newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Spokane events calendar

Posted by 
Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 1 day ago

(SPOKANE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Spokane calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spokane:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6O2K_0a7CMfVW00

Bully // Lightning Bug

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm, restaurant open at 3pm, basement lounge open at 6pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46B7Kd_0a7CMfVW00

Step Brothers Trivia at Spokane Comedy Club

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 315 West Sprague Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201

“Maybe someday we could become friends. Friends who ride majestic, translucent steeds, shooting flaming arrows across the bridge of Hemdale”

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109XRA_0a7CMfVW00

Surfer Blood / Winter

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Doors open at 7pm. Basement Lounge open at 3pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTPab_0a7CMfVW00

2021 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 334 West Spokane Falls Boulevard, Spokane, WA 99201

Senior health care executives and health policy leaders gather to discuss issues affecting Eastern Washington.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlO9n_0a7CMfVW00

Lomelda // alexalone

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm, restaurant open at 3pm, basement lounge open at 6pm

Learn More
Spokane Post

Spokane Post

Spokane, WA
152
Followers
120
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spokane Falls#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Live Theater#Open Doors#Wa 99201#Eastern Washington#Hemdale#Blvd#Show Doors#Live Content#Live Formats#Friends#Sun#Remote Audiences#Basement#Shooting#Live Remote Experience#Digital Tools#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Work remotely in Spokane — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Entry Level Virtual Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call; 2. Account Executive Sales - warm leads, training, remote opportunity; 3. REMOTE Customer Service Representative (Remote Due To Covid-19); 4. Inbound Retention Representative - $3,000 Joining Bonus; 5. Customer Service/ Tech Support Agent; 6. Remote Sales Rep; 7. Inside Sales Representative; 8. Sales Representative / Sales Manager / Virtual Home Based / Daily Pay; 9. Inside Sales - Six Figure income - NO Cold Calling - Remote; 10. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote - Flexible Work Schedule;
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

These Spokane companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Entry Level Virtual Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call 3. BETTER Than Entry Level Sales- #1 Co NOW hiring! 4. Client Service Coordinator- Entry Level Operations Management 5. Customer Service Representative 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 7. CDL-A Truck Driver
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

This is the cheapest gas in Spokane right now

(SPOKANE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Spokane area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon. Safeway at W 1616 Northwest Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 1602 W 3Rd Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Saturday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Spokane: 1. 1235 N Post St #200 (509) 392-6965; 2. 12020 N Newport Hwy 509-466-3315; 3. 5601 E Sprague Ave 509-842-0002; 4. 12120 N Division St (509) 465-4433; 5. 400 S Thor St (509) 532-4033; 6. 9414 N Division St (509) 467-6806; 7. 112 N Howard St #115 509-838-1851; 8. 810 E 29th Ave 509-838-3508; 9. 2215a W Wellesley Ave 509-328-7887; 10. 5840 N Division St 509-489-6010; 11. 9120 N Division St 509-464-4480; 12. 12420 N Division St 509-466-1946; 13. 2929 E 29th Ave 509-535-9056; 14. 4514 S Regal St 509-448-9063; 15. 9007 N Indian Trail Rd 509-464-2791; 16. 2509 E 29th Ave 509-532-9182; 17. 14020 E Sprague Ave 509-891-6319; 18. 2507 W Wellesley Ave 509-325-4396; 19. 3919 N Market St 509-482-3480; 20. 902 W Francis Ave 509-327-6114; 21. 933 E Mission Ave 509-482-2089; 22. 1616 W Northwest Blvd 509-327-5010; 23. 3010 E 57th Ave 509-443-6502; 24. 9001 N Indian Trail Rd 509-465-8590; 25. 13606 E 32nd Ave 509-892-3659; 26. 6520 N Nevada St 509-489-5287; 27. 9212 N Colton St 509-464-2173; 28. 2301 W Wellesley Ave 509-327-0404; 29. 1221 S Hayford Rd 509-459-0602;
Spokane, WAPosted by
KREM2

Explaining Spokane’s high rentals and low supply

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local experts are calling Spokane’s housing situation a crisis, because of high prices and low vacancy rates. According to the Executive Director of Spokane’s Low-Income Housing Consortium, Ben Stuckart, apartment prices have increased 14% from 2020 to 2021. In just April of 2021, prices increased by 5%.
Spokane County, WAwa.gov

Newman Lake public access to close May 19-21

SPOKANE – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) public water access site at Newman Lake in eastern Spokane County will close May 19 through 21 to allow Spokane County Public Works to treat the lake with a one-time application of alum (aluminum sulfate). Access to the site is required as a staging and loading area for a large tanker truck to transfer the alum to a barge that will then distribute it throughout the lake.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Front & Center: Rose and Blossom owner Terri O’Connor leads floral shop through change and adversity

Terri O’Connor believes in infusing joy into flowers and sending them out into the world. Owner of Rose & Blossom, O’Connor launched the flower shop as Just Roses in 1992, specializing in bringing customers fresh, farm-direct roses. The business rebranded to Rose & Blossom in 2014 and expanded to become a full-service florist, providing handmade arrangements for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and funerals from its two Spokane-area locations.
Spokane, WAKREM

3 Things to know Monday

Americans have until Monday, May 17 to file their 2020 income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS delayed the deadline from April 15 to May 17 to allow for more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. If taxpayers are unable to file their taxes by Monday, they can request an extension until October 15.
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

STCU opens four more branches

After more than a year being closed to customers, Spokane Teachers Credit Union will reopen lobbies Monday at four branches – two in Spokane County and two in Coeur d’Alene. The South Valley and Qualchan branches are opening in Spokane County; and the branches in downtown Coeur d’Alene and the...
Spokane, WAspokanepublicradio.org

As Restrictions Lift, Live Music Returns to Spokane

It’s been more than a year since most people in Washington have seen a live music performance. But with Spokane County now in phase three of the state’s reopening protocol, live music has returned to some venues in Spokane. The past year has been challenging for small business owners, especially...
Spokane County, WALewiston Morning Tribune

Spokane’s most spendy condo listed for $2.5M

SPOKANE — For $2.5 million, a one-of-a-kind luxury condominium in downtown Spokane could be yours. The 3,440-square-foot condo above P.F. Chang’s in a building formerly occupied by Burlington Coat Factory at 809 W. Main Ave., Unit 301 was listed on the market last week. If the condo sells for its...
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Spokane County COVID-19 numbers staying flat

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 83 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in Spokane County. County case counts have held relatively steady in recent weeks. Most parts of the Evergreen State are seeing infections decrease. Spokane County now had 43,767 COVID-19 cases and 627 deaths. There are 73 people hospitalized in...