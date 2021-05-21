Coming soon: Tallahassee events
(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Live events are coming to Tallahassee.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tallahassee:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: 116 West Van Buren Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Soul of Southside Arts+Humanities Festival is an intergenerational festival that celebrates the Southside of Tallahassee.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 459 West College Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Toosii : Thank you For Believing Tour Saturday October 23 @ Potbelly’s
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Address: 3505 South Monroe Street, ##2228, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Raw Table Talk LLC. Presents So Funny Sunday Starring J Whitehead And Others! For Limited Booths And VIP Tables Contact 850-666-1780
Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM
Address: 1327 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Music, Laughter, Paintbrushes and Drinks! Learn from a local artist how to create a one of a kind masterpiece for your living room!
Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Without teachers, life would have no class. Did you know that Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up at the beginning of May?