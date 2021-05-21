newsbreak-logo
Boise, ID

Live events coming up in Boise

Posted by 
Boise Dispatch
Boise Dispatch
 1 day ago

(BOISE, ID) Live events are coming to Boise.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boise:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jicfR_0a7CMvNu00

Downtown Boise Litter Cleanup

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 827 West Main Street, Boise, ID 83702

Join us in our efforts to keep the Treasure Valley litter free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Yb4s_0a7CMvNu00

WHEELWRIGHT (formerly Jared & the Mill)

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 1009 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702

Wheelwright (formerly Jared & the Mill) to play The Olympic in Boise on Saturday, October 26th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1U9M_0a7CMvNu00

SOCCER MOMMY + Emily Reo

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1009 W Main Street, Boise, ID 83702

Soccer Mommy to play The Olympic in Boise on November 2nd with tour mate Emily Reo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2990k1_0a7CMvNu00

University of Idaho College of Law Class of 2011 Reunion

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 514 West Jefferson Street, Boise, ID 83702

Join your class mates for the class of 2011 10 year reunion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V44CN_0a7CMvNu00

Boise Revival Project ~ Phil Roy

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 999 West Main Street, #Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702

The Boise Revival Project is a passion project to express our shared love for downtown Boise, our music community, and our restaurateurs.

Boise Dispatch

Boise Dispatch

Boise, ID
ABOUT

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
Boise, IDboisedev.com

You Asked: Here’s what’s happening at the old Skippers on Fairview

For years, fans of fried fish and potatoes could get their fix at the Skippers on Fairview Ave. near Curtis Rd. The restaurant, in the parking lot of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market actually operated as Skippers twice. Skippers closed last year for the last time, as BoiseDev reported last...
Boise, IDbuildidaho.com

Four Changes That Are Driving New Homes in Boise, Idaho

Real estate is a dynamic, wide-ranging industry—investing, development, new construction, multi-family, residential single family, apartments, and other niches. It is always evolving and there are two spectrums: buyers and sellers. We have all seen the change that has happened over the last 14 months. You have probably read several articles...
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise schools to offer free summer meals program

BOISE, Idaho — Once the school year is over, many Idaho families struggle to feed their children. Thousands of children rely of free and reduced-price lunches and breakfast they get at school. To help some of those families, the Boise School District announced that it will be providing free summer...
Boise, IDIdaho Statesman

Amid widespread housing deficit, 11 new affordable homes are coming to West Boise

An affordable housing nonprofit plans a 12-home development in West Boise. Leap Housing Solutions, which operates in the Treasure Valley, conceived the Whitney Commons development on Shamrock Avenue. Its residents will purchase homes without buying the land underneath them in an arrangement similar to a community land trust that is designed to keep the property affordable in perpetuity.
Boise, IDPost Register

670 KBOI, CBS 2 to host hygiene drive at The Salvation Army

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Many people in the community are in the need of basic hygiene items, and CBS 2 wants to help. On Wednesday CBS 2 and 670 KBOI are hosting a hygiene drive at The Salvation Army. We will be collecting items from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Boise, IDboisedev.com

City of Boise set to add 14,000 tons of composting capacity next year

Boise’s compost operation is about to get bigger. By popular demand, the City of Boise is planning a 7.8-acre expansion of the city’s composting facility at its farm off of Cloverdale Road south of the city. This project will allow the city to keep up with the growing influx of kitchen scraps and yard clippings Boiseans are filling their green-lidded carts with instead of sending it to the Ada County Landfill.
Boise, IDPosted by
Boise Dispatch

These houses are for sale in Boise

(BOISE, ID) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Boise, IDPosted by
Boise Dispatch

Boise-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This beautiful condo unit is located on the top floor of the R. Grey Loft historic building in the heart of the Cultural District in downtown Boise. Loaded with features and finishes such as New hardwood floors in 2018, granite counter tops, upgraded fixtures, built in work center (office), washer and dryer, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Great views from Balcony and numerous galleries, cafes, shops and restaurants are right out side the lobby door!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jason Winkle, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson - Boise at 208-672-0447</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Darling N End cottage. Bright kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Built-ins and window nook. Main level master with en-suite bathroom. Walk in closets in all bedrooms. Energy efficient window. Private back yard with patio and storage shed. Off street parking in rear. Near Hyde Park, foothills trails, downtown. Home has been used as vacation rental for over 3 years. Well maintained and clean. Beautiful home with all North-end charm and character.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Camilla Luff, TLC Realty, LLC at 208-861-7122</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>craftsman style North end property was built and operates as an assisted living home. Features 8 bedrooms, each private half baths, 2 full baths, 1 with ADA shower, alarm system on front, back doors, and secure entry at front gate, state approved fire sprinkler system tied to fire department, keyed entry office, storage room, keyed laundry, porch and fully fenced. This property must be purchased with identical building at 1819 W Bannock that is fully occupied. Call Broker for details.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sue Lien, Generations Real Estate at 208-859-6296</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Located in the downtown corridor, this charming home offers 5 bdrms, 2 bath & a Rare 2-car garage. The clinker brick Home has the classic feel of dwntn Boise. This corner lot gives you easy access to the dwntn area & you’re on the freeway in less than 5 minutes! Updated kitchen w/SS appliances & granite countertops. Original Oak flooring & doors throughout for that classic look w/modern features. The roof is less than a year old! Complete remodel in 2007 including electrical, plumbing & mechanical & windows<p><strong>For open house information, contact David Wesely, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson - Boise at 208-672-0447</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>