newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 1 day ago

(LUBBOCK, TX) Live events are coming to Lubbock.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lubbock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ou2k_0a7CMj2Q00

Gift Certificates for 2021

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

$20.00 Gift Certificates are only sold at our Historic Cactus Theater Box Office! Hours are Monday thru Friday from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CP6kW_0a7CMj2Q00

Los Texmaniacs - with special guest Augie Meyers

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Los Texmaniacs - with very special guest, Augie Meyers on accordion.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6Pd2_0a7CMj2Q00

Ray Wylie Hubbard - Acoustic Show - Live at the Cactus Theater!

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Ray Wylie Hubbard - Acoustic Show - Live at the Cactus Theater!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElPdu_0a7CMj2Q00

Will Banister & Friends: Haggard, Strait, Yoakam & Whitley Tribute

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

New Date - July 10th, 2021 - Will Banister & Friends present the music of Merle Haggard, George Strait, Dwight Yoakam and Keith Whitley

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSFhP_0a7CMj2Q00

Blacksmithing Fundamentals

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1408 Avenue F, Lubbock, TX 79401

Blacksmith Fundamentals is a clinic that teaches the basic techniques for a beginner blacksmith. In this class, you will learn about safety,

Learn More
Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock, TX
136
Followers
114
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Strait
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Keith Whitley
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Dwight Yoakam
Person
Augie Meyers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Theater#Live Music Venues#In Person Events#Live Talks#Sat#Live Content#Entertainers#Acoustic Show#Gift Certificates#Stand Up Comedy#Formats#Accordion#Tx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lubbock require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative / Customer Service 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/20/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. Entry Level - Insurance Sales Professional 4. Account Specialist 5. Wireless Customer Service Associate-FULL-TIME/PART-TIME 6. Essential Business Urgently Hiring Management Trainees for "B2B" Solar Distributor 7. Entry-Level Benefits Solutions Sales - Serving a Niche Market 8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 9. Hiring CDL Truck Drivers - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week 10. Entry Level Marketing Representative
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Sales Consultant; 2. Remote Sales Representative $120K+ First Year - Top Comp level 140%; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 5. Inbound Billing - Customer Service Representative (Work from Home, Texas); 6. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 7. SALES AGENT - WORK FROM HOME; 8. Entry Level Sales - Insurance - Remote; 9. Sales Rep - Remote - Make $2,250 + a week!; 10. Remote Sales Representative - $500/Deal!;
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Where's the cheapest gas in Lubbock?

(LUBBOCK, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Lubbock, you could be saving up to $1.09 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 8112 Ih-27. Regular there was listed at $2.5 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Valero at 2501 82Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Posted by
Lubbock News Alert

COVID-19 vaccine: Lubbock sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lubbock: 1. 112 N University Ave 806-763-5908; 2. 2316 34th St (806) 795-4353; 3. 3402 Slide Rd (806) 797-8840; 4. 3402 50th St (806) 797-4444; 5. 5208 98th St (806) 794-1024; 6. 6420 19th St (806) 797-3877; 7. 3801 19th St (806) 796-2339; 8. 1401 University Ave (806) 744-1618; 9. 6064 Marsha Sharp Fwy (806) 788-3601; 10. 6020 34th St 806-784-1460; 11. 4405 114th St 806-698-6828; 12. 4425 19th St 806-788-2015; 13. 3405 50th St 806-791-0972; 14. 4205 98th St 806-798-6115; 15. 2630 Parkway Dr 806-765-7014; 16. 12815 Indiana Ave 806-776-8915; 17. 1701 50th St 806-747-3503; 18. 2703 82nd St 806-745-3907; 19. 6313 4th St 806-784-1515; 20. 8010 Frankford Ave 806-783-0241; 21. 401 Slide Rd 806-796-1895; 22. 6420 82nd St 806-783-9041; 23. 602 Avenue Q 806-747-3834; 24. 5206 4th St 806-792-1377; 25. 1619 50th St 806-762-0522; 26. 3404 Indiana Ave 806-792-7531; 27. 4847 Slide Rd 806-792-8267; 28. 2417 82nd St 806-748-5209; 29. 5115 98th St 806-698-1354; 30. 4215 S Loop 289 806-793-2091; 31. 702 W Loop 289 806-793-9686; 32. 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy 806-747-3454; 33. 9809 University Ave 806-401-0423;
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Lubbock-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 2. Top Producing Sales / Insurance agents.; 3. Life Insurance Agents! Earn $500 a Day; 4. Retail Merchandiser; 5. Magazine Merchandiser - Fast Start; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 7. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Direct Service Professional III/Residential Trainer 30th Street;
Lubbock, TXfox34.com

Lubbock businesses booming for graduation weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses are getting a much-needed boost as Texas Tech graduates walk the stage this week - a welcome return to normal after in-person graduations were canceled last year. Buddy Beach, director of operations at Table 82 and Las Brisas, calls Texas Tech’s big weekend Christmas in...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

BPMI Ladies Club to host Mother’s Day Tea Saturday, May 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, May 22, the BPMI Ladies Club Global will host its Mother’s Day Tea event at the Lubbock Science Spectrum from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bring your daughter, niece, cousin, friend and dress alike to attend a special tea and fashion show. Tickets are...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Frauline

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Frauline, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter almost two weeks. Staff say she is good with other dogs and very playful, but likes to play rough and rowdy. Frauline is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Frauline’s adoption fees for Monday, May 17, have been waived.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Comedian Tom Segura Is Coming To Lubbock

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is on a roll when it comes to bringing in top talent to Lubbock. On Monday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Science announced that actor, comedian, and writer Tom Segura will be performing in Lubbock on January 23, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
Posted by
FMX 94.5

Get the FMX App, Win Tickets to Corey Taylor’s Sold-Out Lubbock Show

One of your final chances to score tickets to see Corey Taylor live in Lubbock, Texas is coming up, and it's on us. This is simple: Download the FMX app. Make sure you turn contests notifications on. We'll send out an app alert on Tuesday, May 18th with an exclusive chance to register for a pair of tickets to Taylor's show in Lubbock. You'll be part of a select group who gets to enter, so your chances are much, much better than usual.
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock police association cites 'lower wages and higher risk' in call for raises

The Lubbock Professional Police Association on Monday released a statement calling for city leaders to raise police pay, arguing that LPD wages are relatively low while demands on officers have been increasing. According to the Lubbock Police Department's website, the current starting pay for a Probationary Police Officer is $51,455.04...