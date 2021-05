From the moment he was hired, both the national and local media have been very critical of Tony La Russa. Everyone claims that the old manager wouldn’t be able to work with all the young talent that the Chicago White Sox have. This is both stupid and not helpful given that he deserved to at least get a chance. There were reports by national writer Jeff Passan that La Russa had “lost the clubhouse”, even though White Sox players themselves said that wasn’t true.