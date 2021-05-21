newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota events calendar

Posted by 
Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 1 day ago

(SARASOTA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Sarasota calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sarasota area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVKCK_0a7CMwGd00

Sip & See Siesta Key "New Homebuyers Workshop"

Siesta Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM

This workshop will be fun and educational. We will go over the entire cycle of the homebuying process on our mobile workshop!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axiNr_0a7CMwGd00

Beach Club Siesta Key

Siesta Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 5151 Ocean Blvd, Siesta Key, FL

Beach Club Siesta Key at Beach Club Siesta Key - 1947, 5151 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34242, Sarasota, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KH2H6_0a7CMwGd00

GTW 6 - Battle For The Multiverse

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 5644 Jason Lee Place, Sarasota, FL 34233

Another stacked lineup for Sarasota, Florida ! Featuring the best independent wrestlers from ALL OVER THE WORLD. Do not miss this event!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLO0u_0a7CMwGd00

Mellow Mushroom Sarasota Presents: Beneva Fruitville's Game Night

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 6727 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231

Join us for our extremely popular GAME NIGHT featuring Drag legend, BENEVA FRUITVILLE.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H10Bf_0a7CMwGd00

Consecrate 2021

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 8490 McIntosh Road, Sarasota, FL 34238

Three days of encountering Jesus in extended times of worship and powerful biblical preaching that sets hearts free and defines destinies

Learn More
Sarasota Updates

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota, FL
95
Followers
127
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
City
Siesta Key, FL
City
Tamiami, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Entertainers#United States#Jason Lee#Free Events#Live Events#Ocean Blvd#Live Formats#Fun#Live Content#Stand Up Comedy#Worship#Live Talks#Extended Times#Social#Sat#Drag Legend#Remote Versions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Sarasota Updates

A job on your schedule? These Sarasota positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Sarasota-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 2. Program Coordinator; 3. Part-time Administrative Assistant; 4. 25-30 HOURS/WEEK - Office Assistant; 5. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 6. Florida Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist; 7. Magazine Merchandiser - Fast Start; 8. Retail Merchandiser; 9. Sales Representative; 10. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule - Remote;
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Sarasota Updates

These Sarasota companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Sarasota are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Independent Financial Services Representative - leads, GROWTH!; 2. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 3. [REMOTE] Digital Marketing Account Director (Agency exp. req.); 4. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home; 5. Sales Representative - Work from Home - Part & Full Time - WARM LEADS!; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 7. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule - Remote; 8. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote - Flexible Work Schedule;
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Sarasota Updates

COVID-19 vaccine: Sarasota sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sarasota: 1. 2811 Clark Rd (941) 921-5781; 2. 1044 N Tamiami Trail (941) 366-2181; 3. 8300 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-2029; 4. 4840 S Tamiami Trail (941) 927-9651; 5. 2031 Bay St (941) 366-9451; 6. 3690 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 925-9032; 7. 5391 Fruitville Rd (941) 377-7903; 8. 3428 Clark Rd (941) 554-0253; 9. 501 N Beneva Rd #161 (941) 554-1660; 10. 5100 Clark Rd (941) 926-8532; 11. 5804 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-5020; 12. 8409 S Tamiami Trail (941) 925-7238; 13. 3825 S Osprey Ave (941) 364-5768; 14. 6543 S Tamiami Trail (941) 923-7735; 15. 2875 University Pkwy (941) 358-5250; 16. 300 N Cattlemen Rd 941-341-9274; 17. 3550 Fruitville Rd 941-955-4282; 18. 3506 Clark Rd #300 941-923-2885; 19. 3155 University Pkwy 941-351-9290; 20. 1700 N Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-926-6132; 21. 1224 S Tamiami Trail 941-953-9804; 22. 3601 Bee Ridge Rd 941-921-4681; 23. 1947 Fruitville Rd 941-955-2064; 24. 3901 S Tamiami Trail 941-926-2522; 25. 5800 Bee Ridge Rd 941-377-1589; 26. 5281 Clark Rd 941-929-9443; 27. 3535 N Tamiami Trail 941-360-3474; 28. 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-351-6969; 29. 3560 Bee Ridge Rd 941-702-6237; 30. 4381 Cattlemen Rd 941-379-3550; 31. 3500 N Tamiami Trail 941-444-8410; 32. 5401 Palmer Crossing Cir 941-554-2353; 33. 5400 Fruitville Rd 941-342-8686;
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Sarasota Updates

This is the cheapest gas in Sarasota right now

(SARASOTA, FL) According to Sarasota gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.50 per gallon on gas. RaceTrac at 7259 N Tamiami Tr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 430 Gulf Of Mexico Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Sarasota Updates

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Sarasota

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sarasota: 1. Class A Drivers 6 Mos Exp $0 Down LP - No Credit Check-No Touch; 2. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 3. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $1980 per week in FL; 4. Looking For Seasoned Salesperson; 5. Human Resources Generalist; 6. Concrete Ready Mix Driver; 7. roadside service; 8. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 9. Sales Representative - Culture of Winning - No Cold Calls - WARM LEADS; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota-Manatee best and worst restaurant inspections, May 10-15

Our digital database of restaurant inspections is updated daily with the latest information on which local restaurants passed, failed or barely squeaked by. You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name. You can see which restaurants were fined for their missteps and which were forced into temporary closure.
Siesta Key, FLfox13news.com

'Save Siesta Key' explores incorporation to have a louder local voice

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - The dredging of Big Pass, a development planned at Stickney Point and U.S. 41, and a roundabout have left some Siesta Key residents exploring incorporation. "We feel like we've lost the battle," said Tracy Jackson, who has lived on Siesta Key for seven years and is also a board member with Save Siesta Key. "We have the support because of all the battles we feel like we've lost."
Rotonda West, FLPosted by
Rotonda West Digest

These Rotonda West companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative No Experience Required Paid Training Paid Weekly 2. Auto Damage Adjuster Trainee - Sarasota / Bradenton, FL 3. Assembler - NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY/WILL TRAIN! 4. Benefits Representative - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 5. Customer Service Clerk 6. Administrative Asssociate (Sarasota local only) < 5-yrs exp. 7. Entry Level Data Entry Office Assistant 8. Truck Driver CDL A Dedicated Local - Home Daily 9. MORTGAGE INSURANCE SALES FROM HOME - A Career Opportunity 10. Window Clerk - Postal Service
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota COVID-19 testing site will remain open, under new management

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club will remain open after reports last week that it would close as part of a statewide shutdown of Florida’s state-run coronavirus testing sites. The site will be operated by healthcare company Nomi Health, which manages other COVID-19 testing sites and...
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

City: No investigation into Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota says there is no investigation into Mayor Hagen Brody following numerous human resources complaints over alleged aggressive behavior in connection to the COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. Five statements submitted to Human Resources described a verbal...
Sarasota, FLkusi.com

Freedom Boat Club hits record memberships in 2021 amid COVID-19

MISSION BAY (KUSI)- Freedom Boat Club has seen a spike in memberships due to COVID-19. Freedom Boat Club is the world’s largest members-only boat club and was founded in 1989 in Sarasota, Florida. Today the Clubs 275+ locations welcomes hundreds of members to its docks each day to enjoy a day on the water while the staff takes care of the rest including fueling, cleaning, maintenance, and more.
Sarasota, FLbdoutdoors.com

Florida Gulf Coast Fishing Report – Capt. Whitfield

Capt. Chasten Whitfield fishes the Tampa Bay and Sarasota area on the Gulf Coast of Florida. She brings us the current Florida fishing reports for both inshore and offshore fishing and also shares some tips to tap into the area’s wide variety of fishing options. New BD Florida Region. BD...
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Bingo! Game to help North Port conservation group

NORTH PORT — A bingo game could benefit North Port's wildlife and plants, the city's yet developed greenspace, its sponsors insisted on Monday. Participants in that fundraising effort buy squares on a bingo card, the proceeds to be used to buy a single parcel in North Port. The idea is keeping undeveloped residential lots as greenspace and for habitat.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Posted by
Sarasota Updates

These houses are for sale in Sarasota

(SARASOTA, FL) Looking for a house in Sarasota? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Sarasota County, FLvisitsarasota.com

Bertha Palmer by Kate Holmes, Video Online Only

Celebrating 100th Anniversary of Sarasota County by Bringing Local History to You!. Online-Only Video Presentation--"Bertha Palmer" by Kate Holmes, Re-Enactor. Ms. Holmes portrays Bertha Palmer who, until her death in 1918, actively fought for the creation of Sarasota County.