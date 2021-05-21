Fayetteville calendar: Coming events

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Fayetteville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fayetteville:

The Hasani J Xperience Bday Bash Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 2945 Hope Mills Rd Ste 102, Fayetteville, NC 28301

The Hasani J Experience Presents "80s, 90s,& 2000s Birthday Bash"

INAUGURAL FALL GALA Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 Green Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Each year The Washington Apparel Company hosts it's fall/winter ball. A formal evening of fun and fashion as we present our upcoming looks.

2021 CityView Downtown Visionaries Luncheon Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 460 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join us June 22 at Segra Stadium for the 2021 CityView Downtown Visionaries Luncheon recognizing those who make a difference downtown

Thee Adult Scavenger Hunt Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 500 Fisher Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Around-the-town scavenger hunt for chances to win prizes from our local business owners.

Cape Fear Botanical Gardens Spouse Reset Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 536 North Eastern Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Calling Ft Bragg Military Spouses!!! Join us for a great weekend of programming and activities. Childcare included.