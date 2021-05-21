Reno events coming soon
(RENO, NV) Live events are coming to Reno.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Reno area:
Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:30 PM
Address: 10 Lake Street, Reno, NV 89501
The Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network (YPN) is proud to again be presenting the highly-acclaimed Annual Non-Profit Night!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 243 S. Sierra St., Reno, NV 89501
Join us for Renos' favorite wine walk hosted by the small businesses of the Riverwalk District.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: Reno, NV 89501
Reno's Favorite Dining Destination is located along the Riverwalk! The Riverwalk Dining District is where Foodies come to feast.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Address: 125 West 3rd Street, Reno, NV 89501
Come laugh with host Shannon Battle and a showcase of local and out of state talent. 21+ event. Doors open at 6:30.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 255 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501
Come together with your Reed High School 2001 classmates for our 20 year reunion at CARGO in downtown Reno!