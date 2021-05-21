What’s up Pensacola: Local events calendar
(PENSACOLA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Pensacola calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Pensacola area:
Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM
Address: 3014 N 9th Ave Suite B, Pensacola, FL
Come learn the foundation and principles of Reiki level 1 with instruction from Reiki Master Teacher Tonya Morris! Learn the ancient art of healing utilizing universal energy ... and the laying on...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM
CLASS DETAILSDate: May 22, 2021Time: 10:00 am - 12:00 pmLocation: Pensacola Cooking Classroom 3624 Barrancas AvenueCost: $30.00 per student ages 6 -8 Menu: Patriotic Summer Picnic Foods (Ages...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 301 W Main St, Pensacola, FL
Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by William Banks Enterprises, Inc., presenting the 5th Annual Gulf Coast Summer Fest Jazz Edition, scheduled for Labor Day Weekend, Saturday...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 5454 Mobile Hwy, Pensacola, FL
The Perrys - One of the most recognized names in Christian Music is coming to Pensacola on Saturday June 5th to Family Baptist Church 5454 Mobile Hwy Pensacola, Florida 32526. Also appearing that...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM
Address: 306 North De Villiers Street, Pensacola, FL 32501
Catch live performances from Brynnevere, Mvtha Cvla & S.mple Str.ngs. There will also be art vending, dance and photography.