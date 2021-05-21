What’s up Grand Rapids: Local events calendar

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Grand Rapids is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Rapids:

[Emanate] Nature Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 505 Ball Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Atelier Dance Company presents our season performance on film! Join us at our event or purchase tickets to watch virtually.

Grand Rapids - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES! Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

LIVE Red-Carpet Masquerade Party & Expo Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 303 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Grand-Opening that showcases many awards, recognition, and performance of SL Models & Talent Agency, LLC. Come celebrate with us, VIP Style

Northview GR 1980 Class Reunion Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 435 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Northview Reunion Class of 1980 l Saturday Night Event Don't miss out on the most important event of 2020, Your Northview Class of 1980 is coming together to celebrate our 40th reunion! You've heard the buzz--Now buy your tickets here.. Here's all you need to know: When: Saturday, September 26, 2020 Where: Downtown Market Grand Rapids; 435 Ionia SW 49503 How much: $55 per ticket More Events to be Posted About the Weekend! Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/NorthviewHSCla

D&D Rotating Heroes Session 1 Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 404 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Rotating Heroes brings in guest Dungeon Masters to guide you through a single session campaign.