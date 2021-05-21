newsbreak-logo
Pensacola, FL

What’s up Pensacola: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Pensacola News Alert
Pensacola News Alert
 1 day ago

(PENSACOLA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Pensacola calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pensacola area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JvSV9_0a7CMmgb00

Reiki Level 1

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 3014 N 9th Ave Suite B, Pensacola, FL

Come learn the foundation and principles of Reiki level 1 with instruction from Reiki Master Teacher Tonya Morris! Learn the ancient art of healing utilizing universal energy ... and the laying on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484Eha_0a7CMmgb00

PCTeens Sr. Chefs Cooking Class: Backyard Beach Buffet (Teens Only)

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

CLASS DETAILSDate: May 22, 2021Time: 10:00 am - 12:00 pmLocation: Pensacola Cooking Classroom 3624 Barrancas AvenueCost: $30.00 per student ages 6 -8 Menu: Patriotic Summer Picnic Foods (Ages...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jdYg1_0a7CMmgb00

Euge Groove

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 301 W Main St, Pensacola, FL

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by William Banks Enterprises, Inc., presenting the 5th Annual Gulf Coast Summer Fest Jazz Edition, scheduled for Labor Day Weekend, Saturday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrkPM_0a7CMmgb00

The Perrys

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 5454 Mobile Hwy, Pensacola, FL

The Perrys - One of the most recognized names in Christian Music is coming to Pensacola on Saturday June 5th to Family Baptist Church 5454 Mobile Hwy Pensacola, Florida 32526. Also appearing that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46q5E8_0a7CMmgb00

Triptych Vision

Pensacola, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 306 North De Villiers Street, Pensacola, FL 32501

Catch live performances from Brynnevere, Mvtha Cvla & S.mple Str.ngs. There will also be art vending, dance and photography.

Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola, FL
ABOUT

With Pensacola News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Work remotely in Pensacola — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 2. Remote Sales Professional | Work from Home; 3. SALES AGENT * WORK REMOTELY * TRAINING PROVIDED * NO COLD CALLING; 4. Insurance Agent - Sales - Work from Home - NO COLD CALLING!; 5. (Virtual) $125K Motivated Sales Rep Work from Home PT/FT; 6. Driven Sales Reps Needed to Work From Home - No Cold Calls; 7. Sales Associate - Work from Home or Office - No Cold Calls; 8. Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01; 9. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 10. Remote Member Services Representative- Night Shifts;
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Start tomorrow? Pensacola companies hiring immediately

These companies in Pensacola are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. SALES AGENT * WORK REMOTELY * TRAINING PROVIDED * NO COLD CALLING; 2. (Virtual) $125K Motivated Sales Rep Work from Home PT/FT; 3. Work From Home Entry Level Insurance Agent-Training Provided; 4. MSR (June 14th); 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Work From Home - Sales Representative - No Experience Required; 7. Sales Operator - Work from Home Florida; 8. Remote Sales Rep; 9. Work From Home Sales Position;
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Posted by
Pensacola News Alert

Vaccine database: Pensacola sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Pensacola: 1. 1101 Scenic Hwy (850) 438-0776; 2. 2100 W Cervantes St (850) 438-1156; 3. 3880 N 9th Ave (850) 433-6794; 4. 13390 Perdido Key Dr (850) 492-5095; 5. 5055 N 9th Ave (850) 484-9978; 6. 9251 University Pkwy (850) 473-5005; 7. 5998 Mobile Hwy (850) 941-8157; 8. 2180 W 9 Mile Rd (850) 473-5025; 9. 1100 E Cervantes St (850) 438-5984; 10. 1250 Airport Blvd 850-484-7508; 11. 2237 W 9 Mile Rd 850-473-0286; 12. 85 Beverly Pkwy 850-432-2841; 13. 4497 Mobile Hwy 850-453-4848; 14. 20 W 9 Mile Rd 850-479-2354; 15. 6314 N 9th Ave 850-479-2544; 16. 870 E Cervantes St 850-434-5561; 17. 700 N Pace Blvd 850-432-3307; 18. 1841 E Olive Rd 850-478-5241; 19. 5995 Mobile Hwy 850-454-0254; 20. 8970 Pensacola Blvd 850-484-3771; 21. 2650 Creighton Rd 850-479-2101; 22. 4600 Mobile Hwy #122 850-455-4320; 23. 2951 S Blue Angel Pkwy 850-458-5550; 24. 501 N Navy Blvd 850-453-6311; 25. 6670 Mobile Hwy 850-483-6126; 26. 1525 E 9 Mile Rd 850-462-6529; 27. 312 E 9 Mile Rd 850-478-1126; 28. 50 S Blue Angel Pkwy 850-457-3293; 29. 4751 Bayou Blvd 850-479-9267;
Pensacola, FLWEAR

Pensacola hosts more events in May, are we back to normal?

As more people are vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted Pensacola is starting to see more events and gatherings. This month there was the return on baseball, Pensacon and Mari Gras are scheduled for later in May. Have we returned back to Normal?. The people Channel 3 spoke with said...
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Aloha Melani

Pensacola JazzFest This Weekend

Pensacola JazzFest Spring 2021(Jens Thekkeveettil/Unsplash) The 37th annual Pensacola JazzFestPlus Two Special Events Starts Tonight. The Spring festival season for 2021 is on and it wouldn't be the same without some Jazz! The Pensacola JazzFest is back this weekend Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16 in downtown Pensacola.
Florida Statethepulsepensacola.com

UWF Historic Trust opens new LGBTQ+ exhibit

The University of West Florida Historic Trust announces the opening of “Queering Spaces: Celebrating Pensacola’s LGBTQ+ Community” on the second floor of the TT Wentworth Jr. Florida State Museum. The exhibit will run through January 2022. “The UWF Historic Trust mission is to collect, preserve, interpret and share the history...
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Take a look at these homes on the Pensacola market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO BUYER! Easthill living! Great location! This 1930's Craftsman Style home exudes all the charm and character that you would expect from this era. ALL NEW WIRING! From the large front porch, you can survey the neighborhood while sipping a glass of tea or wine. Upon entering the home, you are greeted with a large open living room with plenty of windows and a built-in bookcase. There are 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large Florida room included in the nearly 1600 sf. The floor plan provides for a mother-in-law suite, teenager get-away, or a separate master bedroom upstairs. A large detached garage that provides extra storage. There is plenty of room for entertaining family and friends on the patio in the large backyard (room for a pool) that is filled with mature plants and trees to provide for a very tranquil private setting. Enjoy all that East Hill has to offer blocks from Bayview Park and the new community center, dog parks, dog beach, fishing and boating, tennis, playgrounds and an outdoor fitness center. Close to downtown restaurants, museums, and nightlife. A short drive to churches, malls and the airport. You are only 10 minutes from the most beautiful white sandy beaches Florida has to offer. Call today to schedule an appointment to see this home and start living the East Hill Lifestyle.<p><strong>For open house information, contact JENNY RUSHING, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services PenFed Realty at 850-932-6278</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The Village at Wright Street is the perfect harmony of modern luxury and eternal beauty. This ornate block presents charming townhome villas designed with upscale construction and premium amenities for contemporary living. Each 3BR/2.5BA townhome is equipped with an indoor elevator that scales all three levels, a complete-home generator, an electric car charging station, automatic blind design, and sophisticated smart home integrations. Every detail was carefully and thoughtfully selected, including brilliant color palettes, pure Cambria natural quartz, and a Breckenridge gas fireplace with stone surrounding that complements the timeless, open concept of the kitchen and living areas. These iconic villas embrace exceptional, modern amenities where luxury design defies expectations. The perfect union of craftsmanship and luxury is characterized by the urbane rooftop terrace crowned atop each residence. The two-part terrace features the Outdoor Living Rooftop Terrace as the primary space for entertainment and leisure, including a readily equipped wet bar, refrigerator, designed space for a hot tub, and pre-wiring for dynamic video/audio equipment. The second Ancillary Terrace functioning as dedicated space to house mechanical units—but there is still ample space available to utilize as a rooftop garden, fitness area, or to fulfill another vision. The Spanish-Colonial architecture with a modern twist, includes ICF construction, impact-glass windows, and other safeguards built to endure the Gulf Coast’s weather conditions. Situated in the cherished neighborhood of Old East Hill, The Village at Wright Street is an upscale location tucked away from busy roads and intersections but is still only minutes from downtown, premier restaurants and shops, and just a short drive away from the white sands and coastal waters of Pensacola Beach. The 2-bedroom, 2 bath home features refinished hard wood floors and upgraded kitchen. Walking into the home opens up to the large living room with fireplace. Large windows through brings in tons of natural light in this split floor plan. Off the dining room is 1 bedroom, with walk-in closet and adjoining bathroom with a huge walk-in shower. The kitchen has been recently upgraded with refinished cabinets, and granite countertops. This is a large kitchen for a home this size. Prior to entering the master bedroom is a bonus rom that can be used as a sitting area, nursery, or office. The master features a large walking closet, tub shower combo, lots of storage, and stackable laundry room. The backyard has a lot of entertaining area with covered patio and various sitting areas, and includes a yard shed. This property is a jewel to find right now. Call me to schedule a showing soon!<p><strong>For open house information, contact JASON PANOS, RE/MAX INFINITY at 850-995-0030</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Panama City, FLNews Herald

OUR VIEW: Be responsible, don't "panic buy"

Recent history has shown us that there are two things the residents of Northwest Florida are absolutely, never ever, willing to let themselves run out of: toilet paper and gas. The irony is the fear associated with either of those possibilities change peoples’ behavior to the point that they themselves...
Pensacola, FLNW Florida Daily News

Pensacola Children’s Chorus sets audition dates for 2021-2022 season

PENSACOLA — Calling all singers in Northwest Florida and Southern Alabama – it’s time to sing out and join the Pensacola Children’s Chorus!. “The Pensacola Children’s Chorus is a welcoming, accessible, and affirming place for all,” said Alex Gartner, artistic and executive director. “We specialize in helping each child find their voice. No previous musical experience is required. Just a desire to have fun and learn through song and dance.”
Pensacola, FLSanta Rosa Press Gazette

Blackwater Pyrates to provide boater safety, blessings on May 29

In keeping with the three core missions of the Blackwater Pyrates, this year’s annual boater safety and Blessing of the Fleet events will be held on Saturday, May 29. Event crew leader Will Wilson said that every year, in conjunction with National Safe Boating Week, the Blackwater Pyrates partner with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 1-7 of Pensacola to offer free boat inspections.
Pensacola, FLWALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola ferry service suspended

Pensacola Bay Cruises announced Friday morning that, due to unforeseen circumstances, ferry service is suspended until further notice. "Pensacola Bay Cruises apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused, and they have already begun the process of refunding tickets that were purchased," the company stated in its announcement. “We are...