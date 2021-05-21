newsbreak-logo
Tallahassee, FL

Coming soon: Tallahassee events

Posted by 
Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 1 day ago

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Live events are coming to Tallahassee.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tallahassee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mVQm_0a7CMecn00

Sundown Music Showcase

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 116 West Van Buren Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

The Soul of Southside Arts+Humanities Festival is an intergenerational festival that celebrates the Southside of Tallahassee.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTpT3_0a7CMecn00

Toosii : Thank you For Believing Tour Saturday October 23 @ Potbelly’s

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 459 West College Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Toosii : Thank you For Believing Tour Saturday October 23 @ Potbelly’s

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBd62_0a7CMecn00

So Funny Sunday Starring Justin Whitehead and Others!

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 3505 South Monroe Street, ##2228, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Raw Table Talk LLC. Presents So Funny Sunday Starring J Whitehead And Others! For Limited Booths And VIP Tables Contact 850-666-1780

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cV7Zt_0a7CMecn00

Rhythm and Hues

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 1327 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Music, Laughter, Paintbrushes and Drinks! Learn from a local artist how to create a one of a kind masterpiece for your living room!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KbpUc_0a7CMecn00

2021 Teacher Appreciation 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Without teachers, life would have no class. Did you know that Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up at the beginning of May?

Learn More
ABOUT

With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

