newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

What’s up Lexington: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 1 day ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) Lexington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lexington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PFa7_0a7CML3600

The Peach Truck Tour - Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 560 Eureka Springs Dr, Lexington, KY

The Peach Truck Tour is coming to town! In order to serve you safely and quickly, we are pre-order only! Go to thepeachtruck.com/tour to order for your stop today! We'll have 25 lb. boxes of Fresh...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JlkiH_0a7CML3600

West Sixth Biergarten Pop-Up at Woodland Park

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 601 E High St, Lexington, KY

Join us for our very first WEST SIXTH BIERGARTEN POP-UP the weekend of May 21st and 22nd from 4pm-8pm in Woodland Park! In partnership with Lexington, KY Parks & Recreation, we’re curating an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bg8ao_0a7CML3600

Ma Crow & Co, Vintage Shasta Camper Rally, Private Event

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 4089 Iron Works Pkwy, Lexington, KY

Ma Crow & Co, Vintage Shasta Camper Rally, Private Event at Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iECAb_0a7CML3600

Mimosas & Mortgages

Lexington, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 854 East High Street, Lexington, KY 40502

Meet with an experienced Real Estate Agent and Mortgage Lender to learn how easy it is to buy your own home.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlLRN_0a7CML3600

Demo-licous Food and Product Demostration Series

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 W Loudon Ave, Lexington, KY

Brought to you by Bananas In Your Cereal Media and Marketing in conjuction with BlackSoil Ohio and AG Credit Demo-licious is the first installment of a food and product demostration series that...

Learn More
Lexington Bulletin

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington, KY
99
Followers
124
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Kentucky Horse Park#Live Events#Event Venues#Food Event#Live Theater#Ky Join#Biergarten#Ky Parks Recreation#Iron Works Pkwy#Ky Ma Crow Co#Real Estate Agent#Ky Brought#Ag Credit Demo Licious#In Person Events#Private Event#Woodland Park#Loudon Ave#Live Content#4pm 8pm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Marketing
Related
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Saturday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lexington: 1. 3097 Todds Rd (859) 266-3202; 2. 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr (859) 272-2575; 3. 150 W Lowry Ln #190 (859) 276-2119; 4. 1650 Bryan Station Rd (859) 293-6476; 5. 1808 Alexandria Dr (859) 277-0767; 6. 3650 Boston Rd (859) 223-0959; 7. 3101 Richmond Rd (859) 269-4637; 8. 4750 Hartland Pkwy (859) 245-5855; 9. 1060 Chinoe Rd #190 (859) 335-2380; 10. 3175 Beaumont Centre Cir (859) 219-1842; 11. 1600 Leestown Rd #150 (859) 259-0965; 12. 704 Euclid Ave (859) 687-3270; 13. 2155 Paul Jones Way #100 859-264-3010; 14. 351 Meijer Way #100 859-219-3710; 15. 1063 E New Circle Rd 859-253-2885; 16. 2290 Nicholasville Rd 859-276-1553; 17. 2209 Richmond Rd 859-269-8832; 18. 2001 Harrodsburg Rd 859-278-9911; 19. 6401 Polo Club Ln 859-294-0510; 20. 2700 Richmond Rd 859-269-5396; 21. 3813 Dylan Pl 859-219-0102; 22. 2284 Versailles Rd 859-278-3471; 23. 3349 Tates Creek Rd 859-266-0413; 24. 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr STE 156, STE 156 859-273-0222; 25. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr #80 859-223-0701; 26. 3120 Pimlico Pkwy #178 859-273-7963; 27. 260 E New Circle Rd 859-225-8903; 28. 3001 Pink Pigeon Pkwy 859-543-8665; 29. 101 E Reynolds Rd 859-272-0476; 30. 110 Towne Center Dr 859-288-2172; 31. 4051 Nicholasville Rd 859-971-0572; 32. 500 W New Cir Rd 859-381-9370; 33. 2350 Grey Lag Way 859-263-0999; 34. 4230 Saron Dr 859-272-1272; 35. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr 859-224-0840;
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Lexington Central Library to host pop-up vaccination clinic May 19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library and HealthFirst Bluegrass are expanding their partnership and will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 19th at Central Library located at 140 E Main St. Vaccines will be offered from 1-4 p.m. by reservation or on a walk-in basis.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Ready for a change? These Lexington jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Lexington: 1. Driver Class A CDL Team OTR; 2. Interventional Radiology Travel Nurse RN - $3132 per week in KY; 3. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 4. Driving Job - No CDL? No Problem, We Train - Up to $60k 1st Year + Bonuses; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Associate Account Executive; 6. Forklift Shipping and Receiving; 7. Ground Operations Agent (Airline); 8. Administrative Assistant Clerical; 9. Owner Operators Needed; 10. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On;
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Lexington

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lexington: 1. 3097 Todds Rd (859) 266-3202; 2. 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr (859) 272-2575; 3. 150 W Lowry Ln #190 (859) 276-2119; 4. 1650 Bryan Station Rd (859) 293-6476; 5. 1808 Alexandria Dr (859) 277-0767; 6. 3650 Boston Rd (859) 223-0959; 7. 3101 Richmond Rd (859) 269-4637; 8. 4750 Hartland Pkwy (859) 245-5855; 9. 1060 Chinoe Rd #190 (859) 335-2380; 10. 3175 Beaumont Centre Cir (859) 219-1842; 11. 1600 Leestown Rd #150 (859) 259-0965; 12. 704 Euclid Ave (859) 687-3270; 13. 2155 Paul Jones Way #100 859-264-3010; 14. 351 Meijer Way #100 859-219-3710; 15. 1063 E New Circle Rd 859-253-2885; 16. 2290 Nicholasville Rd 859-276-1553; 17. 2209 Richmond Rd 859-269-8832; 18. 2001 Harrodsburg Rd 859-278-9911; 19. 6401 Polo Club Ln 859-294-0510; 20. 2700 Richmond Rd 859-269-5396; 21. 3813 Dylan Pl 859-219-0102; 22. 2284 Versailles Rd 859-278-3471; 23. 3349 Tates Creek Rd 859-266-0413; 24. 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr STE 156, STE 156 859-273-0222; 25. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr #80 859-223-0701; 26. 3120 Pimlico Pkwy #178 859-273-7963; 27. 260 E New Circle Rd 859-225-8903; 28. 3001 Pink Pigeon Pkwy 859-543-8665; 29. 101 E Reynolds Rd 859-272-0476; 30. 110 Towne Center Dr 859-288-2172; 31. 4051 Nicholasville Rd 859-971-0572; 32. 500 W New Cir Rd 859-381-9370; 33. 2350 Grey Lag Way 859-263-0999; 34. 4230 Saron Dr 859-272-1272; 35. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr 859-224-0840;
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Golf outing between among police and kids builds positive relationships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two special groups got together Saturday afternoon in Lexington for some special time. The Do Something Extraordinary Golf Group got together 37 Lexington Police officers paired up with as many kids from the program at three Fayette County schools for a day of food, golf and a visit with some of their favorite movie characters at Tates Creek Golf Course.
Lexington, KYwvlkam.com

Good For You!

Toa Green of Lexington, appointed to the Juvenile Justice Advisory Board. UK College of Medicine Dean Bob DiPaola, named to serve as acting provost for the university until June 30, 2022. Reese Lile of the Liberal Arts Academy at Henry Clay High School, who took first place in the McConnell...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Fayette seven-day COVID average drops to lowest level in months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving average for new COVID cases dropped to 24, the lowest level in months, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday. The department also reported 14 cases from Saturday, the lowest Saturday in weeks. The 14 new cases raised the...
Lexington, KYfoxlexington.com

Casting underway for national courtroom show filming in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – Woodhill Cinema, the old movie theatre on Codell Drive in Lexington, will soon be home to a national courtroom show. Shooting for “Relative Justice” kicks off this spring. The premise for the show is straightforward. It brings family squabbles from the living room to the courtroom.
Lexington, KYfoxlexington.com

Jason Aldean tour coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – Jason Aldean will be in Lexington as part of his “Back in the Saddle” tour. Aldean will be at Rupp Arena Saturday, Oct. 23. He will be joined by other acts Hard and Lainey Wilson. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, May 21 at...
Lexington, KYlanereport.com

Lexington Clinic cuts the ribbon for $30 million South Broadway facility

— Lexington Clinic marked a milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of its newest facility on South Broadway, which opened its doors to patients about a month ago. Attendees included Lexington Clinic leadership, representatives from the Board of Directors, Mayor Linda Gorton, representatives from Brett Construction and...