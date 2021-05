Osceola County’s COVID-19 vaccination site, currently operating at Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Church in Kissimmee, will relocate to the Kissimmee Civic Center located at 201 E. Dakin Avenue in Kissimmee on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Vaccinations will be provided at the new location on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled at https://myvaccine.fl.gov. Those without an appointment will also be accommodated.