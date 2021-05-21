newsbreak-logo
Wichita, KS

Live events Wichita — what's coming up

Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 1 day ago

(WICHITA, KS) Wichita has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wichita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIIy8_0a7CMAL700

Fastball @ Smokey Sunday Fest!

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Smokey Sunday Fest Feat Fastball, Kill Vargas, The Cavves, & More!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIKc8_0a7CMAL700

Spark in the Park w/ EPMD, XV, BIG SAM, and more

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 601 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202

Join us at Naftzger Park July 3rd for a Car Show, Food, Music, Fireworks, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJVXp_0a7CMAL700

The Cadillac Three

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Country Fuzz Presents: The Cadillac Three Saturday September 9th, 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSn9I_0a7CMAL700

KANSAS

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

KANSAS will be performing a set of their classic hits!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUCHf_0a7CMAL700

Marriage Preparation Seminar

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 437 North Topeka Street, Wichita, KS 67202

This seminar is designed to introduce you to the rich and engaging teaching of the Church on the sacrament of marriage. The Marriage Preparation Seminar offers both of you a great opportunity to deepen your faith, as well as a chance to discover the meaning and the practical implications of Christian marriage and family in the context of our contemporary society.

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita, KS
ABOUT

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

