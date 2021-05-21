Live events on the horizon in Salem
(SALEM, OR) Live events are lining up on the Salem calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salem:
Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:30 AM
Address: 546 High Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301
Join St Thomas for a Church Service every Sunday morning at 10am
Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:30 AM
Address: 4825 Commercial St SE, Salem, OR
Premium and QFIT Membership Only – A barbell workout for anyone looking to get lean, toned and fit, fast. Using light to moderate weights with lots of repetition, you’ll get a total body workout...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 721 Chemeketa St NE, Salem, OR
Welcome to our Prayer Group. Please call to verify the date and time for these meetings. div
Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:30 AM
Address: 3301 Market St NE, Salem, OR
Come and Learn the basics of Bachata at 9:00pm then dance from 9:30 pm till close Bar specials all night We also welcome you to enjoy the food and appetizers from our restaurant, 5dls. cover at...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 4913 Auburn Road Northeast, Salem, OR 97301
For those of you who have been pleading for us to come to the West Coast...on June 4th-5th, 2021, we heard you! WMW will be in Salem, Oregon