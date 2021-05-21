newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Events on the Madison calendar

Posted by 
Madison Today
Madison Today
 1 day ago

(MADISON, WI) Live events are coming to Madison.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnr19_0a7CMTrg00

Dockside Ladies

Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED. This is an in-studio class. Sign up, Show up, Sip up, PAINT! No artistic talent needed, just the desire to have fun! We take the time to guide you step by step to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1InIhA_0a7CMTrg00

8-Hour HAZWOPER refresher in Madison WI

Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

8-Hour HAZWOPER Annual Refresher May 21, 2021 Madison WI 40 hour HAZWOPER & 24 hour HAZWOPER must be refreshed every 12-months. Annual re-certification required under 29 CFR 1910.120.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKpDz_0a7CMTrg00

Bluegrass Brunch with Soggy Prairie

Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 3241 Garver Green, Madison, WI

media release: Bluegrass Brunch is back with Soggy Prairie from 11am - 2pm on the patio! Guests should choose their reservation time and size of group and $5 per person will be required when...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkUpU_0a7CMTrg00

2021 Master Gardener Plant Sale

Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the Master Gardener Plant Sale. The sale will include hundreds of perennials for shade or sun. NOTE: this year we will not be offering vegetable & herb starts, or annual...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xG77_0a7CMTrg00

FPC Live Presents Julien Baker

Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 115 King St, Madison, WI

FPC Live Presents JULIEN BAKER with special guests Thao and Katie Malco Saturday, September 25, 2021 Doors: 7pm | Show: 8pm Tickets go on sale Friday, April 9 at 10am CT >> bit.ly/JulienBMadison...

Learn More
Madison Today

Madison Today

Madison, WI
46
Followers
114
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madison Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julien Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Ct#Live Events#Cfr#Sun May#Bluegrass Brunch#In Person Events#Venues#Theater#8pm Tickets#Live Content#Annual Re Certification#Fun#Media Release#Entertainers#Standup Comedy#Soggy Prairie#Formats#Perennials#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison Today

Madison vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Madison: 1. 201 Junction Rd (608) 827-9483; 2. 4301 Lien Rd (608) 819-1911; 3. 750 Hilldale Way (608) 807-3979; 4. 341 State St Suite G 608-251-4454; 5. 3801 E Washington Ave 608-244-4991; 6. 675 S Whitney Way 608-277-6731; 7. 6010 Cottage Grove Rd (608) 223-0951; 8. 2502 Shopko Dr (608) 243-7788; 9. 4602 Eastpark Blvd 608-270-5055; 10. 1102 S Park St 608-270-5055; 11. 5702 Raymond Rd 608-278-8037; 12. 311 E Campus Mall 608-251-0042; 13. 606 S Whitney Way 608-274-1311; 14. 2121 S Park St 608-257-0804; 15. 1725 Northport Dr 608-241-7001; 16. 7810 Mineral Point Rd 608-833-1222; 17. 108 Cottage Grove Rd 608-222-8651; 18. 15 E Main St 608-257-3814; 19. 3710 E Washington Ave 608-242-9483; 20. 4518 Cottage Grove Rd 608-222-3648; 21. 6601 McKee Rd 608-848-8285; 22. 3700 University Ave 608-238-7109; 23. 2909 E Washington Ave 608-244-1301; 24. 7202 Watts Rd 608-276-9393; 25. 4198 Nakoosa Trail 608-241-8808; 26. 3434 E Washington Ave 608-443-5480;
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Academic Top 10 announced at Lakeside Lutheran

Lakeside Lutheran High School announced its Academic Top Ten from the Class of 2021. These students will have cumulatively earned 296 high school credits, an average of 29.6 credits per person; 26 credits are needed to graduate from Lakeside. Through seven semesters, the Top Ten has a mean grade point...
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Optimist Club Youths of the Month

High school activity: Martin Luther King Outstanding Person Award. Extra-curricular activities: Student Council (7th-9th grade), Girls Club (9th-10th grade), ASL Club (10th grade), Track & Field (7th-9th, planning on next year), and Avid Gives Back Club (10th grade). Honor and/or awards: Adopt-A-Future Scholarship Holder, Martin Luther King Jr Outstanding Young...