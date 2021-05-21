Coming soon: Tallahassee events

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Move in Ready for new buyer, Renovated and Remodeling cute house. New Roof in 2019, Fresh paint, New countertops in the kitchen and Bathrooms, New bathroom parts and accessories, New Laminate floor, New vinyl facade, New Dishwasher, New Washer, New Disposal, New microwave. Very Clean 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom. Townhouse conveniently located minutes from the Capital, Governor square mall, FSU and FAMU. This townhouse features an open living area and kitchen, with two bedrooms upstairs. Rental potential. $0 annual HOA. Show anytime! The 1st floor has a wet bar, cigar room, gaming room, bathroom and office/gym. The dramatic staircase leads you up to the 2nd floor with the living/dinning room, library, kitchen. Second bedroom has a kitchenette & W/D & 2 bathrooms. Third Floor is 1500 sq ft master bedroom with sitting room & bathroom with W/D in walk in closet. Fourth floor leads you out to rooftop deck where you can sip wine and watch the sunset. This home has a 2 car garage, outdoor patio for entertaining, and is equipped with solar panels.* rooms 3 & 4 are for other rooms in the house.* Come see something you have not seen before! THIS HOME IS WHERE YOU CAN TRULY LIVE, WORK, AND PLAY IN TALLAHASSEE. 6 Minutes from FSU, and less than a mile to mall, movie theater, grocery stores, restaurants, and etc. THE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM home features, brick and cedar siding exterior, enclosed garage for storage/office space and laundry, open floor plan, updated bathrooms, freshly done kitchen with backsplash, built-in bookcase, new HVAC, new hot water heater, newer roof, and new pool equipment and liner for the 9 1/2 ft deep pool. Be ready for summer in this home. Norris Bishop, Norris Bishop Realty, LLC at 229-890-1186