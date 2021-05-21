Columbia events calendar

newsbreak-logo
(COLUMBIA, SC) Live events are lining up on the Columbia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2LBR_0a7CMOhH00

AG Bell SC Biennial Conference: Celebrating 25 years

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of AG Bell SC during the Biennial Conference featuring K Todd Houston, PhD, CCC-SLP, LSLS Cert. AVT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4724ww_0a7CMOhH00

Columbia May Meet-Up

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 620 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Join us in celebrating our May Book Pick, The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4esK_0a7CMOhH00

Red Not Chili Peppers

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1624 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

The Nation's #1 touring Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute Band, "The Closest Thing to RHCP".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKpEe_0a7CMOhH00

Terence Young

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1624 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Terence Young has earned the reputation of one of the most talented and electrifying Lead Guitarist in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLQ9V_0a7CMOhH00

CMM Presents: The Capital Young Professional Awards

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2030 Gregg Street, Columbia, SC 29201

It's a celebration! CMM will honor young, local movers and shakers who aspire to make Columbia a strong, thriving community.

Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

Vaccine database: Columbia sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbia: 1. 3055 Broad River Rd (803) 612-2841; 2. 9712 Two Notch Rd (803) 788-8582; 3. 3312 Devine St (803) 748-8588; 4. 3403 Forest Dr (803) 782-4027; 5. 10136 Two Notch Rd (803) 788-4141; 6. 1028 Roberts Branch Pkwy (803) 234-7150; 7. 501 Gervais St (803) 255-6101; 8. 10128 Two Notch Rd (803) 788-1655; 9. 4840 Forest Dr #10 (803) 790-4929; 10. 150 Harbison Blvd (803) 407-0923; 11. 2800 Rosewood Dr (803) 799-0801; 12. 4611 HardScrabble Rd (803) 736-9599; 13. 2732 N Lake Dr (803) 407-2632; 14. 733 Fashion Dr 803-223-0994; 15. 350 Harbison Blvd 803-749-9838; 16. 5426 Forest Dr 803-790-1581; 17. 175 Forum Dr 803-699-7067; 18. 2725 Clemson Rd 803-678-4887; 19. 7801 Garners Ferry Rd 803-647-7638; 20. 1941 Blossom St 803-212-1015; 21. 1532 Lake Murray Blvd 803-732-1975; 22. 9001 Two Notch Rd 803-419-3664; 23. 4520 HardScrabble Rd 803-419-7507; 24. 6118 St Andrews Rd 803-798-4010; 25. 2300 Decker Blvd 803-788-3728; 26. 6500 Garners Ferry Rd 803-695-6015; 27. 4730 Forest Dr 803-787-7362; 28. 2708 Rosewood Dr 803-799-0036; 29. 4467 Devine St 803-787-2527; 30. 3501 Forest Dr 803-743-4373; 31. 1223 St Andrews Rd 803-731-5120; 32. 360 Harbison Blvd 803-781-0762; 33. 7520 Garners Ferry Rd 803-783-1277; 34. 10060 Two Notch Rd 803-736-8123; 35. 5420 Forest Dr 803-782-0323; 36. 321 Killian Rd 803-754-8884;
Columbia, SCcolumbiabusinessreport.com

Cleckley named Richland Library entrepreneur-in-residence

Columbia entrepreneur and multimedia personality Shennice Cleckley is Richland Library’s new entrepreneur-in-residence. Cleckley’s residency runs from May until September. Initially developed in 2019, the library’s entrepreneur-in-residence program aims to make a diverse group of leaders with proven expertise available to area businesses and entrepreneurs. Cleckley, a graduate of Columbia College...
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

Take a look at these homes on the market in Columbia

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to Edenwood in Cayce, where this fully renovated tri-level home is ready for you! PRICED UNDER MARKET VALUE & A FULL renovation, this home is move in ready! EVERYTHING is NEW! NEW granite counters, NEW flooring downstairs and beautifully refinished hardwoods upstairs, NEW tile, NEW fixtures, NEW appliances, NEW hvac, NEW water heater, NEW windows, NEW garage doors, NEW exterior doors, NEW kitchen and baths, NEW paint inside & out, NEW fans, NEW lighting & an updated roof! Make an appointment and visit TODAY! Easy to Show! This contemporary treasure stands tall beside a peaceful bubbling brook in the heart of the city. Two of its stories rest above a spacious 2-car garage, to include hard wood floors, an open living layout, and spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Top-level balconies overlook its scenic backyard with installed sprinkler system. There is also immediate access to neighborhood parks, a Community Clubhouse and pool. The Spur @ Williams Brice is where you will find this move-in ready condo. Super convenient to the Stadium, University and close proximity to shopping, restaurants and entertainment, this condo and location has it all. The entry foyer has tile flooring, leading into the open concept unit, with designer neutral color palette. Great room has good natural lighting and access to the patio. Fantastic views of Williams Brice Stadium are the focal point! Balcony is roomy and provides the perfect venue for tailgating in any weather. Dining area has a cool Gamecock etched wall mirror. The kitchen features high trayed ceiling, white cabinetry, solid surface counters, stainless sink, bar area and loads of storage. Master Suite has bath with oversized vanity and a tub/shower combination. Easy access to the condo via the buildings elevator. BEAUTIFUL CONDO LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA NEAR USC AND SHOPPING, DINING AND NIGHTLIFE! This 1 bed/ 1 bath condo is full of gorgeous features including hardwood floors throughout the living spaces! Natural light spills throughout the flowing layout as you move with ease from one room to the next. The spacious and bright living room offers beautiful flooring, high ceilings, molding and open access to the kitchen! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, bar for seating, stainless steel appliances and tons of counter and cabinet space making cooking a breeze! The owner's suite features high ceilings, walk-in closet and attached spa-like en suite with soaking tub and double vanity! Enjoy relaxing on the balcony that looks out onto the stunning pool or get a workout in the Adesso gym! This unit is located away from the heavy foot traffic and noise around the main elevator but right around the corner from the parking garage elevator. The parking space is very close to this rear elevator for easy loading and unloading!
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

Top homes for sale in Columbia

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Gamecock country for your college student wanting to live off campus, or having your own private condo for game days to cheer on your favorite team in whatever sport you desire to watch. A short walk to Gamecock Park with security on game day. Ideally located in proximity to sporting venues, downtown, campus, five points and the Vista for shopping and dining. Your gated community offers additional security and privacy . Your deeded parking space was purchased by owner for extra deeded space reserved in the inner courtyard giving you additional security & minimal traffic and the only row of condos facing the stadium. Two other spaces go with the unit. Use your private staircase to walk up to your partially covered Canopy deck to relax, and entertain on game day or any day . Bring your beverages, and goodies and listen to your favorite music, or just take in the views of the seasons. Open Great room for eating is ideal for relaxing and entertaining with 12 foot ceilings give you the feeling of spaciousness. Features include 2 large bedrooms with private baths. For your convenience a stacked washer and dryer and 2016 refrigerator convey with the property. Your Stadium Village lofts is a great place to make lasting memories for you, your family, and friends. Deeded space has own tax map # and yearly taxes are $147 for this valuable space giving you more flexibility for guests. ****Corporate owned. This property will be leased in 14 days from listing date if a contract is not received prior.**** Updates include granite tops, flooring, paint, appliances, fixtures, and more. Buyer's agent to verify sq. ft., schools, HOA and all other pertinent information. Owner is Agent. Accepting offers until Sunday May 1 at 5pm Great opportunity to buy a furnished condo in downtown Columbia! It is located across the street from Williams-Brice Stadium and the State Fairgrounds. USC, The Vista, and 5 Points are all nearby as well, plus grocery stores, night life, and more. For game day festivities and other activities, there is a 20,000 sf rooftop pavilion that includes flatscreen televisions and a bar area. The condo has a gated parking garage that includes 2 assigned spaces on the 2nd floor. There is an open floor plan and a balcony. Features include granite counters, hardwood and Berber carpet flooring, stainless steel appliances including range, refrigerator, microwave, and icemaker. There is also a laundry closet with a stackable washer/dryer. Furniture includes televisions, kitchenware, 3 barstools, 2 couches, a coffee table and end tables, plus a bedroom suite. Condo was previously rented for 1500/mo.
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

House-hunt Columbia: What’s on the market

(COLUMBIA, SC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Columbia area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

Monday has sun for Columbia — 3 ways to make the most of it

(COLUMBIA, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Columbia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!