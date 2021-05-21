newsbreak-logo
Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage calendar: Coming events

Anchorage News Watch
Anchorage News Watch
 1 day ago

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Anchorage is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Anchorage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409XcS_0a7CMoS300

Geek Pride Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 Now! ANC

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: PARTICIPATE FROM HOME, Anchorage, AK 99501

Geek Pride Day is celebrated each year on May 25! The date was chosen because its the date that the movie Star Wars was released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hgM0_0a7CMoS300

Anchorage Singles Events | Let's Get Cheeky! | Anchorage Speed Dating

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501

Anchorage Singles Events | Let's Get Cheeky! | Anchorage Speed Dating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7tA8_0a7CMoS300

2021 Alaska State of Reform Health Policy Conference

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 600 West 7th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501

Senior health care executives and health policy leaders gather to discuss issues affecting Alaska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnoqA_0a7CMoS300

Spring Industrial TBA

Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Grubstake Auctions is having Spring Industrial TBA in Anchorage AK on Dec 31, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Make It Alaskan Festival

Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

A walk through the Make it Alaskan Festival is like a walk around the great state of Alaska.Its an opportunity for companies to get some face time with their customers, and there are also gifts...

