newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Events on the Virginia Beach calendar

Posted by 
Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 1 day ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Virginia Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Virginia Beach area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELRXf_0a7CMBDq00

FREE Virginia Beach, VA Pastors' Conference - August 25

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 3001 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

FREE PASTORS' CONFERENCE: Thursday, August 25th. Equip your congregation to share the truth and love of Jesus Christ. (Lunch provided)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlW0b_0a7CMBDq00

One Team Scavenger Hunt Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1099 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6ftc_0a7CMBDq00

Solid Sports Camp Registration

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 411 Integrity Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Solid is a place where youth can participate in multiple sports & games within a supportive environment that promotes kindness & character.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmWdF_0a7CMBDq00

North End Hills Hike

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 75th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

This is a little known section of trail that has many hills. We will cover 5 miles in roughly 2 hours.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UxXg_0a7CMBDq00

Va College Beach Weekend 2021

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 01:00 AM

Address: Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Brining You Va Beach Weekend This Summer ! More Details Coming Soon. Get Your Early Bird Tickets & Rsvps Now

Learn More
Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach, VA
146
Followers
133
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Lunch#Solid#Brining You#Integrity Way#Beach Weekend#Atlantic Avenue#Adventures#Trail#75th Street#Live Content#Live Formats#Live Talks#Race#Remote Versions#Youth#Pastors#Time#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

This is the cheapest gas in Virginia Beach right now

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Virginia Beach area offering savings of $1.17 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 900 General Booth Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

COVID-19 vaccine: Virginia Beach sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Virginia Beach: 1. 310 S Rosemont Rd (757) 486-0480; 2. 6099 Indian River Rd (757) 938-9580; 3. 1701 Independence Blvd (757) 460-2607; 4. 1615 General Booth Blvd 757-721-3213; 5. 3333 Virginia Beach Blvd (757) 631-2415; 6. 2800 Arctic Ave (757) 422-2154; 7. 2476 Nimmo Pkwy (757) 563-9414; 8. 5060 Ferrell Pkwy (757) 467-2058; 9. 4540 Princess Anne Rd #117 (757) 467-4650; 10. 2105 Princess Anne Rd #100 (757) 721-2672; 11. 2110 N Great Neck Rd (757) 481-5458; 12. 1069 Independence Blvd (757) 217-0246; 13. 4625 Shore Dr (757) 460-1674; 14. 1800 Republic Rd (757) 422-4520; 15. 5237 Providence Rd (757) 495-9713; 16. 3330 Virginia Beach Blvd (757) 486-4184; 17. 3901 Holland Road (757) 995-0401; 18. 1177 S Rosemont Rd 757-486-4427; 19. 5795 Princess Anne Rd 757-490-0307; 20. 4245 Holland Road 757-474-2289; 21. 3653 Virginia Beach Blvd 757-463-2011; 22. 1624 Laskin Rd #750 757-425-9474; 23. 1373 N Great Neck Rd 757-481-5001; 24. 1075 Independence Blvd 757-464-2565; 25. 2293 Upton Dr 757-430-4175; 26. 5232 Fairfield Shopping Centre 757-495-0898; 27. 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd 757-631-9791; 28. 657 Phoenix Dr 757-498-9633; 29. 2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy 757-416-3480; 30. 1149 Nimmo Pkwy 757-430-1836; 31. 4821 Virginia Beach Blvd 757-278-2004; 32. 3201 Holland Road 757-821-7674; 33. 546 First Colonial Road 757-364-7616; 34. 1832 Kempsville Rd #100 757-278-2566;
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Virginia Beach-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. $500-$2,500+/Week! Insurance Sales-Work From Home; 2. Sales Representative-High Compensation; 3. Support Merchandiser; 4. Hampton Roads Order Services Part Time Work At Home Opportunities; 5. Outside Sales Representative; 6. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Virginia Beach: Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power to transform | Bruce Thompson, Gold Key - PHR

Bruce Thompson has the power to stop traffic — literally. The Virginia Beach developer, who has built some of the most recognizable hotels in Hampton Roads, was able to permanently close one of the Oceanfront’s main thoroughfares in late 2020. City leaders shut down a curved section of Atlantic Avenue to create a motor court for Thompson’s Marriot hotel and to establish a unified campus for ...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Locals’ Guide to Getting Outdoors in Virginia Beach

While our beaches might be Virginia Beach’s most renowned draw, they are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the great outdoors. From the windswept sand dunes of Sandbridge to the moss-adorned bald cypress trees of the historic First Landing State Park, there is no shortage of scenes to experience and adventures to be had. While the diversity of outdoor experiences can certainly make it hard to know where to start, we are here to break it down with a Locals’ Guide to the Great Outdoors in Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach, VApilotonline.com

The 2021 Inside Business Power List (The Next 75)

As executive director of 757 Angels, Monique Adams has guided more than 140 Hampton Roads leaders who advise and mentor startup and early-stage companies. More than $75 million has been invested in regional and state businesses since the nonprofit’s inception in 2015. Its biggest year was in 2019, with $15 million invested in 11 companies. Not only has Adams’ leadership resulted in similar organizations in the community, it has also created jobs and inspired diversity on several levels. Adams serves on regional boards including Reinvent Hampton Roads, Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Collaborative and Old Dominion Athletic Foundation and statewide for Riverflow Capital Growth Fund and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority. She is a 757 Champion for the 757 Recovery & Resilience Action Framework campaign.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

The power to govern | Ralph Northam, governor of Virginia

As the elected head of state, Gov. Ralph Northam makes decisions that can affect everyone in Hampton Roads and Virginia. That power has been made more visible by the coronavirus pandemic and its related government mandates that have affected how people conduct business, where residents work, how children attend school, how people celebrate milestone events like weddings and graduations, and whether they need to wear a mask while grocery shopping. And all those decisions relate to whether residents might be put more or less at risk of contracting COVID-19 — an illness that can result in hospitalization, complications or death.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Virginia Beach

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Virginia Beach: 1. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Top Pay - Local, Regional, OTR; 2. Virtual Sales-Work from Home-NO COLD CALLS, $2500-$5000/weekly; 3. Work From Home Sales Rep Full-Time or Part-Time; 4. Office Administrator; 5. Assistant Meat Manager; 6. Customer Service Sales Representative; 7. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 8. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 9. CDL A Truck Driver - OTR; 10. Remote Sales Representative;