What’s up Grand Rapids: Local events calendar
(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Grand Rapids is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Rapids:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 505 Ball Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Atelier Dance Company presents our season performance on film! Join us at our event or purchase tickets to watch virtually.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 300 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:59 PM
Address: 303 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Grand-Opening that showcases many awards, recognition, and performance of SL Models & Talent Agency, LLC. Come celebrate with us, VIP Style
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 435 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Northview Reunion Class of 1980 l Saturday Night Event Don't miss out on the most important event of 2020, Your Northview Class of 1980 is coming together to celebrate our 40th reunion! You've heard the buzz--Now buy your tickets here.. Here's all you need to know: When: Saturday, September 26, 2020 Where: Downtown Market Grand Rapids; 435 Ionia SW 49503 How much: $55 per ticket More Events to be Posted About the Weekend! Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/NorthviewHSCla
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Address: 404 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Rotating Heroes brings in guest Dungeon Masters to guide you through a single session campaign.