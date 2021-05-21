newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Southwest executive: 'Breadth of issues the past year was unimaginable'

Posted by 
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

“We have seen a lot of crises and we have dealt with each, but there has been nothing like the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has been the worst of them all from a financial standpoint, mainly for the uncertainty of it all."

www.bizjournals.com
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Crisis#Uncertainty#Southwest#Crises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessnewsitem.com

Biden betting on wage growth, while GOP warns of inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration recently gave a bit of simple advice to businesses that are unable to find workers: Offer them more money. This recommendation, included in a White House memo about the state of the economy, gets at a fundamental tension in an economy that is returning to full health after the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses are coping with spiking prices for goods such as steel, plywood, plastics and asphalt. Yet workers, after enduring a year of job losses, business closures and social distancing, are no longer interested in accepting low wages.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Plurilock Issues Statement Following U.S. Executive Order to Increase Cybersecurity Defenses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solution provider for workforces, is pleased to comment on the announcement that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, has signed an executive order on May 12, 2021 to strengthen the country's cybersecurity defenses.
U.S. Politicsworkboat.com

Biden issues executive order on improving U.S. cybersecurity

President Biden issued an Executive Order last week on improving U.S. cybersecurity. Section 1 of an "Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity" reads:. "The United States faces persistent and increasingly sophisticated malicious cyber campaigns that threaten the public sector, the private sector, and ultimately the American people’s security and privacy. The federal government must improve its efforts to identify, deter, protect against, detect, and respond to these actions and actors. The federal government must also carefully examine what occurred during any major cyber incident and apply lessons learned. But cybersecurity requires more than government action. Protecting our nation from malicious cyber actors requires the federal government to partner with the private sector. The private sector must adapt to the continuously changing threat environment, ensure its products are built and operate securely, and partner with the federal government to foster a more secure cyberspace. In the end, the trust we place in our digital infrastructure should be proportional to how trustworthy and transparent that infrastructure is, and to the consequences we will incur if that trust is misplaced.
EconomyFOX Carolina

Gov. Cooper issues Executive Order to restart requirements for unemployment

RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officials announced on Friday that Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order directing the Department of Commerce to encourage people to transition back into employment. Officials say that Executive Order 216 will require all existing claimants of unemployment benefits to fulfill work search requirements starting on...
Economyappraisalbuzz.com

FHFA Paper Challenges Assumptions About 2008 Financial Crisis

This working document’s expanded dataset reportedly gives researchers and policymakers more complete historical information of mortgage risk than ever before. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021 No Comments.
Economyinvesting.com

Dallas Fed survey points to possible weak May job growth

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Dallas Fed survey meant to track U.S. employment trends pointed to potentially weak job growth in May, a sign that bottlenecks in the labor market may be continuing. The online survey conducted the week of May 9 through 15 showed the estimated employment rate among adults...
Businessloganwoodbine.com

OECD chief on pandemic recovery in developing nations

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Richard Quest, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Secretary General Angel Gurria discusses the importance of Covid-19 vaccinations in developing nations for pandemic recovery and ending the financial crisis. Dcc. Wire. Cnn.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Headlam says trading well since start of 2021

Headlam Group PLC - Birmingham-based floor coverings - Says performance "pleasing" and in-line with internal expectations in first four months of 2021, with trading improving throughout period after soft start. Revenue up 31% in four months year-on-year, and only slightly below 2019 comparative despite ongoing virus restrictions. "March and April 2021 delivered good performances, with April 2021 seeing a consistent performance throughout the month," Headlam says. Adds that trading to-date in May 2021 has continued the positive performance during the previous two months.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Aviation recovery will ‘be long and painful’ warn analysts

Leading aviation analysts have knocked hopes of “a wave of leisure travel” sweeping Europe this summer, warning the recovery will be “long and painful”. They forecast bankruptcies among airlines if governments don’t prop them up and suggested “prices will be low”. Daniel Roeska, managing director and senior analyst at Bernstein...
EconomyPosted by
The Atlantic

Capitalism Doesn’t Have to Be This Way

In the last century, a group of elite bankers—unlike today’s tech and finance barons—saw that their firm couldn’t thrive unless society did too. When is enough enough? This simple, vital question—How much monetary gain does a person or a company need in order to feel satisfied?—has little place in the finance industry or in contemporary capitalism more broadly. The capitalism that has become dominant in the years since the 1980s is not about enough; it’s about more, and no amount of more is ever enough.
Personal FinanceTravel Weekly

Two-thirds of consumers still prefer cash overseas, says poll

Two thirds of consumers who plan to travel within the next two years still plan to take holiday cash, according to research. Despite the declining use of cash at home, Brits strongly prefer cash above other forms of payment including debit cards, credit cards and currency cards, said the 2021 Travel Money Report from market research specialist Mintel.