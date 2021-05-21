Spokane events calendar

(SPOKANE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Spokane calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spokane:

Bully // Lightning Bug Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm, restaurant open at 3pm, basement lounge open at 6pm

Step Brothers Trivia at Spokane Comedy Club Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 315 West Sprague Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201

“Maybe someday we could become friends. Friends who ride majestic, translucent steeds, shooting flaming arrows across the bridge of Hemdale”

Surfer Blood / Winter Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Doors open at 7pm. Basement Lounge open at 3pm.

2021 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 334 West Spokane Falls Boulevard, Spokane, WA 99201

Senior health care executives and health policy leaders gather to discuss issues affecting Eastern Washington.

Lomelda // alexalone Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm, restaurant open at 3pm, basement lounge open at 6pm