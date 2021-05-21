Lubbock calendar: Coming events

(LUBBOCK, TX) Live events are coming to Lubbock.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lubbock:

Gift Certificates for 2021 Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

$20.00 Gift Certificates are only sold at our Historic Cactus Theater Box Office! Hours are Monday thru Friday from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Los Texmaniacs - with special guest Augie Meyers Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Los Texmaniacs - with very special guest, Augie Meyers on accordion.

Ray Wylie Hubbard - Acoustic Show - Live at the Cactus Theater! Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Ray Wylie Hubbard - Acoustic Show - Live at the Cactus Theater!

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

New Date - July 10th, 2021 - Will Banister & Friends present the music of Merle Haggard, George Strait, Dwight Yoakam and Keith Whitley

Blacksmithing Fundamentals Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1408 Avenue F, Lubbock, TX 79401

Blacksmith Fundamentals is a clinic that teaches the basic techniques for a beginner blacksmith. In this class, you will learn about safety,