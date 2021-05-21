newsbreak-logo
Salem, OR

Live events on the horizon in Salem

Posted by 
Salem Daily
Salem Daily
 1 day ago

(SALEM, OR) Live events are lining up on the Salem calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salem:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQ7n2_0a7CMlns00

St Thomas' Sunday Service

Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 546 High Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301

Join St Thomas for a Church Service every Sunday morning at 10am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2lrd_0a7CMlns00

Body Pump

Salem, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:30 AM

Address: 4825 Commercial St SE, Salem, OR

Premium and QFIT Membership Only – A barbell workout for anyone looking to get lean, toned and fit, fast. Using light to moderate weights with lots of repetition, you’ll get a total body workout...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzuAb_0a7CMlns00

St. Joseph Prayer Group — Spanish

Salem, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 721 Chemeketa St NE, Salem, OR

Welcome to our Prayer Group. Please call to verify the date and time for these meetings. div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eGIO_0a7CMlns00

Salem - Salsa & Bachata Nights

Salem, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:30 AM

Address: 3301 Market St NE, Salem, OR

Come and Learn the basics of Bachata at 9:00pm then dance from 9:30 pm till close Bar specials all night We also welcome you to enjoy the food and appetizers from our restaurant, 5dls. cover at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNFvF_0a7CMlns00

WMW WestCoast

Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 4913 Auburn Road Northeast, Salem, OR 97301

For those of you who have been pleading for us to come to the West Coast...on June 4th-5th, 2021, we heard you! WMW will be in Salem, Oregon

Salem Daily

Salem Daily

With Salem Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Salem, ORPosted by
Salem Daily

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Salem

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Salem: 1. 3507 Commercial St SE (503) 930-9537; 2. 3790 Center St NE (503) 588-4433; 3. 1010 Hawthorne Ave SE 503-371-8739; 4. 3740 Market St NE (503) 370-4351; 5. 2855 Broadway St NE (503) 391-2433; 6. 3450 Commercial St SE (503) 585-3533; 7. Physicians Building, 1234 Commercial St SE 503-362-4874; 8. 681 Lancaster Dr NE 503-585-7616; 9. 435 Liberty St NE 503-362-3654; 10. 4500 Commercial St SE 503-588-2352; 11. 1265 Center St NE 503-566-5545; 12. 5660 Commercial St SE 503-364-1520; 13. 1455 Edgewater St NW 503-365-2174; 14. 3380 Lancaster Dr NE 503-391-6482; 15. 4760 Liberty Rd S 503-428-5098; 16. 2150 Fairgrounds Rd NE 503-428-5107; 17. 1992 Lancaster Dr NE 503-362-4845; 18. 4380 Commercial St SE 503-399-8148; 19. 124 Lancaster Dr SE 503-428-5004; 20. 699 Wallace Rd NW 503-428-5073; 21. 3025 Lancaster Dr NE 503-378-7424; 22. 5250 Commercial St SE 503-378-1336; 23. 1940 Turner Rd SE 503-391-0394;
Salem, ORPosted by
Salem Daily

Want to know what is TRENDING around Salem?

1. ‘Stunning,’ ‘unbelievable’: Strong state revenue forecast makes $1.4 billion ‘kicker’ rebate possible | 2. Emergency ordinance allowing camping in Salem's parks set to expire | 3. Oregon will offer series of cash prizes for COVID-19 vaccine recipients
Mill City, ORPosted by
Mill City Digest

Mill City events calendar

1. Dinner in the Field at Alpacas at Marquam Hill w/ Alexeli Vineyard; 2. Reclaiming Your Identity After Trauma; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. Marion & Polk County Military Family Fun Day; 5. 2021 Detroit Lake Tagged Fishing Derby;
Salem, ORColumbian

Fair food culture thrives year-round at Salem food carts and restaurants

SALEM. Ore. — The Oregon State Fair comes but once a year, offering us one fleeting moment to explore the strange culinary delight that is fair food. Often greasy, typically sweet and undoubtedly playing to our baser instincts, fair food is one of the few truly unifying cultural institutions in America. From Pocatello to Poughkeepsie, the food is familiar: meat on sticks, fried dough, colorful slushies, and deep fried everything.
Philomath, ORPosted by
Philomath Dispatch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Philomath

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Philomath: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Insurance Sales Agent; 3. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 4. Human Resources Director; 5. Oregon State Hospital Psych Positions Available!!!; 6. Electrical Projects Manager / Estimator; 7. Sales Representative; 8. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $41.43/Hour $1657/Weekly; 9. CMM Programmer - Zeiss, Calypso; 10. Customer Service Representative - Consultant - Hiring This Week;
Salem, ORsalemreporter.com

SALEM HISTORY: Salem's alley names provide a glimpse into the past

Looking down Liberty Street, on the left side of the photo, the Electric Building is visible as it appeared in 1939. Located at 241-249 Liberty St NE, the building was constructed in 1917 and also known as the Yeater or PGE Building (Ben Maxwell Photo Collection, Salem Public Library, 1419)
Salem, ORPosted by
Salem Daily

Check out these houses for sale in Salem

(SALEM, OR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Salem area, you won’t want to miss these listings. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Salem, ORPosted by
Salem Daily

House hunt Salem: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Lovely corner unit, downtown condo close to Willamette University, restaurants, shops, Bush & Pringle Parks. Open floor plan with a large dining area and deck overlooking Pringle Park. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet. Laundry room with storage and large storage room included. Gated parking. Space #15.<p><strong>For open house information, contact LINDA TIPTON, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES R E PROF at 800-589-3161</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Hard to find small acreage in the City Limits! Immaculately kept/maintained property. MH in like new condition & features 3 bed/2 bath open concept living. Attached garage,large covered back deck,beautifully landscaped,multiple shops, covered RV parking, apartment above shop offers many possibilites. Freshly painted exterior,new gutter/fascia boards on home,new deck on apartment, too many updates to list. This property has endless possibilities. Buyer due dilegence on potential development opportunities.<p><strong>For open house information, contact ANGIE BOND, HOMESTAR BROKERS at 503-378-9999</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Single level home in NE Salem. Sits on a .197-acre spacious corner lot.Fenced backyard. Backs up to Claggett Creek. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath with double attached garage Vaulted ceilings, spacious living room and kitchen. Brand new roof Feb-2021, New interior paint, new floors and carpet in living room, bathrooms and bedrooms, and hall. Beautiful kitchen w/ granites and Tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located for shopping and quick access to I-5. Near Elementary School.<p><strong>For open house information, contact GREG MESSICK, REALTYNET at 503-770-0584</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Rare find - conveniently located home with 5 bed / 4 bath per the County. Guest house is approx 400 SF Built in 1980. Also listed in WVMLS as a commercial listing due to CR zoning. Great opportunity to own a home on a large lot with beautiful park like setting. Attic space is finished off with a bedroom and bath. Possibility to add additional structures onto the property.Lockbox is inside gate turn right up high attached to the post<p><strong>For open house information, contact ELESA DOLL, SMI REAL ESTATE at 503-390-6060</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Salem, ORsalemreporter.com

Salem Multicultural Institute receives $10,000 national arts grant

Nupurum Folk Dance showcased dances from the different states of India in brightly colored saris during the World Beat Festival in June, 2019. (Saphara Harrell/ Salem Reporter) The Salem Multicultural Institute, which runs the World Beat Festival, was awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. World...
Salem, ORPosted by
Salem Daily

Coming soon: Salem events

1. CrossFit Kids Dinner; 2. Sprague's Class of 2000 21 Year Reunion!; 3. Lord & Schryver Conservancy Neighborhood Garden Tour; 4. Corban Experience - May 22, 2021; 5. Human Trafficking Train the Trainer;
Salem, ORPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Salem, OR Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 61,000 new cases of coronavirus on May 11, bringing the total count to more than 32.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 576,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there […]
Salem, ORPosted by
Salem Daily

Thursday has sun for Salem — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SALEM, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salem. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Salem, ORsalemreporter.com

City adds grant money to help downtown Salem businesses with security

A security camera outside Salem Center mall in downtown. The camera was paid for with a grant from the city. (Jake Thomas/Salem Reporter) The city of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency has added more money to a grant program that helps businesses pay for security upgrades at their buildings. On Monday,...
Salem, ORPosted by
Salem Daily

Top homes for sale in Salem

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Adorable home with lots of charm & beautiful built ins. Cute & cozy fireplace in living room, beautiful trimming in living room & kitchen. Kitchen was remodeled, new cabinets, back splash, & counter tops. Newer laminate flooring in living room & dining room. Newer roof, furnace, & exterior paint. Back yard is fully fenced & has lots of beautiful plants, & a big open basement 828 not included in SF. Sellers are licensed Realtors in Oregon.<p><strong>For open house information, contact ANGIE MILLARD, HOMESMART REALTY GROUP at 971-599-5865</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Accepted Offer with Contingencies. You get so much with this beautiful home featuring tons of family, office, classroom or exercise, space, or whatever your family needs are. Conveniently located within walking distance of Willamette Town Center and many restaurants. Featuring a spacious backyard with garden area and shed, with a deck and pavers for outdoor entertaining fun. There are raspberries, strawberries, and marionberry bushes to enjoy as well. They have recently replaced the kitchen flooring and water heater!<p><strong>For open house information, contact TAMRA STURDIVANT, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES R E PROF at 800-589-3161</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Spacious 2010 built home with 4 bedrooms. Huge master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. Close to schools and shopping areas. Landscape has been professionally maintained. Shared well has low utility costs and lower county taxes. Nice patio in fenced backyard. Dead end lane with only 3 houses.<p><strong>For open house information, contact LEVI WILSON, NED BAKER REAL ESTATE at 503-364-6797</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Accepted Offer with Contingencies. New construction! NE Salem to be built. Single level home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. House to have granite countertops throughout, custom counter tops, 9 ft ceilings, SS appliances, modern lighting fireplace, waterproof vinyl plank floors. Fully fenced, close to schools and shopping. Buyer to select finishes from builder approved options. Estimated completion by 7/15/2021.<p><strong>For open house information, contact LUPITA GARCIA ROJAS, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES R E PROF at 800-589-3161</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>