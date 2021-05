Laredo events coming up

(LAREDO, TX) Live events are lining up on the Laredo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laredo:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Laredo, TX 78040

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Joe Lopez y Grupo Mazz Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 5064 E Saunders, Laredo , TX 78040

Freedom Tour - Joe Lopez y Grupo Mazz and David Farias

Laredo Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 Zaragoza Street, Laredo, TX 78040

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

4 Weekends SQL Server Training Course for Beginners Laredo Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 1220 N Malinche Ave, Laredo, TX

4 Weekends SQL Server Training course for Beginners is being delivered: May 22, 2021 - June 13 , 2021 US Pacific Time.

Marisela Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 6700 Arena Blvd, Laredo, TX

Marisela SUN, Sep 26, 2021 @ 7:00 PM Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, TX