Coming soon: Mobile events

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: You will love the curb appeal, picket fence, gated drive, gorgeous gas lanterns and wonderful location of this house right across from British Park. This fantastic 4/2/1 Church Street Historic District raised cottage overflows with so many outstanding architectural details like high ceilings, multiple fireplaces (inoperable), wide cased openings with original pocket doors, and hardwood floors while still offering a very livable, open concept kitchen and den perfect for modern day living. You enter into the foyer from the beautiful front porch into a lovely center hall foyer that is flanked by a double parlor with the living and dining rooms on one side and the downstairs bedrooms on the other side. There is an amazing Butler’s Pantry with terrific storage and an adjacent powder room. You step down into a gorgeous, spacious wood paneled kitchen, breakfast room and great room combination perfect for easy living and entertaining. This great room flows into a wonderful wrap around open porch that can be enclosed, heated and cooled or opened that offers great extra living space. You will never want to leave this back porch. Downstairs are 2 bedrooms and a hall bath. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a shared bath. This home has been beautifully maintained. In 2007, the entire exterior was re-sided with Cedar. The back and front porches have gorgeous South American hardwood decking for beauty and easy maintenance. This home has abundant storage inside and also finished storage underneath the house secured with an alarm system. Two car attached carport with lovely ballast stone pavers and easy side entry and a private backyard are added features. This home is perfectly located conveniently to everything downtown has to offer and also is in a fantastic place to see parades from multiple locations. This is such a lovely well cared for home with so very many extras! Make your appointment today to see this East Church District beauty!<p><strong>For open house information, contact MELISSA C. MORRISSETTE, L L B & B, INC. at 251-342-3200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3VsZiUyMENvYXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdDTUxTQUwtNjQzMjc3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>VRM - Seller will entertain offers between $215K - $225K. Well-appointed condo in Mobile's exclusive and luxurious condo complex, St Francis Place. This unit has extra tall ceilings with crown-molding throughout, plantation shutters, and an updated open concept galley kitchen with brand new stainless-steel appliances. The bedroom has new wall-to-wall carpet, the bath has beautiful travertine, while the living areas have pristine hardwood flooring. Take in views of the pool and the beautiful downtown skyline right from your balcony. Love Mardi Gras? Enjoy parades from just outside your door or walk a few blocks and catch the parades multiple times! St Francis Place offers its residents and guests a beautiful swimming pool, workout rooms, extra storage, club room and a catering kitchen with dining area. Covered parking can be obtained through the HOA.<p><strong>For open house information, contact TONY THOMPSON, RE/MAX REALTY PROFESSIONALS at 251-661-1471</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3VsZiUyMENvYXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdDTUxTQUwtNjQ4NDYwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>