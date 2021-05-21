Memphis calendar: What's coming up

(MEMPHIS, TN) Memphis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Memphis:

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure - Memphis Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 149 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103

Turn Memphis into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour. Guided from any smart phone, teams make their way among well-known and overlooked gems of the city, solving clues and completing challenges while learning local history. Start when you want and play at your pace. Price is per team, not per person. Find details and Redeem your ticket as a Prepaid Code online at www.UrbanAdventureQuest.com.

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 125 North Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

Pop N Pink, Sip & Shop Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 10 North 2nd Street, Memphis, TN 38103

Welcome to Shi.Wanna Party first annual Pink ~N~ Pop, Sip and Shop

Ghost Hunting 101 Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 552 South Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103

Learn more about paranormal investigation from the Mayor of Spooky Memphis, Stephen Guenther

Jonnie W at V3 Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 255 N Main St, Memphis, TN 38103

Join us at the Vertical Three Conference where Jonnie W will have you laughing and singing along as he entertains.