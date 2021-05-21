Coming soon: Greensboro events

(GREENSBORO, NC) Greensboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greensboro:

A Family Event Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1102 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Come out to our family cookout and learn about all the free opportunity present for soon to be mothers/fathers and those without children.

Greensboro Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades and Drawing Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 229 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

GDPI Kids' Klub Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 208 North Davie Street, South Lawn, Greensboro, NC 27401

Kids' Klub is back! Choose from a variety of fun, kid focused activities!

Community Workday Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 2209 Apache Street, Apt. E, Greensboro, NC 27401

This project provides the opportunity for residents to assist in improving the environmental conditions and quality of waters in the area.

Spartan Cinema Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 208 North Davie Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Movie nights at the park are a fan favorite for all ages!