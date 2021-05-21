Charles City Schools Make Masks Optional Prior to New Law

While he was at his family farm to the north, David McCartney’s dad was stuck in Charles City when the infamous tornado of May 15th, 1968 laid its path of destruction through town. McCartney was not quite 12 years old at the time, but recalls his dad having to ride out the damaging storm in the law firm he operated back then near the Floyd County Courthouse. McCartney, who graduated CCHS in 1974, says his dad was lucky to survive while others not so much, even though they knew the tornado was coming.