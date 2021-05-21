newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

Reno events coming soon

Posted by 
Reno Voice
Reno Voice
 1 day ago

(RENO, NV) Live events are coming to Reno.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Reno area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgOum_0a7CMp5Y00

NON PROFIT NIGHT

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 10 Lake Street, Reno, NV 89501

The Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network (YPN) is proud to again be presenting the highly-acclaimed Annual Non-Profit Night!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoeXI_0a7CMp5Y00

Reno Wine Walk

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 243 S. Sierra St., Reno, NV 89501

Join us for Renos' favorite wine walk hosted by the small businesses of the Riverwalk District.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqe3v_0a7CMp5Y00

Dine The District Food Tour

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Reno, NV 89501

Reno's Favorite Dining Destination is located along the Riverwalk! The Riverwalk Dining District is where Foodies come to feast.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXEKc_0a7CMp5Y00

Shim's Comedy Showcase

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 125 West 3rd Street, Reno, NV 89501

Come laugh with host Shannon Battle and a showcase of local and out of state talent. 21+ event. Doors open at 6:30.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tqK2_0a7CMp5Y00

Reed High School Class of 2001 Reunion

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 255 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501

Come together with your Reed High School 2001 classmates for our 20 year reunion at CARGO in downtown Reno!

Learn More
Reno Voice

Reno Voice

Reno, NV
80
Followers
117
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Reno Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Local Events#Virginia State#Ypn#Nv 89501 Reno#Reed High School 2001#Downtown Reno#Sierra St#Host Shannon Battle#Lake#Virginia Street#Live Talks#In Person Events#Riverwalk District#Stand Up Comedy#Foodies#Live Content#Doors#Sat#State Talent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Reno, NVnnbw.com

20 Reno-Sparks restaurants take part in API Heritage Month event

Kurtis Tan was trying to avoid a career in the restaurant business. Growing up with parents who worked in the industry, Tan saw firsthand how much time and energy they poured into serving Asian cuisine, managing employees and keeping their doors open. “I saw how hard my parents, and a...
Nevada Statemynews4.com

GALLERY: Weekend weather in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A collection of photos and video from this weekend's weather pattern. Did it storm in your area? Did you take photos or catch anything on video? Submit your content to our Chime In page for a chance to be featured.
Reno, NVMySanAntonio

Downtown Reno beautification project comes to life with new landscaping and mural by nationally recognized artist Brad Carney

RENO, Nev. (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Reno was selected as one of 16 city projects in the first year of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative. Bloomberg’s award, coupled with an additional Nevada Main Street grant, allowed the Downtown Reno Partnership, City of Reno, and local landscape and engineering firms to collaborate on a beautification project a decade in the making.Artist Brad Carney was selected to design a mural and lead 300 community volunteers to turn 15,000 square feet of bare concrete into a programmable art plaza just as the city reopens after a year of COVID lockdowns.
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

Take a look at these homes for sale in Reno

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: State of the Art Digitally connected “Smart Home” Condominium Unit centrally located in the heart of downtown Reno just a few steps away from the beautiful Truckee River and Wingfield Park. The thoughtfully remodeled Studio unit is blue tooth enabled and digitally connected throughout. The finishes have been reimagined with the sophisticated styling of a European Pied-à-terre. Ask the Google Assistant via Smart Home Hub to control your lights, window shades, heating/cooling, door locks & more Listing Agent: Rob Simpson Email Address: nvsimpson@yahoo.com Broker: Trans-Action Realty 500 This Turnkey hands free love shack is filled with natural light from the oversized windows, great Southern exposure and peek a boo Mountain View! Located in a true Vintage Mid-Century High Rise, the property features include a fabulous rooftop deck for star gazing and entertaining. Step out for a short walk and you’ll discover award winning restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, museums, movie theaters, Reno Aces baseball stadium, entertainment, a co-op grocery and much more. The University of Nevada provides higher education just minutes away. For those felling lucky you can visit a nearby casino and for the outdoor enthusiast you’re just a short drive away from winter recreation and multiple golf courses. As a full time residence, a weekend home or an Airbnb investment opportunity, the attention to detail and aesthetic features of this one of a kind condominium will deliver a true pride of ownership.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rob Simpson, Trans-Action Realty 500 at 775-284-1313</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Stunning mansion over-looking the Truckee River - fully restored with a quality reminiscent of Old World Craftsmanship. Features include 8 bedroom suites, 9 full & 5 half baths, 9 fireplaces, grand ballroom, parlor, library, wine cellar/tasting room, large game room, new kitchen with butlers pantry adjoining formal dining room that seats 80+ guests & 3 large terraces. Walk to Reno's downtown lifestyle from the crown jewel of the world's Biggest Little City - new home of Tesla Gigafactory & other majors.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Katrine Watson, Chase International - TC at 866-889-4817</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The BIGGEST Condo in the Palladio in Downtown Reno, NV "The Biggest Little City in the World". If you love luxury High Rise living in the middle of all the action; you have found your destination. Just a wonderful location and place to be! Also present is a wine chiller and dry bar, 2 balconies, storage and 2 assigned parking spaces in a secured garage. New security system will be completed by mid April. Must have key fob to enter elevators, parking garage and front door. "Pets upon approval". Entertainment, dining, gaming, post office, salon, bars, world renown events such as Hot August Nights, Street Vibrations, Santa Crawl, Italian Festival; all literally just steps outside your front door. There is no other Downtown Reno, Luxury High Rise with better location, views or amenities. THIS IS THE PLACE TO BE!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Billy De Haan, Chase International-Damonte at 866-471-5356</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This is a West facing unit with fantastic views of the mountains and wonderful sunsets to be seen from your private decks. This home was used as a getaway so is like new. This is a wonderful home within walking distance to everything downtown Reno has to offer, walking and bicycle paths along the Truckee River, fine dining, theater, shows, Reno's almost year round activities and much more!The kitchen is equiped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar with an open floor plan. Listing Agent: Tim M Koskinen Email Address: timkoskinen@charter.net Broker: Reno/Tahoe Realty Group, LLC Condo is furnished which could be purchased with or without. Owners use the unit on occaision only. Easy to show!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tim Koskinen, Reno/Tahoe Realty Group, LLC at 775-473-8899</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Keeping the Tahoe Rim Trail beautiful

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the weather warms up, more people are heading up to the Tahoe Rim Trail. Including the local non-profit that provides the maintenance on the Trail. “We’re getting out there seeing what kind of damage the snow did to the trail and the trail corridor,” said Lindsey Schultz, the Outdoor Programs Director of the Tahoe Rim Trail Association.
Nevada StateKOLO TV Reno

Nevada Museum of Art classes and free memberships

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Museum of Art is making three announcements to help you get more involved in the local art scene. First, it is offering free memberships to Washoe County Educators thanks to generous support from Clark/Sullivan Construction, Martin Iron Works, Merit Electric, RHP Mechanical and Stitser Drywall.
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Atlantis Casino will not require vaccinated guests to use masks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear masks at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the Atlantis said Friday. The property will trust guests to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which say people who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks indoors.
Reno, NVmynews4.com

Power outage closes Wooster High School Friday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Wooster High School is closed Friday, May 14 due to a power outage. The closure also means no distance learning. According to NV Energy, the outage was reported around 3:40 a.m. this morning. Estimated time of restoration is 9:15 a.m. The cause...
Reno, NVmynews4.com

Crowds dine out in Reno for Mother's Day

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Typically considered one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants, Mother's Day once again brought out the crowds around Reno on Sunday. Now that Washoe County is back to 100% capacity, with social distancing still in effect, people took advantage...
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

City of Reno warns against misleading fundraiser for area’s homeless

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is warning the community of a misleading fundraiser for the area’s homeless. A flyer has reportedly been going around on social media for the ‘Nevada Cares Challenge.’ It asks for donations to support our area’s homeless using the new shelter as a way to lure in donors.
Washoe County, NVKTVN.com

Washoe County Reopens Nightclubs in Amendment to Reopening Plan

Washoe County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to reopen nightclubs in an amendment to the reopening plan Tuesday. The reopening plan will be amended to allow nightclubs to reopen May 11 at 11:59 p.m. The new reopening plan will require entertainers and dancers to maintain social distancing of six feet....
Washoe County, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

‘Programs on the Porch’ planned at Bowers Mansion

Washoe County has announced a series of upcoming outdoor events at Bower’s Mansion Regional Park being promoted as options for those who aren’t quite ready for maximum-capacity indoor venues. The public is invited to attend the Programs on the Porch historical presentation series scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Fridays...