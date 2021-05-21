Akron calendar: What's coming up

(AKRON, OH) Akron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Akron:

Let's Move Summit County 2021 Bike and Hike Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 380 West Crosier Street, Akron, OH 44311

The 2021 Bike & Hike is a FREE event intended to engage the community in a healthy activity.

Downtown Yoga Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 200 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44308

Join Yoga Squared for a FREE, hour-long Yoga class from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Tuesday from June 1 - September 28.

Workshop Wednesdays Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 526 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44311

Join us in the Workshop every Wednesday, where we'll introduce new equipment and materials available for public use.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Akron, OH 44301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Cats and Dogs at Missing Falls Brewery Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 540 South Main St, suite 112, Akron, OH 44311

Join local artist Rae Faba for an evening of painting and beer at Akron's coolest local brewery.