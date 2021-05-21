Live events coming up in Boise

(BOISE, ID) Live events are coming to Boise.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boise:

Downtown Boise Litter Cleanup Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 827 West Main Street, Boise, ID 83702

Join us in our efforts to keep the Treasure Valley litter free!

WHEELWRIGHT (formerly Jared & the Mill) Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 1009 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702

Wheelwright (formerly Jared & the Mill) to play The Olympic in Boise on Saturday, October 26th.

SOCCER MOMMY + Emily Reo Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1009 W Main Street, Boise, ID 83702

Soccer Mommy to play The Olympic in Boise on November 2nd with tour mate Emily Reo.

University of Idaho College of Law Class of 2011 Reunion Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 514 West Jefferson Street, Boise, ID 83702

Join your class mates for the class of 2011 10 year reunion.

Boise Revival Project ~ Phil Roy Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 999 West Main Street, #Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702

The Boise Revival Project is a passion project to express our shared love for downtown Boise, our music community, and our restaurateurs.