Akron calendar: What's coming up
(AKRON, OH) Akron has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Akron:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM
Address: 380 West Crosier Street, Akron, OH 44311
The 2021 Bike & Hike is a FREE event intended to engage the community in a healthy activity.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Address: 200 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44308
Join Yoga Squared for a FREE, hour-long Yoga class from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Tuesday from June 1 - September 28.
Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 526 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44311
Join us in the Workshop every Wednesday, where we'll introduce new equipment and materials available for public use.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Akron, OH 44301
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 540 South Main St, suite 112, Akron, OH 44311
Join local artist Rae Faba for an evening of painting and beer at Akron's coolest local brewery.