now more than 85 percent complete and the east-west axis of the statewide 750-mile Empire State Trail.
AllSyracue

Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: QB Henry Belin

Syracuse has been recruiting class of 2022 Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes quarterback Henry Belin for quite some time. Few schools have prioritized him as much as the Orange. What is the latest in Belin's recruitment? Where does Syracuse stand? What type of player is he? Full breakdown here. Subscribe for full article.
thoroughbreddailynews.com

Additional Belmont Stakes Racing Festival Ticket, Hospitality Options Now Available

The New York Racing Association has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with those...