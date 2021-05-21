Live events Wichita — what’s coming up

(WICHITA, KS) Wichita has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wichita:

Fastball @ Smokey Sunday Fest! Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Smokey Sunday Fest Feat Fastball, Kill Vargas, The Cavves, & More!

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 601 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202

Join us at Naftzger Park July 3rd for a Car Show, Food, Music, Fireworks, and more!

The Cadillac Three Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Country Fuzz Presents: The Cadillac Three Saturday September 9th, 2021!

KANSAS Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

KANSAS will be performing a set of their classic hits!

Marriage Preparation Seminar Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 437 North Topeka Street, Wichita, KS 67202

This seminar is designed to introduce you to the rich and engaging teaching of the Church on the sacrament of marriage. The Marriage Preparation Seminar offers both of you a great opportunity to deepen your faith, as well as a chance to discover the meaning and the practical implications of Christian marriage and family in the context of our contemporary society.