newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

Akron calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Akron Times
Akron Times
 1 day ago

(AKRON, OH) Akron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Akron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cU8xy_0a7CMYHJ00

Let's Move Summit County 2021 Bike and Hike

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 380 West Crosier Street, Akron, OH 44311

The 2021 Bike & Hike is a FREE event intended to engage the community in a healthy activity.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03A3y9_0a7CMYHJ00

Downtown Yoga

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 200 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44308

Join Yoga Squared for a FREE, hour-long Yoga class from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Tuesday from June 1 - September 28.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4468Vw_0a7CMYHJ00

Workshop Wednesdays

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 526 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44311

Join us in the Workshop every Wednesday, where we'll introduce new equipment and materials available for public use.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7zEu_0a7CMYHJ00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Akron, OH 44301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnMVg_0a7CMYHJ00

Cats and Dogs at Missing Falls Brewery

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 540 South Main St, suite 112, Akron, OH 44311

Join local artist Rae Faba for an evening of painting and beer at Akron's coolest local brewery.

Learn More
Akron Times

Akron Times

Akron, OH
231
Followers
116
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Akron Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Yourself#Live Events#Event Venues#Community Events#Local Events#Bike Hike#In Person Events#In Person Attendance#Rsvp Today#Live Content#Main Street#Hour Long Yoga Class#Sat#Professional Singles#Digital Formats#Digital Tools#Entertainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Akron, OHPosted by
The Devil Strip

These tenants faced income discrimination when seeking housing. Akron just made that illegal.

Helen Bea has applied for more than 200 houses and apartments in the last month and was rejected from every single one. Bea, 47, has a housing voucher from United Way to cover her deposit and first two months of rent. She has spent more than $600 of what little income she has on application fees only to be told “no” over and over because of how she planned on paying her rent.
Akron, OHPosted by
WKYC

Akron could remove its mask mandate as early as Monday night

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous story. As a result of the Centers for Disease Control's updated recommendations on face coverings, the City of Akron is moving to remove its public mask mandate. Mayor Dan Horrigan and Council President Margo Sommerville...
Akron, OHbeaconjournal.com

Akron rescinds its COVID-19 public mask mandate

You now may show your full face in public in Akron, though those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are cautioned to be wary. City Council on Monday voted to rescind an ordinance that has required all people in public places to wear face masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Akron, OHPosted by
Akron Times

These jobs are hiring in Akron — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Akron-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 2. Retail Merchandiser; 3. Service Pro Retail Sales Consultant; 4. Customer Service; 5. Canvasser Team Lead; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 7. CDL A Truck Driving Job;
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

A job on your schedule? These Cleveland positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Cleveland-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 2. Retail Merchandiser; 3. Customer Service; 4. Service Pro Retail Sales Consultant; 5. Canvasser Team Lead; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 7. CDL A Truck Driving Job; 8. Zoning Inspector;
Summit County, OHAkron Leader Publications

Spree for All welcoming hikers of all abilities

SUMMIT COUNTY — Spree for All, a Summit Metro Parks hiking event that includes 11 trail options this year, is taking place now through June 30. The annual event is designed for families with young children and those who use wheelchairs, walkers and canes, according to park officials. Shown at...