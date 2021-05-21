Corpus Christi calendar: What's coming up

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Corpus Christi has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Corpus Christi area:

Mckinzie Blood Drive & Member Appreciation Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Mckinzie Blood Drive & Member Appreciation at 10429 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, TX 78410-1933, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 11:00 am to 03:00 pm

TKO Gala with "Sugar" Ray Leonard Oct 29, 2021 Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 900 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Duke It Out Boxing is Ecstatic to be bringing Boxing Legend, "Sugar" Ray Leonard to Corpus Christi! October 29, 2021

Jake Ward Single Release Show Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 5635 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX

Join Jake Ward for his upcoming live virtual single release show from Aurora Arts Theatre on Saturday, May 22nd from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. As an added bonus, there will be a limited amount of in-person...

Corpus Christi Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 1902 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

NutriShop Corpus Christi Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 2145 Airline Rd Suite 102, Corpus Christi, TX

