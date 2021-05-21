newsbreak-logo
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi calendar: What's coming up

Corpus Christi Journal
 1 day ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Corpus Christi has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Corpus Christi area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22dqWD_0a7CMC6Z00

Mckinzie Blood Drive & Member Appreciation

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Mckinzie Blood Drive & Member Appreciation at 10429 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, TX 78410-1933, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 11:00 am to 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZksK_0a7CMC6Z00

TKO Gala with "Sugar" Ray Leonard Oct 29, 2021

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 900 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Duke It Out Boxing is Ecstatic to be bringing Boxing Legend, "Sugar" Ray Leonard to Corpus Christi! October 29, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WH3aa_0a7CMC6Z00

Jake Ward Single Release Show

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 5635 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX

Join Jake Ward for his upcoming live virtual single release show from Aurora Arts Theatre on Saturday, May 22nd from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. As an added bonus, there will be a limited amount of in-person...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQC4n_0a7CMC6Z00

Corpus Christi Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 1902 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNukC_0a7CMC6Z00

NutriShop Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 2145 Airline Rd Suite 102, Corpus Christi, TX

209 North Padre Island Dr. Corpus Christi, Tx 78406 361.855.4943 or 1.800.299.4943 info@coastalbendbloodcenter.org Donor Privacy Statement

Corpus Christi, TX
With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

