Coming soon: Greensboro events

(GREENSBORO, NC) Greensboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greensboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05NV39_0a7CMi9h00

A Family Event

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1102 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Come out to our family cookout and learn about all the free opportunity present for soon to be mothers/fathers and those without children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Yo4Y_0a7CMi9h00

Greensboro Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades and Drawing

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 229 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWRy0_0a7CMi9h00

GDPI Kids' Klub

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 208 North Davie Street, South Lawn, Greensboro, NC 27401

Kids' Klub is back! Choose from a variety of fun, kid focused activities!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9YdR_0a7CMi9h00

Community Workday

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 2209 Apache Street, Apt. E, Greensboro, NC 27401

This project provides the opportunity for residents to assist in improving the environmental conditions and quality of waters in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuG2D_0a7CMi9h00

Spartan Cinema

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 208 North Davie Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Movie nights at the park are a fan favorite for all ages!

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Greensboro, NCPosted by
Greensboro News Flash

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Greensboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Greensboro: 1. Remote Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. Independent Financial Services Representative - leads, GROWTH!; 3. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 4. DYNAMIC SALES PROFESSIONAL; 5. "Work From Home" Virtual Benefits Available; 6. Registered Nurse | RN | GERI (Contract); 7. Truck Drive / Shipping Clerk; 8. Logistics Broker; 9. Assistant Manager; 10. Wireless Sales Associate - Uncapped Commission;
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Greensboro News Flash

No experience necessary — Greensboro companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $72,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome 2. PT Administrative Assistant ($13.50/Hour + Flight Privileges) Delta 3. Field Service Representative - Automotive 4. Junior Account Executive (Entry Level) 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 7. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Greensboro News Flash

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Greensboro as of Saturday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Greensboro: 1. 309 E Cornwallis Dr (336) 274-0179; 2. 1040 Alamance Church Rd (336) 272-4121; 3. 3712 Lawndale Dr 336-790-7343; 4. 701 Francis King St (336) 834-8028; 5. 5710 W Gate City Blvd (336) 235-0711; 6. 401 Pisgah Church Rd (336) 286-9433; 7. 4010 Battleground Ave (336) 288-2246; 8. 3330 W Friendly Ave (336) 297-1467; 9. 1605 New Garden Rd (336) 855-6949; 10. 2639 Lawndale Dr (336) 545-1083; 11. 6029 W Gate City Blvd (336) 804-6243; 12. 4418 W Wendover Ave 336-852-6212; 13. 1600 Spring Garden St 336-333-7440; 14. 300 E Cornwallis Dr 336-275-9471; 15. 3001 E Market St 336-275-7657; 16. 2998 Northline Ave 336-632-0448; 17. 2403 Randleman Rd 336-274-0983; 18. 3611 Groometown Rd 336-856-7437; 19. 1700 Battleground Ave 336-574-1599; 20. 901 E Bessemer Ave 336-275-7644; 21. 3701 W Gate City Blvd 336-315-8672; 22. 4701 W Market St 336-854-7827; 23. 3529 N Elm St 336-540-0381; 24. 3703 Lawndale Dr 336-540-1344; 25. 3738 Battleground Ave 336-282-6754; 26. 4424 W Wendover Ave 336-292-5070; 27. 2107 Pyramids Village Blvd 336-375-5445; 28. 3605 High Point Rd 336-895-5010; 29. 121 W Elmsley St 336-370-0775; 30. 1050 Alamance Church Rd 336-291-0567; 31. 5611 W Friendly Ave 336-291-4969;
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Photos: Carolina Blues Festival

The annual Carolina Blues Festival, which went fully virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, returned to LeBauer Park on Saturday, drawing hundreds to the in-person event in downtown Greensboro. The festival also offered virtual programming for those unable to attend.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro-nc.gov

Plan Your Summer at Greensboro Online

Looking for COVID-safe summer plans? The City has you covered with Greensboro Online. Greensboro Online is the go-to spot to find in-person, socially distant, and virtual activities, programs, and events sponsored by the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, Department of Libraries and Museums, and Creative Greensboro. “While we’re excited that...
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Beef Burger, the iconic Greensboro burger joint, permanently closes

GREENSBORO — Beef Burger, the iconic burger joint, has permanently closed its doors after serving the Greensboro community for more than six decades. According to a family member of owner Ralph Havis, Beef Burger officially ended its lease with the property owner of the West Gate City Boulevard building on Monday.
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Greensboro, NCWXII 12

NC A&T senior Victor Solomon returns to 'The Voice' stage Monday night

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Victor Solomon will return to the stage for another live performance on 'The Voice' semifinals Monday night. Solomon, a senior at NC A&T University is competing on 'The Voice' coach John Legend's team. Solomon received Team Legend's most votes after last week's performance, earning a spot in Monday night's semifinals.
Greensboro, NCwfmynews2.com

Gate City180 looks to help people turn their lives around

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all have things we struggle with in life. For some the battle is tougher than for others. No one knows that better than Gate City 180's founder Dana Daughtry. Daughtry. Dana struggled with addiction and homelessness for close to 15 years. Now fully clean and on...
AnimalsHuron Daily Tribune

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born...
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 688 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 991,956. There were a total of 15,715 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 4.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.