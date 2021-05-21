newsbreak-logo
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Lakeland Digest
Lakeland Digest
 1 day ago

(LAKELAND, FL) Lakeland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lakeland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9usI_0a7CMtcS00

Island Princess Tea Party

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 214 Trader's Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801

Come join the Island Princess for treats and tea! Meet and Greet for every royal guest, Interactive Storytime and a Sing and Dance Along!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mj9Tw_0a7CMtcS00

"Cuando La Psicologia No Es Suficiente" - Book Signing Event

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 East Main Street, Lakeland, FL 33801

Meet author Dr. Daina Reyes and hear her talk about her book " When Psychology is Not Sufficient"... even get your own copy signed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NvnA_0a7CMtcS00

Father Daughter Princess Ball

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 214 Trader's Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801

Celebrate the King in your life at our Father Daughter Princess Ball in celebration of Father's Day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQHdV_0a7CMtcS00

Just Dance Adult 10 Year Anniversary "Retro Showcase"

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 121 Florida Avenue South, Lakeland, FL 33801

Just Dance is proud to present our 10 Year Anniversary "Retro Showcase!" Relive some of the routines that made us who we are today...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdpL6_0a7CMtcS00

CFWE Presents : ShoveItUpYour@$$

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1817 Fish Hatchery Road, Lakeland, FL 33801

Live Pro-Wrestling In Ring Action, From The Talent Of CFWE

Lakeland Digest

Lakeland, FL
Related
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Digest

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Lakeland-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Remote Sales Rep - Flexible Schedule -; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. General Manufacturing Labor for Warehouse & Production; 4. Florida Bilingual Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist; 5. Florida Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist; 6. Local Class B Truck Driver; 7. Retail Merchandiser; 8. Account Manager; 9. Part-time Sales Associate; 10. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Digest

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. $500-$2,500+/Week! Insurance Sales-Work From Home; 2. Entry Level Virtual Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call; 3. Sales Rep - COMPLETELY REMOTE! FLEXIBILITY! WORK FROM HOME!; 4. Call Center / Outbound Telephone Sales - 1738; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Entry Level Spanish Bilingual Sales Rep (Remote-Home Based Worker); 7. Inbound Sales Agent; 8. Sales Operator - Work from Home Florida; 9. Insurance Sales - Work from Home! - 69; 10. Remote Bilingual (Spanish;
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Digest

Lakeland gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LAKELAND, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Lakeland, you could be saving up to $1.17 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.8 at Marathon at 111 Marcum Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Digest

Sun forecast for Lakeland — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(LAKELAND, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lakeland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland’s downtown urban oasis listed for $2.3 million

Lakeland resident Patricia Landreth spent more than two years turning a once neglected downtown landmark into her “mini-Manhattan” dream home. Now, it’s back on market. The Raymondo Building at 115 N. Kentucky Ave is listed for sale at $2.3 million. Landreth, 61, said she’s put it on the market to see if it will fetch a price that will allow her to retire earlier and spend more time with her partner, Melissa.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
10 Tampa Bay

Lakeland exploring body cams for city’s officers

LAKELAND, Fla. — Body cameras are on the radar for officers in the City of Lakeland after commissioners held a workshop to discuss the details. The Lakeland City Commission invited Kissimmee Police Chief O’Dell and a member of the Cape Coral Police Department Friday to help sell the city on why adding the technology might be a good idea.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Lakeland developer wants to put nearly 200 homes on 56 acres of land. Will the city allow it?

LAKELAND — A Lakeland-based engineering firm has submitted a proposal to turn a piece of pasture into 199 single-family homes off Lake Parker. At Lakeland's Planning and Zoning board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, ECON South is expected to seek approval for a single-family development on 56.1 acres along East Memorial Drive and East Lake Parker Drive. The vacant land would become known as Cypress Point at Lake Parker.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Digest

Single-family homes for sale in Lakeland

(LAKELAND, FL) Looking for a house in Lakeland? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Polk County, FLBay News 9

New Polk County homes are higher amid pandemic

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Are you in the market to build a new home? If so, it’s going to cost you more than it would have last year. An average new single-family home is more than $35,000 higher, says a realtor. Buyers say it is a bidding war when trying...
dailyridge.com

Local Anglers Wins First Place and Biggest Catch at Inagural Blazing Bass Challenge

Local Anglers Wins First Place and Biggest Catch at Inagural Blazing Bass Challenge. What could be better than winning first place at a bass tournament? How about winning first place AND biggest catch? Because that’s exactly what one team of local anglers won during the inagural Blazing Bass Challenge at A Guy Harvey Lodge, Marina, and RV Resort.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

CALLING ALL KIDS: LOTS OF HAPPENINGS

CONNECT WITH NATURE TAKE-HOME ACTIVITIES: Monday, May 17, Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale, free. All ages. Crafts, games and snacks. While supplies last. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/, https://www.facebook.com/auburndalegov. STORYTIME AT HOME: Ages 2-5, checkout a themed Storytime Kit. Each kit includes three to five books, an activity guide, and...
Polk County, FLThe Ledger

Gardening calendar

PERENNIALS FOR YOUR GARDEN: noon to 1 p.m., Friday, May 14, free. Zoom event; register at http://bit.ly/perennialsmay2021. Free. Presented by UF/IFAS Extension Polk County and City of Lakeland Water Utilities. SUMMER FLOWERS IN 15 MINUTES: A Webinar Series, noon to 12:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 Wildflowers; Tuesday, May 25 Bulbs,...