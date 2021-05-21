Naples events coming up

newsbreak-logo
(NAPLES, FL) Live events are lining up on the Naples calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Naples area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZOKr_0a7CMXOa00

Crazy Pantz Benefiting Pace Collier

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 8060 Grand Lely Dr, Naples, FL

Join us as we celebrate the Notable Men in SW Florida as they model their Crazy Pantz, for a Good Cause! Our community’s distinguished men will walk the runway, in hopes of generating the highest...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xh7SV_0a7CMXOa00

Comedian Mike Epps Stand Up Comedy in Naples, Florida

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Rd #1100, Naples, FL

He is currently on a national stand up tour and in 2015 his “Mike Epps; Don’t Take it Personal” was seen on Netflixs. In 2009, Mike headlined his hugely successful stand-up special, “Mike Epps...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4428tk_0a7CMXOa00

Covid-19 Vaccination (05/21/2021)

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 3795 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL

COVID-19 VACCINATION APPOINTMENTS Please bring following documents with you when you come for vaccination. *Photo Identification *Insurance Card ( If you have insurance) *Medicare Card ( for Age...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXLmb_0a7CMXOa00

Tobye An Ideal Husband

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 701 5th Ave S, Naples, FL

Oscar Wildes relevant classic comedy revolves around blackmail and political corruption in late 19th-century England, while delivering endless laughs. When Mrs. Cheveley (Jamielynn Bucci) arrives...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gws3w_0a7CMXOa00

One Slight Hitch by Lewis Black at The Studio Players

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: Community Center’s Joan Jenks Auditorium, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway Golem Gate, Naples, FL

Directed by Paula Keenan. The story is set in the summer of 1984, at the suburban Cincinnati home of Doc and Delia Coleman. It's Courtney's wedding day, and her mother, Delia, is making sure that...

