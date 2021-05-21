Columbia events calendar
(COLUMBIA, SC) Live events are lining up on the Columbia calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 301 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of AG Bell SC during the Biennial Conference featuring K Todd Houston, PhD, CCC-SLP, LSLS Cert. AVT
Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 06:30 PM
Address: 620 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Join us in celebrating our May Book Pick, The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave!
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 1624 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201
The Nation's #1 touring Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute Band, "The Closest Thing to RHCP".
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 1624 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Terence Young has earned the reputation of one of the most talented and electrifying Lead Guitarist in the world.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 2030 Gregg Street, Columbia, SC 29201
It's a celebration! CMM will honor young, local movers and shakers who aspire to make Columbia a strong, thriving community.