Lakeland calendar: Coming events

(LAKELAND, FL) Lakeland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lakeland:

Island Princess Tea Party Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 214 Trader's Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801

Come join the Island Princess for treats and tea! Meet and Greet for every royal guest, Interactive Storytime and a Sing and Dance Along!

"Cuando La Psicologia No Es Suficiente" - Book Signing Event Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 East Main Street, Lakeland, FL 33801

Meet author Dr. Daina Reyes and hear her talk about her book " When Psychology is Not Sufficient"... even get your own copy signed!

Father Daughter Princess Ball Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 214 Trader's Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801

Celebrate the King in your life at our Father Daughter Princess Ball in celebration of Father's Day!

Just Dance Adult 10 Year Anniversary "Retro Showcase" Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 121 Florida Avenue South, Lakeland, FL 33801

Just Dance is proud to present our 10 Year Anniversary "Retro Showcase!" Relive some of the routines that made us who we are today...

CFWE Presents : ShoveItUpYour@$$ Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1817 Fish Hatchery Road, Lakeland, FL 33801

Live Pro-Wrestling In Ring Action, From The Talent Of CFWE