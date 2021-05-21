newsbreak-logo
SBI investigation underway after weapon discharge in Asheville police incident

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
WLOS.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the discharge of a weapon in response to an Asheville Police Department call. On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at around 7:40 p.m. police responded to a call for a reported suicide in a...

