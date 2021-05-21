newsbreak-logo
Grand Rapids, MI

What’s up Grand Rapids: Local events calendar

Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 1 day ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Grand Rapids is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Rapids:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCipt_0a7CMDzI00

[Emanate] Nature

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 505 Ball Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Atelier Dance Company presents our season performance on film! Join us at our event or purchase tickets to watch virtually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywVDr_0a7CMDzI00

Grand Rapids - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yTiD_0a7CMDzI00

LIVE Red-Carpet Masquerade Party & Expo

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 303 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Grand-Opening that showcases many awards, recognition, and performance of SL Models & Talent Agency, LLC. Come celebrate with us, VIP Style

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsBmk_0a7CMDzI00

Northview GR 1980 Class Reunion

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 435 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Northview Reunion Class of 1980 l Saturday Night Event Don't miss out on the most important event of 2020, Your Northview Class of 1980 is coming together to celebrate our 40th reunion! You've heard the buzz--Now buy your tickets here.. Here's all you need to know: When:  Saturday, September 26, 2020  Where:  Downtown Market Grand Rapids; 435 Ionia SW 49503 How much:  $55 per ticket More Events to be Posted About the Weekend! Follow us on Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/groups/NorthviewHSCla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sywjq_0a7CMDzI00

D&D Rotating Heroes Session 1

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 404 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Rotating Heroes brings in guest Dungeon Masters to guide you through a single session campaign.

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Work remotely in Grand Rapids — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Sales- No Cold Calls, Work From Home 100K+ First Year; 2. Sales Representative - Work From Home - Leads - Uncapped Income; 3. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office; 4. Resolution Call Center Representative; 5. 100% Remote CSR; 6. Entry Level Call Center Representative - $13/hr; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Remote Call Center Representative; 9. Sales Support Specialist; 10. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell With Us for SEP While Working Remote!;
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City of GR introduces park photo challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The City of Grand Rapids is asking for public input through social media to help shape the future of the city park system. The PhotoVision challenge is aimed at capturing the stories and experiences of residents at Grand Rapids parks. To participate in the challenge, residents...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
100.5 The River

Grand Rapids Looking For Your Input On Parks

Grand Rapids is looking for your input on the city's parks. With the help of a social media challenge, the city wants you to help shape its future. The PhotoVision challenge is directed at capturing stories and experiences in the Grand Rapids parks. David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director told Fox 17,
Muskegon, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Exclusive Brands opens dispensary in Muskegon

Ann Arbor-based Exclusive Brands held a grand opening of its new Muskegon provisioning center on Saturday. The new retail location, at 4515 E. Apple Ave., is an addition to Exclusive’s flagship Ann Arbor retail shop, which was named as Michigan’s first licensed recreational dispensary — as well as the company’s Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids locations.
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Mitten Brewing Pouring Beers For Mental Health

A new creation of Beer City USA is now available that's not only delicious, but it helps support a great cause, mental health. Mitten Brewing Co. company announced that as of today, "Things We Don't Say IPA" will be available on tap at Mitten Brewing. The Mitten Brewing Co. and...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Support Local: Treetops Collective

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to its website, Treetops Collective began with a question: How does a refugee woman make the West Michigan community her home?. From there the organization's work started. “We have a platform program called concentric where we get to know and build capacity for eight different...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Top homes for sale in Grand Rapids

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This magnificent 5 bedroom ranch home is move in ready! Located on a private drive, on a double lot, in the popular Michigan Oaks neighborhood, Updated kitchen in 2020 with stainless steel and granite countertops, Formal dining room, huge living room, Bathrooms updated 2020, Extremely large master bedroom with french doors leading to deck, main floor laundry, Hardwood floors, Lower has been finished in 2020 with family room, bedroom, exercise room and bath, plumbed for wet bar. Upgraded electrical, Road frontage is 305ft and backyard is huge. Quick access to expressway, colleges, shopping and restaurants. Relocation forms needed for all offers. Relocation forms needed for all offers.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Elizabeth A Skidmore, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate (Main) at 616-364-9551</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This elegant 3rd floor Forslund building condominium is a unique find! Situated between the JW Marriott & the Amway Grand the views are spectacular of the Grand River. Walk to the events and restaurants in downtown GR. The interior presents a private and elegant living & dining room space. The kitchen has attractive Cherry wood cabinetry, Granite countertops, a handy desk and a wine rack. The master bath is updated with heated floors, new tile, double sinks, and a spacious walk-in shower. Private laundry room included. Outdoors, Enjoy the amazing rooftop deck with front row seats for the fireworks & future downtown events. There is also an underground parking space included and a private security entrance for the building on Pearl Street. Possession to be 15 days after closing. Possession to be 15 days after closing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karol Cooley, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Urban living at its best! This well designed condo is located in the heart of Grand Rapids right on Monroe Center (aka Breonna Taylor Way). You can walk out your door and enjoy all the restaurants, shops, museums, theatre, and Monroe Center activities that are offered regularly in Grand Rapids. Enter through the secure door and up the elevator to your 4th. floor 2 bed and 2 full bath condominium. You will be greeted by an abundance of light that this unit gets from the large corner windows.When it's time for some sleep, the bedroom window has blackout blinds so no light gets in. The industrial look with the open pipes above and original wood floors is complimented with some modern day updates. The kitchen is well equipped and the bedrooms are spacious with nice built in closets. Enjoy your beautifully designed inside but don't forget the rooftop deck. Spend the evening looking out over Monroe Center and enjoying all the city lights and sounds. Call today for a private showin Call today for a private showin<p><strong>For open house information, contact Linda Fetterhoff, JH Realty Partners at 616-682-2820</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Masks are required while showing this home. All showings are limited to no more than 10 people in the home at one time and we encourage 6ft social distancing standards. There will be no overlapping showings.