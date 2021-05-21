newsbreak-logo
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh calendar: Coming events

Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 1 day ago

(RALEIGH, NC) Live events are coming to Raleigh.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raleigh:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItclI_0a7CMZA200

Oakwood Cemetery After Hours: Trivia

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 701 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27601

Gather your favorite people, brush up on your Raleigh fun facts and sign up your team for Oakwood After Hours: Trivia!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pLJ0_0a7CMZA200

Springtime Stroll & Roll

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 East Davie Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Join us for our 1st Annual Springtime Stroll & Roll! The course will take you past public art pieces, galleries, and art loving retailers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3UrO_0a7CMZA200

Mother's Day Weekend Historic Oakwood Neighborhood Walking Tour

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 222 North Person Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Looking for something fun and unique to do with Mom this Mother's Day weekend? Why not bring her out to see some beautiful historic homes?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmPHR_0a7CMZA200

Parker Smith in the Record Shop

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

All aching pedal steel and cigarette-soaked pleas, Atlanta folk/Americana artist Parker Smith puts his own spiritual turmoil in a chokehold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRE7z_0a7CMZA200

Raleigh Veg Fest 2021!

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 226 E. Martin Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

More Details @ www.RaleighVegFest.org Come see how easy it is to find healthy plant-based foods in Raleigh, North Carolina. Find local sources of eco-friendly and cruelty-free products. Learn about the science behind the benefits of a plant-based diet. Featuring expert speakers, cooking demos, vendors, and animal rescues – with entertainment and activities for the whole family! THANKS For Helping Us Obtain An Accurate Headcount For Our BIG Annual Event! Our Goal Is To Be Zero Waste So It's Impor

ABOUT

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

