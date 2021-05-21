Fort Wayne events coming up

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Live events are coming to Fort Wayne.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Wayne:

South Side Class of 2010 - 10 Year Reunion Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 Ewing Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

I hope everyone is as excited as I am for our 10 year reunion! The date is set for September 19th, 2020. We have reserved an all-inclusive space at Parkview Field from 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM. The space is called the Tuthill 400 Club, and if you'd like to see pictures click on the link (http://www.parkviewfield.com/eventspace/400club/). The cost will be $50 per person and include a reunion t-shirt. Please indicate your shirt size when you order your ticket(s). The all-inclusive package includes the e

80s Night at Headwaters Park Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 333 South Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

80s Night returns to Headwaters Park under the Lincoln Pavilion on Saturday, August 21st in downtown Fort Wayne from 7:30PM-12AM

Faith & Work Happy Hour Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 203 E Berry St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Join others for a casual evening of discussion about NEICFW and discover how you, too, can find purpose in your everyday work.

Fill the Field Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 Ewing Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Are you ready for some community, connection, and a whole lot of fun?

KYLE KINANE LIVE in Indiana! Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: Fort Wayne, Indiana, 1915 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Comedian KYLE KINANE returns to Indiana Wednesday, June 30th! Doors at 9 Showtime at 9:30 Must be 21+ and have ID WILL CALL LIST